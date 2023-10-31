SAP Business Technology Platform In Action
Start exploring SAP BTP use cases today with our comprehensive resources. Access implementation guidance, SAP Garage Webinars, TechEd sessions, free tier services, and the BTP trial version. Dive into SAP BTP with all the tools and support you need.
Get ready for SAP TechEd 2024! The virtual event will feature sessions highlighting the latest innovations in SAP Business Technology Platform, with a focus on the SAP Discovery Center. From deep dive demos to learning opportunities, this blog provides a sneak peek at what to expect, including new features coming to the SAP Discovery Center.
Whether you're a newcomer or an experienced user, there's something for everyone at SAP TechEd 2024.
Read more and register for the sessions
Kickstart SAP TechEd 2024 with Autonomous Finance and Maximize Your Business Efficiency
Check out the SAP BTP Use Case One-Pagers for a simplified roadmap to digital transformation. These one-pagers provide a clear understanding of the business values, features, and implementation strategies of various components within the SAP BTP ecosystem, making it easier for businesses to adopt and utilize the SAP BTP portfolio.
Start leveraging these resources today and accelerate your journey towards business innovation. Read more.
Want to learn more about SAP BTP – but don't know where to start? Start off by trying out services with free tier and the BTP trial version, find use cases that target your specific challenges and start implementation of SAP Business Technology Platform – with pre-packaged Business Content simplifying and speeding up your work. Discover the full potential of SAP BTP by exploring our SAP BTP Community page and staying connected with our informative Webcast series, offering insights and resources to support your digital transformation journey.
Read the SAP Community blog article for more insights into the Sapphire 2024 use cases
How does SAP BTP and its services work? Have a look with the help of free tier, which lets you try out selected services and start in a production environment right away.
Use cases for SAP BTP support you in solving problems in a repeatable manner - through the application of implementation missions. Scan through different scenarios other developers were facing – and find help applying it to your case. Some of them will feature specific SAP BTP Business Content, pre-packaged objects that can be deployed as part of a SAP BTP service.
SAP BTP Use Cases solving business challenges
SAP BTP Use Case Explainer Videos
Explore the SAP Business Accelerator Hub
Discover the variety of SAP Analytics & Datasphere accelerators
Find support to leverage analytics content in the SAP Analytics Cloud
Use Cases
SAP BTP use cases consist of customer-proven, well-documented missions for an easy implementation of SAP BTP. They support you in solving problems in a repeatable manner to achieve the desired business outcome faster. Find our key SAP BTP use cases below.
SAP S/4 ERP Finance
Autonomous Finance
This use case enhance productivity and accelerate outcomes with SAP's integrated analytics, automation, and AI. By leveraging tightly connected ERP, finance, and planning data, gain reliable insights and streamline financial processes.
Use Case Assets:
- Explore use case business value page
- Kickstart SAP TechEd 2024 with Autonomous Finance and Maximize Your Business Efficiency
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Business Accelerator: Rapid Financial Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA
- Business Accelerator: Integrated Financial Planning
Explore Customer Success Stories:
- Endress+Hauser: improved efficiency by streamlining ERP-integrated order processes.
- ARAG: gained faster insights with unified data using SAP Datasphere and SAP Analytics Cloud.
- Orbico: reduced project times and costs by automating over 40 processes with SAP Build Process Automation.
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team: optimized resource management with SAP S/4HANA Finance and Business AI.
Accelerate Financial Planning and Analysis
This use case shows how to integrate SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions, to help the finance function drive business value, analyzing actuals and creating better business plans and forecasts. Finance and planning teams can drive accuracy and accountability to respond faster to changes and gain a competitive advantage.
Use Case Assets:
- Explore use case business value page
- SAP BTP and Extended Planning and Analysis with SAP
- Use case demo: short overview
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Integrating SAP Analytics Cloud Planning with SAP S/4HANA Accounting and Group Reporting
- Learn more about SAP BTP for Finance
- Business Accelerator: Rapid Financial Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA (Best Practices)
- Business Accelerator: Integrated Financial Planning
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Automate processes to empower finance professionals
In this use case, you will create a process combining forms, decisions and workflows, and an AI-powered automation extracting relevant data, to improve and accelerate invoice approvals.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Business Process Automation in SAP S/4HANA with SAP Intelligent RPA
- Business Accelerator: Invoice approval process
- Watch use case demo video
- Watch webinar in the Garage Series
- Find out more about free tier services used
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Dynamically react to changing business events in your supply chain
The event-to-action framework helps to develop an event-driven application in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). This example focuses on using the framework and SAP BTP services for developing, deploying, and monitoring the solution like the CAP framework, SAP Event Mesh, SAP Connectivity Service, SAP Private Link Service or SAP Business Rules.
Use Case Assets:
- Browse on GitHub: Build Events-to-Business Actions Scenarios with SAP BTP and Microsoft Azure/AWS
- Learn more about SAP BTP for Supply Chain
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Discovering Event-Driven Integration with SAP Integration Suite, advanced event mesh
- Read the SAP Community Blog Article - Create Plant Maintenance Notification in SAP S/4 HANA
- Read the SAP Community Blog Article - Create Shopfloor Confirmation in SAP S/4 HANA
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Empower employees with enterprise-wide self-service portals
This use case demonstrates how to innovate business processes by creating a central entry point with a task center for processes across multiple business applications.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Improve operations and decision-making with the power of generative AI
With this use case, you can increase overall effectiveness by simplifying routine tasks and automating real-time insights to make decisions.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- Review entire mission
- Navigating Large Language Models fundamentals and techniques for your use case
- Business Accelerator: SAP AI Core Packages
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Keep the core clean using SAP Build Apps with SAP S/4HANA
This use case shows you how to innovate business processes with a tailored UI and central entry point for business applications.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Extending SAP S/4HANA with SAP Build Apps and Key User Extensibility
- Watch use case demo video
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Prepare for transformation with a unified, trusted view of master data
Learn in this use case how to consolidate master data across multiple sources with de-duplication, standardization, and enrichment.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Watch use case demo video
- Master data governance use case on sap.com
- SAP Learning: SAP Master Data Governance
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Customer Experience
Deliver connected enterprise experiences
This use case is all about using SAP BTP to extend your applications, using a combination of low-code and pro-code techniques, and a cloud native integration pattern with Stripe for governing and monetizing your APIs.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Getting Started with SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement
- Business Accelerator: Integrations with Customer Experience
- Browse on GitHub
- Read the SAP Community Blog Article
- Watch webinar in the Garage Series
- Watch the use case demo video
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Drive profitable growth with planning and analysis
Provide the ability to analyze category performance for digital/online sales by combining external source systems like Google Analytics and sales, discounts, and stock data from SAP systems. With a data federation architecture, customers can leave data in its source system and access it in one location without replication. With this architecture customers can combine their Big Query and SAP data to derive new insights.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Digital Supply Chain
Create integrated supply and financial plans to address changing demands
This use case shows you how to synchronize supply chain and financial planning in real time across the enterprise.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Leveraging SAP Analytics Cloud Functionality for Enterprise Planning
- Business Accelerator: SAP IBP
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Human Capital Management
Create a custom mobile app to extend HR capabilities with SAP Build
This use case shows you how to extend an HR business process and creating custom mobile UI. It demonstrates how real-time business
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Developing Apps with SAP Build Apps using Drag-and-Drop Simplicity
- Watch webinar in the Garage Series
- View free tier services used
- Browse on GitHub
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Workforce Planning: Plan and predict workforce supply and demand
Learn in this use case how to rapidly adopt Operational and Strategic Workforce planning with prebuilt business content.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Leveraging SAP Analytics Cloud Functionality for Enterprise Planning
- Business Accelerator: Operational Workforce Planning, Strategic Workforce Planning, SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Planning, Rapid Workforce Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Spend Management
Automate procurement ordering processes
This use case is about accelerating order processes from SAP Ariba.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Creating Processes and Automations with SAP Build Process Automation
- Business Accelerator: Purchase Requisition Header Approval and Release
Explore Customer Success Story:
Gain real-time visibility into SAP Ariba Procurement Operations
Gain more visibility into your SAP Ariba Procurement operations process (P2O): Track the key performance indicators and provide insights for the procurement organisation or shared services center and get real time transparency.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Administering SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway for spend management and SAP Business Network
- Business Accelerator: SAP Procurement: Operational Reporting
- View free tier services used
- See other related missions
- Check out related business content
Explore Customer Success Stories:
- Adani: Harmonizing procurement across 24 global businesses to enhance visibility, sustainability, and supplier collaboration
Innovation
Combine sales and distribution analytics for end-to-end visibility with SAP Datasphere
Learn how to do a unified analysis of SAP sales orders and delivery information from distributors.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Introduction to SAP Datasphere
- Business Accelerator: SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Datasphere Community Content
Explore Customer Success Story:
Supercharge developer productivity with SAP Build Code and generative AI
In this use case, learn how to streamline the developer experience and boost productivity by building app logic, models, and test scripts efficiently.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Creating Applications and Extensions using SAP Build Code
- Business Accelerator: GenAI Accelerators
Explore Customer Success Stories: