SAP Business Technology Platform In Action

SAP Discovery Center at SAP TechEd 2024: Sessions, Resources, and Highlights

Get ready for SAP TechEd 2024! The virtual event will feature sessions highlighting the latest innovations in SAP Business Technology Platform, with a focus on the SAP Discovery Center. From deep dive demos to learning opportunities, this blog provides a sneak peek at what to expect, including new features coming to the SAP Discovery Center.

Whether you're a newcomer or an experienced user, there's something for everyone at SAP TechEd 2024.

Read more and register for the sessions

Kickstart SAP TechEd 2024 with Autonomous Finance and Maximize Your Business Efficiency

