SAP Business AI
Boost productivity with the most powerful AI and agents fueled by the context of all your business data.
The AI capabilities for ABAP are designed to enhance developer productivity by delivering new generative AI-powered assistance for frequent developer tasks. The ABAP AI capabilities utilize a purpose-built large language model (LLM) trained on millions of lines of ABAP code to deliver the most precise, contextual results for ABAP workloads. We’re offering these ABAP AI capabilities free to all customers using SAP BTP ABAP environment or SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, until September 15, 2025.
SAP announces SAP Business Data Cloud, a groundbreaking solution that unifies all SAP and third-party data throughout an organization, providing the trusted data foundation organizations need to make more impactful decisions and foster reliable AI.
SAP have been investing heavily to deliver the full promise of AI agents, including a collection of ready-to-use Joule agents.
SAP announced a landmark partnership with Databricks that brings the power of Databricks directly into SAP Business Data Cloud. This marks a new era in enterprise data management, with two leaders in their domains coming together to redefine how applications and data platforms work together.
The 2502 update includes advanced AI capabilities, empowering organizations to operate smarter and faster. By automating tasks, providing actionable insights, and enabling better decision-making, the update helps boost productivity. At the heart of this is Joule, SAP’s cutting-edge AI copilot, which is now generally available and fully integrated into SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.
In 2024, SAP Business AI transformed more concepts into real-world impact than ever before. We kept our promise and released more than 130 high-value generative AI capabilities that came ready to use out-of-the-box across our cloud applications.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating at an astonishing pace, quickly moving from emerging technologies to impacting how businesses run. From building AI agents to interacting with technology in ways that feel more like a natural conversation, AI technologies are poised to transform how we work.
What is SAP Business AI?
Drive cross-enterprise efficiency with AI agents grounded in the most complete business context
Joule AI agents understand your processes and have secured, governed access to your data. With over 1,300 skills providing up to 90% faster execution of navigational and transactional tasks2, Joule agents work collaboratively across your business so you can work faster and save money.
Boost productivity and efficiency across every corner of your business
With 130+ AI scenarios available and a total of 400 planned by the end of 2025, SAP has the largest AI offering portfolio to help you accomplish your goals across every business function, faster.
Get support for your unique business needs from the world’s leading AI providers
Gain instant access to your choice of the most advanced AI innovation and large language models from leading partners in the industry—embedded in SAP Business AI.
Increase Productivity Exponentially Across Every Team in Your Business
Create tangible value across every part of your business, from supply chain to finance, procurement, HR, sales, and more.
Grow revenue, manage risk, optimize working capital, and ensure compliance with AI.
Build a more agile, resilient, and customer-centric supply chain with AI.
Drive the success of every employee and achieve organizational agility with AI.
Optimize spend, reduce risk, and maximize supply chain efficiency with AI.
Personalize customer engagement and improve sales productivity with AI.
Transform your digital experience with AI-enabled processes.
Automate tasks, from streamlined finance to predictive manufacturing, talent acquisition to insightful marketing.
Discover AI capabilities purpose-built for developers' needs, all integrated with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
Joule
The AI copilot, infused with agents, that amplifies employees’ expertise and impact. Joule is grounded in your business data and infused with AI agents that collaborate across business functions to create everyday value for your organization.
Joule Agents
Joule equips your teams with the only AI agents that truly understand your business context and collaborate across all functions—connecting departments, accelerating decisions, and streamlining processes so work gets done faster. Joule activates teams of AI agents across your business to execute complex workflows with precision.
Grounded by SAP Knowledge Graph and SAP Business Data Cloud, Joule agents uniquely understand your data and processes to act reliably through business applications.
Watch the demo of Joule Agents with Dispute Resolution
SAP Business AI for IT and developers
Discover AI capabilities purpose-built for developers' needs, all integrated with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
Achieve more with Joule, leveraging AI to generate code, automate processes, produce test cases, and design intuitive UIs. Tailor AI tools to your developer needs with easy access to a comprehensive range of large language models (LLMs).
AI in SAP BTP also follows responsible AI principles to help ensure your AI initiatives follow industry security and compliance standards.
Trusted & Responsible AI
At SAP, we care deeply about the impact of AI on the well-being of people, the health of our customers’ businesses, and society and economies. We address bias and discrimination concerns when designing AI into our applications, and work to be transparent and explainable. We uphold our highest standards with respect to data privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity.
- Read SAP's Global AI Ethics Policy
- Read SAP's Guiding Principles for AI
- Read the SAP AI Ethics Handbook to know how to apply the SAP Global AI Ethics policy
- Complete the learning journey
SAP has recently updated its global AI ethics policy by adopting the 10 guiding principles of the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence.