SAP Analytics Cloud Business Content
This page contains all the information you need around business content for SAP Analytics Cloud from SAP and partners, including the latest release updates, hot news, and links to further resources and blogs.
Introduction
Those who have been around with SAP and Analytics, know that business content has a long-standing history within SAP. You will easily recognize concepts and be able to leverage content in your SAP Analytics Cloud system.
Those that are new to the topic – no worries! I will include all information here, independent of where you are coming from. And if you miss any information, please use the comments in one of our blogs or directly send a mail to sap_analytics_cloud_content@sap.com and we will help you along.
SAP Analytics Cloud content may come stand alone or it builds on a corresponding content package in SAP Datasphere. Navigate to the SAP Datasphere Business Content community page for all details.
Business Content for SAP Analytics Cloud (and SAP Datasphere) does not come from SAP alone. Our partners have been included from the start, expanding the reach of content by adding their experience and knowledge about SAP and non-SAP data sources. The Business Content helps you jump-start your project, accelerate the implementation or get inspirations on relevant measures and KPIs for Industry, line-of-business or cross analytics scenarios.
SAP Community content
In October 2023, we have opened a new chapter with the introduction of SAP Community content. SAP Community content starts, where the Business Content ends. It offers additional scenarios to jump start your analytics, get inspired and accelerate your projects.
As Community content we offer demos, technical samples, consulting best practices, snippets and similar assets that will round off the already available Business content packages.
Community content uses GitHub as new delivery channel.
Find more information on how to install the SAP Community content in our documentation here. Directly access the SAP Community Git here and follow the description to retrieve and install a Community content package in your tenant.
Please find in the SAP Community section below the currently available packages. Don't forget to check back frequently to learn about package additions as this delivery channel will not follow the quarterly release cycle of the Business content, but packages will be continuously added.
Latest Updates
2025/02/17: SAP Analytics Cloud content Q1/2025 has been released. Find the new packages below and all details in the What's new and the documentation.
For those package that are built on SAP Datasphere content visit the SAP Datasphere content community page for more details.
Don't forget to visit the SAP Community content on GitHub.
What is SAP Analytics Cloud content?
The free business content for SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Digital Boardroom provides a quick and easy starting point for your individual analytics scenarios. It includes predefined Stories, Dashboards and Data models that are tailored to existing SAP Data sources. The packages are industry and line of business (LoB) specific.
You can easily connect the content to your own data and get started with your Analytics Journey in SAP Analytics Cloud. We provide a detailed documentation of KPIs, models and data flows which enables you to understand how the dashboards are built and adjust them to your specific requirements.
Many of our content is ready to run with sample data.
It will help you in finding meaningful examples to explore the tool’s functionality and get inspired for your own reporting featuring technology highlights such as planning, Smart Assist, value-driver trees, and mobile design.
SAP Business Content
Please navigate to the Content Network Release Information Guide on the SAP Help Portal for details of what is included in each package.
Find here an overview of the currently available content packages. Packages that include planning are marked with (P) = Planning. Packages that are based on SAP Datasphere are marked with (D).
New or updated packages in the most recent release are marked as NEW.
Line of Business:
- Business ByDesign
- Business Network for Logistics
- SAP Business Network - Value Analytics (D)
- Commercial Planning (P)
- Commercial Planning Add-On for Integrated Financial Planning (P)
- Consensus Net Revenue Planning (P)
- Consensus Net Revenue Planning Add-On for Integrated Financial Planning (P)
- Consensus Net Revenue Planning Add-On for Rapid Suite (P)
- Cloud Platform Integration Reporting Dashboard
- CRM - Sales Performance and Planning - C4C (P)
- CRM - Service Cloud OSE
- Cybersecurity
- Digital Compliance Service - GST
- Entitlement Management
- Environment Health & Safety
- Environment, Health & Safety - Sustainable Operations Insights NEW
- Enterprise Asset Management: Plant Maintenance Analysis for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Expense Analytics for Concur Data Delivery Service (D)
- Extended Service Parts Planning (eSPP) for SAP S/4HANA On Premise (2020)
- FI Operational Expenses Planning & Analysis (P)
- Field Service Management
- Finance (P)
- Finance - Contract Accounts Receivable and Payable (FI-CA)
- Finance – Contract Based Revenue Recognition
- Finance - Live based on Semantic Tags
- Finance Accounts Receivable - Invoice Payment Forecasting
- Finance for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (D)
- Finance Foundation for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud (D)
- Financial Analytics Dashboard for SAP Analytics Cloud (D)
- Financial Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices) (P)
- Financial Products Subledger for SAP S/4HANA
- Green Ledger Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud (D) NEW
- Group Financial Planning for SAP S/4HANA (P) NEW
- Group Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud (D) NEW
- Healthcare Enterprise Capacity Planning
- HR Analytics for S/4HANA Cloud and SAP SuccessFactors (SAP Best Practices)
- Human Resources - SuccessFactors
- Integrated Business Planning (IBP)
- Integrated Financial Planning for SAP S/4HANA (P) NEW
- Cross-model Add-on for Integrated Financial Planning for SAP S/4HANA (P) NEW
- Integration Suite
- Intelligent Asset Management
- International Trade Analytics for SAP Global Trade Services, edition for SAP HANA (D) NEW
- Liquidity Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Master Data Governance - Data Quality Analysis
- Order Management Services
- Operational Reporting for SAP SuccessFactors (D) NEW
- Operational Workforce Planning (P)
- Portfolio & Project Management
- Portfolio Financial Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition (P)
- Portfolio Financial Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition (P)
- Process Control and Risk Management
- Procurement Ariba
- Procurement: Benchmark Reporting
- Procurement: Contract Management
- Procurement: Invoice to Pay
- Procurement: Operational reporting
- Procurement: Procure to Order
- Procurement: SLP Reporting
- Procurement: Sourcing
- Procurement: Enterprise Contract Management
- Project Budgeting & Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices) (P)
- Production Planning and Detailed Scheduling NEW
- Qualtrics - Customer Satisfaction Score
- Qualtrics - Survey Distribution and Analysis
- Qualtrics - Touchpoint NPS
- Rapid Capital Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA (Best Practices) NEW
- Rapid Financial Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA (Best Practices) NEW
- Rapid Sales Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA (Best Practices) NEW
- Rapid Workforce Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA (Best Practices) NEW
- Receivables Management for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Risk and Assurance Management
- Sales Analysis for SAP S/4HANA
- Sales Analytics for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Sales Analysis for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud (D)
- Sales Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices) (P)
- Service Analysis for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud (D)
- Service Contract Dashboard
- SAP Signavio - Process Insights (D) NEW
- Social Media Analysis (Twitter)
- Solution Manager IT Service Management
- Solution Manager Test Suite Analytics
- Solution Order Analysis for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (D)
- Spend Analysis (Ariba) (D)
- Statistical Process Control (SPC) Toolkit (D)
- Statutory Reporting
- Strategic Workforce Planning
- SuccessFactors Visa and Permits Management content with SAP Analytics Cloud
- SuccessFactors Workforce Planning (SAP Best Practices) (P)
- Supply Base Optimization
- Transportation Management
- Transportation Management for SAP S/4HANA (D)
- Travel & Expense - Concur (P) OSE
- Treasury Management for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (Best Practice)
- UI Logging
- Value Analytics for SAP Ariba Procurement (D)
- Vendor Management System - Fieldglass
- Working Capital Dashboard for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Datasphere) (D)
- Workforce Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices) (P)
Industries:
- Aerospace & Defense TERMS Dashboard
- Agricultural Origination, Trading & Risk Management Analysis
- Automotive: Responsive Supply Network, Sales and Inventory (D)
- Banking (P)
- Chemicals (P)
- Cloud platform Returnable Packaging Management dashboard
- Consumer Products
- Consumer Products Sales Target Planning (P)
- Consumer Products: Revenue Growth Management - Foundation (D)
- Customer Profitability Analytics (Telecommunication)
- ECO - Engineering Construction & Operations
- Health Care
- High Tech (P)
- Insurance (P)
- Intelligent Real Estate (D)
- Leonardo Industry Innovation Kit - Zero Waste
- Mill Products
- Mining
- Oil & Gas (P)
- POS Analysis for Retail (D)
- Product Footprint Management
- Professional Services for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Public Sector
- Public Sector Management – Grantor Management
- Public Sector Management KPI Reporting for SAP S/4HANA
- Public Sector Management KPI Reporting for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Public Sector Management Planning (P)
- Public Services: Higher Education & Research
- Public Services: Volunteer Workforce Management
- Quality Management (Catena-X) (D)
- Real Estate
- Retail Analytics with SAP Customer Activity Repository
- Retail: Retail POS data on CAR (Model Company Core Retail)
- Retail: Retail POS data on CAR (Model Company Fashion for Vertical Business)
- Retail: Omnichannel Article Availability and Sourcing
- Retail: Replenishment Planning
- Retail: Replenishment Planning and Unified Demand Forecast Dashboard
- Retail: Unified Demand Forecast
- Rural Sourcing Management
- Sports One Analytics
- Sports One Analytics (German)
- Sports One Analytics Version 2
- Supply Chain Management: Life Sciences Dashboard (D)
- Supply Demand Overview for SAP S/4HANA Fashion and Vertical Business
- Telecommunication: Customer Value Management (CVM) (D) NEW
- Trade Management
- Utilities
- Utilities: Master Data for SAP S/4HANA Utilities (D) NEW
- Utilities: Meter to Cash (D)
Samples:
- SAP Analytics Cloud Accessibility Templates
- SAP Analytics Cloud Guidelines Templates
- SAP Sample Analytics Application for Mobile
- SAP Sample Content for FI, HR and SD (SAP Datasphere)
- Sample Content for Planning
- SAP Sample What-If Application
Partner Business Content
Not only SAP offers content, but we are also very happy to provide you with more SAP Analytics Cloud content from our partners.
- Avvale: Headcount Planning
- Beyond Technologies: Order-To-Cash
- Beyond Technologies - Production Planning
- Bramasol: Analytics for Revenue Recognition Disclosure Reporting
- Bristlecone: Rapid Insights - Inventory 360 NEW
- Bristlecone: Trackwell – Shipment Tracking NEW
- Crave Infotech: Budget vs Actual Analyzer (D) NEW
- Crave Infotech: Candidate Journey Overview Dashboard (D) NEW
- Crave Infotech: Domestic and Export Sales Overview (D) NEW
- Crave Infotech: Intelligent Accounts Payable Management & Analysis (D) NEW
- Crave Infotech: Intelligent Customer Segmentation Reporting and Analysis (D)
- Crave Infotech: Intelligent Sourcing and Supply Management Suite (D)
- Crave Infotech: Intelligent Ecological Balance Reporting (D)
- Crave Inventory Prediction and Replenishment using FedML (D) NEW
- Crave Infotech: Outstanding Balances and Payment Insights (D) NEW
- Crave Infotech: Workforce Dynamics: Turnover & Retention Insights (D) NEW
- CubeServ: Procurement Cockpit for SAP Datasphere (D)
- Dahlbeer: Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable Planning
- Dahlbeer: Application Catalogue
- Dahlbeer: Product Portfolio Planning
- Dahlbeer: Raw Material Sourcing
- DELAWARE: Cost to Serve Quick Scan
- EigenMethod - Project Cost Planning
- Exxeta - Salesforce Sales Funnel Analytics (D)
- EY ifb SE: Flexible reporting layer for IFRS 17 Report 106 (D)
- IBsolution: AGIMENDO.personnel workforce and cost planning
- INFOSYS: Qualtrics Employee Onboarding Survey Solution
- INFOSYS: Slow Moving Inventory Analysis Solution
- Intellect Bizware: Manufacturing Analytics NEW
- Intellect Bizware: ZoomIn Sales Analytics NEW
- Intellect Bizware: ZoomPro Project Analytics
- InvenioLSI: Budget Horizons - Finance with a View (P)
- Kaar Technologies: Plant Maintenance Dashboard
- KPC: HR Cockpit – Automatic Attendance Tracker (D)
- Maventic: Asset Maintenance Dashboard
- Maventic: Merchandise Retail Planning Suite
- Mibcon NDC: Data Privacy and Protection for SAP
- MSG Systems: Activity Based Costing
- NDC: Emission Tracker for SAP
- Plus-IT: easyBI Tiles
- Proaxia: Workshop Analysis
- Prowess: Demand Forecast Planning
- Prowess: Employee Time and Attendance
- Prowess: Retail Data Analysis
- Rapid Views: Financial and Controlling real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP DWC
- Rapid Views: Material Management real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and Data Warehouse Cloud
- Rapid Views: Quality Management real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
- Rapid Views: Sales real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and DWC
- RapidViews: Production real time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
- Renew HR: SHARP HR Analytics
- Reply: MOSAIC - Margin-optimized Sales Intelligence (D)
- Reply: OPERA – Opportunity Performance Analysis (D)
- Reply: SPARTA - Sales Planning and Forecasting Analytics (D)
- Savic: Finance Analytics Solution
- Savic: Material Analytics Solution
- Savic: Planning and Production Analytics
- Syntax: Financial Planning Package for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Syntax: Opportunity Pipeline Reporting
- VASPP: Carbon AI
- VASPP: Ideal Supplier Identification
- VASPP: Inventory Optimization
- VASPP: Process Control
- VASPP: Product Performance Analysis
- VASPP: Retail Seasonal Forecasting
- VASPP: Revenue Reporting by Plant Maintenance
- VASPP: Spend Analytics
- Westernacher: Supply Chain Performance Assurance
- Windhoff: IBCS Demo Templates
- Wipro: Energy Usage Analysis and Forecasting
SAP Community Content
Business Samples
Demos
- Airline Overview
- Background Verification
- Carbon Emission
- Case Fill Optimization (D) NEW
- Customer 360
- Data Product League (D) NEW
- Headcount and Skill Monitoring
- Postal Delivery Route Optimization
- Retail Supply Chain Dashboard (D) NEW
- Smart City Waste Management
- Smart Plantation Management
- Spend Management
- UX Analysis for OTT (Over-the-top) NEW
- Visibility in Manufacturing Operations
- Workforce Analytics
Technical Samples
- Analytic Model Sample Data (Sales Opportunity) (D)
- Fiori Horizon Theme
- Hierarchy with Directory Sample (D)
- Integrate SAP S/4HANA authorizations into SAP Datasphere (D) NEW
- SAP Datasphere Monitoring Content (D) NEW
- Sample Composite
- Simple Start with SAP Datasphere (D)
- UI Theming Basic NEW
How to access, install and use the content?
All SAP Analytics Cloud content packages can be accessed through the Content Network. For SAP Community content, please follow the documentation here.
SAP content packages can be found in the Business Content category in the content network, all packages from your partners are listed in the 3rd Party Business Content category. In addition find sample content in the Samples Category.
Find more information about the Content Network in the SAP Analytics Cloud documentation here.
Find partner content packages also listed in the SAP Store.
Once you have identified a suitable package that you want to import, proceed as follows:
- Check all details of the package in the package description in the Content Network. In case the package is for free / a trial package, you can directly import it.
- If it is a paid content, you will be re-directed to a page where details are explained how to buy the package. Once a contract has been signed, you may continue with the content import (see example below).
- Finally Import the business content package into your tenant.
The documentation (for SAP packages) provides further detail of the content and relevant information. For Partner packages, follow the instructions in the package description or contact the partner. Contact information is either available in the package description or may be found in the SAP Store.