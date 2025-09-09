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With the SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment, partners are operating in a modern and flexible cloud environment that offers various options for deploying solutions. The partners can offer their own solutions independently of SAP and thus serve their customer base. Partners can offer their customers a faster time to market by leveraging the SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment. This means customers can benefit from new features and improvements more quickly. An additional advantage is the elimination of the need to maintain hardware and infrastructure, which can lead to significant savings. Furthermore, the SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment is flexibly scalable, ensuring it can meet growing customer requirements at any time. 

SAP for Me is used for financial overview: the Customer Success section shows the revenue share, and the Finance & Legal section shows the minimum fee. It also offers a deal Excel export. The SAP Store Partner Cockpit is the main tool for deal management (creating, managing, upselling deals).

The best starting point for this information is the Partner Portal.  

The partner solutions are distributed through the SAP Store. There, customers can select the products and conclude the corresponding contract with the partner. The partner can design the marketing according to his preferences. Further information of the GTM strategy is defined in the partner track "Build" that can be found in the SAP Partner Portal

The partner sets the prices for the solution. The contract for consuming the partner solutions is concluded solely between the partner and its customers; all content contained therein is independent of SAP's licenses. 

If the offered solution is distributed through the SAP Store, the partner must pay a revenue share. Distribution through the SAP Store is mandatory for the add-on product and the multi-tenant SaaS, so the revenue share always applies there. The exact components of revenue that are relevant and how the revenue share is calculated can be viewed in the price list on the SAP Partner Portal

 

When creating a deal registration, the intended end-customer CRM ID must be used. Please note that the CRM ID is different from the ERP ID.

To systematically ensure that the correct CRM ID is used, SAP recommends one of the following approaches:

  1. Create the deal from an existing Opportunity
    If an Account Executive (AE) has already created an opportunity for the correct customer account, the partner should create the deal from that opportunity. In this case, the CRM ID of the selected account is automatically transferred to the deal.
  2. Use Customer Checkout (Public or Private Offer)
    When using Customer Checkout, including Public Offer or Private Offer (formerly known as 3PT), the correct customer account is systematically identified and assigned.

If the deal is created manually and the partner has received the correct CRM ID from the customer, it should be added to the deal comments. Partners should also send an email to sales@sap.com immediately after deal submission and state which CRM ID should be used.

Best Practice:
Whenever possible, create the deal from a previously created opportunity or use Customer Checkout to reduce the risk of incorrect CRM ID assignments and subsequent corrections.

You do not receive a new contract, it is only a new order form. The total amount of product price and minimum fee a partner pays remains constant. The product prices may appear lower as the revenue share increases, but they are not — this is simply the way the increased revenue share is reflected in the payment process. 
The review process consists of several stages, including an Application Readiness Check (ARC), a review of the solution content and solution representation for the store listing. Once all steps are completed, partners receive consolidated feedback to adjust the SAP Store solution onboarding in a compliant way before their solution can be published.
The minimum runtime is 1 year — terms shorter than 1 year are not possible. Importantly, the runtime you specify is an initial/minimum term, not a maximum term. The deal renews automatically. If you want the contract to end at the specified date, you must actively terminate it once it is created. 
Yes, when the deal state is active and at least one payment is outstanding. For more information kindly follow the SAP documentation on how to manage deals. 
No due to contractual constraints. SAP advises partners not to allow their customers a downsell in contracts. 
The current process requires completing the SAP Store solution onboarding, creating a first deal, downloading the PE Build partner pricelist, filling out the order request form, and sending it to SAP. Note that a first customer is required before a productive license can be requested.  
Currently, only credit card payments are accepted. Paying with cloud credits or similar alternatives is not planned. 

There are two scenarios that can be implemented so that the partner can offer the solution to his customers. 

On the one hand, the partner can offer a cloud service to which the customer can subscribe, this is the multitenancy SaaS solution. This gives the customer their own tenant in the partner's central provider system. The service is therefore not installed on the customer's local system but is accessible on an external system. Application monitoring and the entire management of the infrastructure are handled by the partner, who also bears the system costs. Furthermore, the partner can determine the degree of extensibility and custom logic possible in the application. 

The second option is the provisioning of an Add-On Product. In this case, the partner offers the customer an add-on. For this, the customer requires their own system in the SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment in which the product can be installed. Sharing the partner's infrastructure is not possible; a separate instance must exist. Customers can add the Add-On Product to their systems via the Landscape Portal

The partner needs an SAP PE Build contract for development and deployment. The SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment is also required. All information regarding the Add-On Product is in this blog post in the SAP Community.  

All Add-On Products offered by partners can be viewed and selected in the SAP Store. After purchase, installation takes place via the Landscape Portal.  

There is an important limitation, that only one business configuration software component (swc) can be cloned to a system. That means that business configuration (bc) is available for one client and not cross-client (customers). To offer business configuration to all the customers of a multitenant SaaS solution the partner either 1) makes the bc part of a swc of type DEV and imports it via application job per customer or 2) exports the bc in an Excel-file and uploads the bc via the respective app per customer. 

The product offering determines the scope of extensibility. For multitenancy SaaS solutions, the partner can provide key-user extensibility. With that option the customer can extend the data model as well as the business logic in a reduced way. However, the partner must have planned for this in the application and taken it into account during development. 

With the add-on product, developer extensibility is also possible, as access to the backend is available and the customer can customize it. The customer has the opportunity to use all extensibility options that the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) provides. 

 

New releases are released quarterly and are scheduled at the beginning of each calendar year. They are released in February, May, August, and November. This eliminates the need to maintain the infrastructure yourself; SAP takes care of everything. The upgrade and maintenance window can be found in this blog post in the SAP Community.  

The certification is optional and provides industry recognition, access to new markets, and assurances of quality and compatibility, making certification an intangible asset for SAP partners. To find out which certificate is the right one for your solution and how it works, please check out the  SAP Integration and Certification Center.

No. The customer can rather have a complete development landscape with a Dev, Test and Prod system to enhance the interfaces provided by the partner, to test the partner solution in his own customer environment and to run the partner solution productively.
No. The requirement to perform merges with gCTS is SAP internally known and under discussion. To deliver fixes please follow the recommendations from One Development and Correction Codeline in a 5-System Landscape | SAP Help Portal and Cloud Transport Management for SAP BTP ABAP Environment – The Five-System Landscape.

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