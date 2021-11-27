SAP Analytics Cloud Product Updates
This Product Updates page provides our customers with key quarterly release cycle resources that highlight how you can leverage the latest features and enhancements of SAP Analytics Cloud. You can expect a new version once every quarter, allowing you to use the extra time to develop use cases, train end users, and deploy content within a consistent version of the solution.
Share your ideas and questions about these product updates throughout our SAP Analytics Cloud What's New Viewer. You can also check out the SAP Analytics Cloud Road Map Explorer to see what feature innovations are coming soon. For more information, visit our SAP Analytics Cloud Frequently Asked Questions page as well.
Please note that SAP's strategy and possible future developments are subject to change and may be changed by SAP at any time for any reason without notice. The information on this page is provided without warranty of any kind, either express or implied, including but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement.