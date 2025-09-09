When creating a deal registration, the intended end-customer CRM ID must be used. Please note that the CRM ID is different from the ERP ID.

To systematically ensure that the correct CRM ID is used, SAP recommends one of the following approaches:

Create the deal from an existing Opportunity

If an Account Executive (AE) has already created an opportunity for the correct customer account, the partner should create the deal from that opportunity. In this case, the CRM ID of the selected account is automatically transferred to the deal. Use Customer Checkout (Public or Private Offer)

When using Customer Checkout, including Public Offer or Private Offer (formerly known as 3PT), the correct customer account is systematically identified and assigned.

If the deal is created manually and the partner has received the correct CRM ID from the customer, it should be added to the deal comments. Partners should also send an email to sales@sap.com immediately after deal submission and state which CRM ID should be used.

Best Practice:

Whenever possible, create the deal from a previously created opportunity or use Customer Checkout to reduce the risk of incorrect CRM ID assignments and subsequent corrections.