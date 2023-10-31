SAP Business Technology Platform In Action

Start exploring SAP BTP use cases today with our comprehensive resources. Access implementation guidance, SAP Garage Webinars, TechEd sessions, free tier services, and the BTP trial version. Dive into SAP BTP with all the tools and support you need.

SAP Discovery Center at SAP TechEd 2024: Sessions, Resources, and Highlights

Get ready for SAP TechEd 2024! The virtual event will feature sessions highlighting the latest innovations in SAP Business Technology Platform, with a focus on the SAP Discovery Center. From deep dive demos to learning opportunities, this blog provides a sneak peek at what to expect, including new features coming to the SAP Discovery Center.

Whether you're a newcomer or an experienced user, there's something for everyone at SAP TechEd 2024.
Read more and register for the sessions

Kickstart SAP TechEd 2024 with Autonomous Finance and Maximize Your Business Efficiency

Your Guide to SAP Business Technology Platform Use Case One-Pagers

Check out the SAP BTP Use Case One-Pagers for a simplified roadmap to digital transformation. These one-pagers provide a clear understanding of the business values, features, and implementation strategies of various components within the SAP BTP ecosystem, making it easier for businesses to adopt and utilize the SAP BTP portfolio.

Start leveraging these resources today and accelerate your journey towards business innovation. Read more.

Want to learn more about SAP BTP – but don't know where to start? Start off by trying out services with free tier and the BTP trial version, find use cases that target your specific challenges and start implementation of SAP Business Technology Platform – with pre-packaged Business Content simplifying and speeding up your work. Discover the full potential of SAP BTP by exploring our SAP BTP Community page and staying connected with our informative Webcast series, offering insights and resources to support your digital transformation journey.

SAP BTP Community

Read the SAP Community blog article for more insights into the Sapphire 2024 use cases

Try it out - with the BTP trial version and free tier service plans

How does SAP BTP and its services work? Have a look with the help of free tier, which lets you try out selected services and start in a production environment right away.

Try SAP BTP before you buy

More help on the trial and free tier help page

Use cases for SAP BTP support you in solving problems in a repeatable manner - through the application of implementation missions. Scan through different scenarios other developers were facing – and find help applying it to your case. Some of them will feature specific SAP BTP Business Content, pre-packaged objects that can be deployed as part of a SAP BTP service.

SAP BTP Use Cases solving business challenges

Missions recommended by SAP

SAP BTP Use Case Explainer Videos

Explore the SAP Business Accelerator Hub

Discover the variety of SAP Analytics & Datasphere accelerators

Find support to leverage analytics content in the SAP Analytics Cloud

SAP BTP use cases consist of customer-proven, well-documented missions for an easy implementation of SAP BTP. They support you in solving problems in a repeatable manner to achieve the desired business outcome faster. Find our key SAP BTP use cases below.

A person checking Analytics on an tablet

SAP S/4 ERP Finance

Autonomous Finance

This use case enhance productivity and accelerate outcomes with SAP's integrated analytics, automation, and AI. By leveraging tightly connected ERP, finance, and planning data, gain reliable insights and streamline financial processes.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Accelerate Financial Planning and Analysis

This use case shows how to integrate SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions, to help the finance function drive business value, analyzing actuals and creating better business plans and forecasts. Finance and planning teams can drive accuracy and accountability to respond faster to changes and gain a competitive advantage.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Automate processes to empower finance professionals

In this use case, you will create a process combining forms, decisions and workflows, and an AI-powered automation extracting relevant data, to improve and accelerate invoice approvals.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Dynamically react to changing business events in your supply chain

The event-to-action framework helps to develop an event-driven application in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). This example focuses on using the framework and SAP BTP services for developing, deploying, and monitoring the solution like the CAP framework, SAP Event Mesh, SAP Connectivity Service, SAP Private Link Service or SAP Business Rules.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Empower employees with enterprise-wide self-service portals

This use case demonstrates how to innovate business processes by creating a central entry point with a task center for processes across multiple business applications.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Improve operations and decision-making with the power of generative AI

With this use case, you can increase overall effectiveness by simplifying routine tasks and automating real-time insights to make decisions.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Keep the core clean using SAP Build Apps with SAP S/4HANA

This use case shows you how to innovate business processes with a tailored UI and central entry point for business applications.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Prepare for transformation with a unified, trusted view of master data

Learn in this use case how to consolidate master data across multiple sources with de-duplication, standardization, and enrichment.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Connections pattern

Customer Experience

Deliver connected enterprise experiences

This use case is all about using SAP BTP to extend your applications, using a combination of low-code and pro-code techniques, and a cloud native integration pattern with Stripe for governing and monetizing your APIs.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Drive profitable growth with planning and analysis

Provide the ability to analyze category performance for digital/online sales by combining external source systems like Google Analytics and sales, discounts, and stock data from SAP systems. With a data federation architecture, customers can leave data in its source system and access it in one location without replication. With this architecture customers can combine their Big Query and SAP data to derive new insights.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

supply chain and showing the transferring packages with big trucks

Digital Supply Chain

Create integrated supply and financial plans to address changing demands

This use case shows you how to synchronize supply chain and financial planning in real time across the enterprise.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

people clapping in an office environment

Human Capital Management

Create a custom mobile app to extend HR capabilities with SAP Build

This use case shows you how to extend an HR business process and creating custom mobile UI. It demonstrates how real-time business events can be enriched by SAP BTP services, and easily consumed in a low-code mobile application.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

Workforce Planning: Plan and predict workforce supply and demand

Learn in this use case how to rapidly adopt Operational and Strategic Workforce planning with prebuilt business content.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

An engineer girl in a factory smiling

Spend Management

Automate procurement ordering processes

This use case is about accelerating order processes from SAP Ariba.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Story:

Gain real-time visibility into SAP Ariba Procurement Operations 

Gain more visibility into your SAP Ariba Procurement operations process (P2O): Track the key performance indicators and provide insights for the procurement organisation or shared services center and get real time transparency.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

people ordering and scanning barcodes

Innovation

Combine sales and distribution analytics for end-to-end visibility with SAP Datasphere

Learn how to do a unified analysis of SAP sales orders and delivery information from distributors.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Story:

Supercharge developer productivity with SAP Build Code and generative AI

In this use case, learn how to streamline the developer experience and boost productivity by building app logic, models, and test scripts efficiently.

Use Case Assets:

Get Started:

Explore Customer Success Stories:

SAP Business Technology Platform
