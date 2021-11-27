Drive cross-enterprise efficiency with AI agents grounded in the most complete business context

Joule AI agents understand your processes and have secured, governed access to your data. With over 1,300 skills providing up to 90% faster execution of navigational and transactional tasks2, Joule agents work collaboratively across your business so you can work faster and save money.

Boost productivity and efficiency across every corner of your business

With 130+ AI scenarios available and a total of 400 planned by the end of 2025, SAP has the largest AI offering portfolio to help you accomplish your goals across every business function, faster.

Get support for your unique business needs from the world’s leading AI providers

Gain instant access to your choice of the most advanced AI innovation and large language models from leading partners in the industry—embedded in SAP Business AI.

Read more