SAP Analytics Cloud, add-in for Microsoft Office

With the SAP Analytics Cloud add-in for Microsoft PowerPoint, you can embed SAP Analytics Cloud widgets in your PowerPoint presentation. This ensures that your presentations always contain the most accurate and trusted data without the need to copy/paste the information from your SAP Analytics Cloud system again.

At a glance SAP Analytics Cloud, add-in for Microsoft PowerPoint, lets you:

Intuitively connect to an SAP Analytics Cloud tenant

Readily find SAP Analytics Cloud stories and associated widgets

Select a widget and filter its data, if necessary

Add the widget to the slides

Refresh the widget's data at any time on demand

Helpful Resources: