SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment
SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment is the SAP Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering for ABAP development that enables developers to leverage their traditional on-premise ABAP know-how to develop and run ABAP applications in the cloud, either as extension to SAP software or as standalone applications.
Featured Content
What's New in SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment
New software delivery option: Add-On Product
Reduced technical downtime of upgrades and patches for test and production systems
Downtime-optimized Upgrades and Hotfix Collection Imports
Save costs using elastic scaling
Blog post: Elastic Scaling of Application Servers
Use benefits of the Git-based lifecycle management
Get release updates
Major Upgrade Windows and Weekly Maintenance Windows for 2026
What's new in 2608 release
What's New - Release Notes
Expert Content
Customer Stories
Read about how customers are innovating with SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment
Customer Story by Bosch Digital
Customer Story by Taxera Technologies
Customer Story by Innoval Digital Solutions
Customer Story by REWE Digital
Product Overview
Get an overview about SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment
Maintenance Windows and Major Upgrade Windows in 2026
Hands-On Experience
Go through online tutorials and learning journeys
Tutorial Navigator
SAP Learning Journey: Get Started with ABAP Programming in the cloud
ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)
Build SAP HANA-optimized, OData-based SAP Fiori UI services and Web APIs
Getting started
openSAP Course: Building Apps with the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)
Developing for Analytics on SAP BAIP, ABAP environment
FAQ
ABAP custom code analysis
ABAP custom code analysis options for SAP S/4HANA and Cloud using SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment
Business Configuration
Business Configuration (BC) in SAP BAIP, ABAP environment
Overview and BC Maintenance Apps
BC Content Transport
Free Trial Version
If you want to try out SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment for free, you would need:
- Access to SAP BAIP, ABAP Environment Trial
- The latest ADT plugin on the latest Eclipse platform (see tutorial)
Customer Influence opportunity
Give us your feedback! We will accept feature requests for enhancements and improvements for SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment.