SAP Analytics Cloud Business Content

Those who have been around with SAP and Analytics, know that business content has a long-standing history within SAP. You will easily recognize concepts and be able to leverage content in your SAP Analytics Cloud system.

Those that are new to the topic – no worries! I will include all information here, independent of where you are coming from. And if you miss any information, please use the comments in one of our blogs or directly send a mail to sap_analytics_cloud_content@sap.com and we will help you along.

SAP Analytics Cloud content may come stand alone or it builds on a corresponding content package in SAP Datasphere. Navigate to the SAP Datasphere Business Content community page for all details.

Business Content for SAP Analytics Cloud (and SAP Datasphere) does not come from SAP alone. Our partners have been included from the start, expanding the reach of content by adding their experience and knowledge about SAP and non-SAP data sources. The Business Content helps you jump-start your project, accelerate the implementation or get inspirations on relevant measures and KPIs for Industry, line-of-business or cross analytics scenarios.

SAP Community content

In October 2023, we have opened a new chapter with the introduction of SAP Community content. SAP Community content starts, where the Business Content ends. It offers additional scenarios to jump start your analytics, get inspired and accelerate your projects.

As Community content we offer demos, technical samples, consulting best practices, snippets and similar assets that will round off the already available Business content packages.

Community content uses GitHub as new delivery channel.

Find more information on how to install the SAP Community content in our documentation here. Directly access the SAP Community Git here and follow the description to retrieve and install a Community content package in your tenant.

Please find in the SAP Community section below the currently available packages. Don't forget to check back frequently to learn about package additions as this delivery channel will not follow the quarterly release cycle of the Business content, but packages will be continuously added.