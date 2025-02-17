SAP Analytics Cloud Business Content

This page contains all the information you need around business content for SAP Analytics Cloud from SAP and partners, including the latest release updates, hot news, and links to further resources and blogs.

Introduction

Those who have been around with SAP and Analytics, know that business content has a long-standing history within SAP. You will easily recognize concepts and be able to leverage content in your SAP Analytics Cloud system.

Those that are new to the topic – no worries! I will include all information here, independent of where you are coming from. And if you miss any information, please use the comments in one of our blogs or directly send a mail to sap_analytics_cloud_content@sap.com and we will help you along.

SAP Analytics Cloud content may come stand alone or it builds on a corresponding content package in SAP Datasphere. Navigate to the SAP Datasphere Business Content community page for all details.

Business Content for SAP Analytics Cloud (and SAP Datasphere) does not come from SAP alone. Our partners have been included from the start, expanding the reach of content by adding their experience and knowledge about SAP and non-SAP data sources. The Business Content helps you jump-start your project, accelerate the implementation or get inspirations on relevant measures and KPIs for Industry, line-of-business or cross analytics scenarios.

SAP Community content

In October 2023, we have opened a new chapter with the introduction of SAP Community content. SAP Community content starts, where the Business Content ends. It offers additional scenarios to jump start your analytics, get inspired and accelerate your projects.

As Community content we offer demos, technical samples, consulting best practices, snippets and similar assets that will round off the already available Business content packages.

Community content uses GitHub as new delivery channel.

Find more information on how to install the SAP Community content in our documentation here. Directly access the SAP Community Git here and follow the description to retrieve and install a Community content package in your tenant.

Please find in the SAP Community section below the currently available packages. Don't forget to check back frequently to learn about package additions as this delivery channel will not follow the quarterly release cycle of the Business content, but packages will be continuously added.

Calendar

Latest Updates

2025/02/17: SAP Analytics Cloud content Q1/2025 has been released. Find the new packages below and all details in the What's new and the documentation.

For those package that are built on SAP Datasphere content visit the SAP Datasphere content community page for more details.

Don't forget to visit the SAP Community content on GitHub.

Idea

What is SAP Analytics Cloud content?

The free business content for SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Digital Boardroom provides a quick and easy starting point for your individual analytics scenarios. It includes predefined Stories, Dashboards and Data models that are tailored to existing SAP Data sources. The packages are industry and line of business (LoB) specific.

You can easily connect the content to your own data and get started with your Analytics Journey in SAP Analytics Cloud. We provide a detailed documentation of KPIs, models and data flows which enables you to understand how the dashboards are built and adjust them to your specific requirements.

Many of our content is ready to run with sample data.

It will help you in finding meaningful examples to explore the tool’s functionality and get inspired for your own reporting featuring technology highlights such as planning, Smart Assist, value-driver trees, and mobile design.

SAP Business Content

Please navigate to the Content Network Release Information Guide on the SAP Help Portal for details of what is included in each package.

Find here an overview of the currently available content packages. Packages that include planning are marked with (P) = Planning. Packages that are based on SAP Datasphere are marked with (D).

New or updated packages in the most recent release are marked as NEW.

Line of Business:

Industries:

Samples:

  • SAP Analytics Cloud Accessibility Templates
  • SAP Analytics Cloud Guidelines Templates
  • SAP Sample Analytics Application for Mobile
  • SAP Sample Content for FI, HR and SD (SAP Datasphere)
  • Sample Content for Planning
  • SAP Sample What-If Application


Partner Business Content

Not only SAP offers content, but we are also very happy to provide you with more SAP Analytics Cloud content from our partners.

SAP Community Content

Find here an overview of the currently available Community content packages. Follow the links to access the package directly on GitHubPackages that are based on SAP Datasphere are marked with (D).

Business Samples

Demos

Technical Samples

SAP Analytics Cloud - Custom Widgets NEW

How to access, install and use the content?

All SAP Analytics Cloud content packages can be accessed through the Content Network. For SAP Community content, please follow the documentation here.
SAP content packages can be found in the Business Content category in the content network, all packages from your partners are listed in the 3rd Party Business Content category. In addition find sample content in the Samples Category.

Find more information about the Content Network in the SAP Analytics Cloud documentation here.

Find partner content packages also listed in the SAP Store.

Once you have identified a suitable package that you want to import, proceed as follows:

  • Check all details of the package in the package description in the Content Network. In case the package is for free / a trial package, you can directly import it.
  • If it is a paid content, you will be re-directed to a page where details are explained how to buy the package. Once a contract has been signed, you may continue with the content import (see example below).
  • Finally Import the business content package into your tenant.

The documentation (for SAP packages) provides further detail of the content and relevant information. For Partner packages, follow the instructions in the package description or contact the partner. Contact information is either available in the package description or may be found in the SAP Store.

Screenshot Content Sample SAP Analytics Cloud

Example: Consumer Products Sales Target Planning

News

Related blogs and additional resources

