SAP Analytics Cloud, add-in for Microsoft Office

SAP Analytics Cloud, add-in for Microsoft Office enables you to integrate with Microsoft Office. Now SAP Analytics Cloud users can leverage the familiar functionalities of Microsoft Excel and Microsoft PowerPoint to get even more out of SAP Analytics Cloud’s planning and analytical capabilities.

Add-in for Microsoft Excel

SAP Analytics Cloud add-in for Microsoft Excel enables customers to integration SAP Analytics Cloud with Microsoft Excel on real time. Built for Excel power users, this add-in complements SAP Analytics Cloud analytics and planning capabilities with the well-known Microsoft Excel functions and front-end experience.

Add-in for Microsoft PowerPoint

With the SAP Analytics Cloud add-in for Microsoft PowerPoint, you can embed SAP Analytics Cloud widgets in your PowerPoint presentation. This ensures that your presentations always contain the most accurate and trusted data without the need to copy/paste the information from your SAP Analytics Cloud system again.

At a glance SAP Analytics Cloud, add-in for Microsoft PowerPoint, lets you:

  • Intuitively connect to an SAP Analytics Cloud tenant
  • Readily find SAP Analytics Cloud stories and associated widgets
  • Select a widget and filter its data, if necessary
  • Add the widget to the slides
  • Refresh the widget's data at any time on demand

Future Innovation

Curious about what we have planned for SAP Analytics Cloud add-in for Microsoft Office? Check out the road map for the latest innovations!

