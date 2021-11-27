Featured Content

What's New in SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment

New software delivery option: Add-On Product

Blog post: Add-On Product

Reduced technical downtime of upgrades and patches for test and production systems

Downtime-optimized Upgrades and Hotfix Collection Imports

Save costs using elastic scaling

Blog post: Elastic Scaling of Application Servers

Use benefits of the Git-based lifecycle management

Blog post: Bring your own Git

Get release updates

Major Upgrade Windows and Weekly Maintenance Windows for 2026
What's new in 2608 release
What's New - Release Notes

Expert Content

Featured Podcast: Exploring SAP BAIP, ABAP environment

The first episode of the SAP Talk in 2024 is about SAP BAIP ABAP environment. If you want to know more about the early days of the ABAP environment, the current features, and the outlook, please listen to this episode.

 

It’s also available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

 

 

Product Overview
Hands-On Experience

Hands-On Experience

Go through online tutorials and learning journeys

Tutorial Navigator
SAP Learning Journey: Get Started with ABAP Programming in the cloud

ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model

ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)

Build SAP HANA-optimized, OData-based SAP Fiori UI services and Web APIs

Getting started
openSAP Course: Building Apps with the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)
Developing for Analytics on SAP BAIP, ABAP environment
FAQ

ABAP custom code analysis

ABAP custom code analysis

ABAP custom code analysis options for SAP S/4HANA and Cloud using SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment

ABAP analysis options for Cloud
More information

Business Configuration

Business Configuration

Business Configuration (BC) in SAP BAIP, ABAP environment

Overview and BC Maintenance Apps
BC Content Transport

 

Free Trial Version get

Free Trial Version

If you want to try out SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment for free, you would need:

 

Customer Influence opportunity

Customer Influence opportunity

Give us your feedback! We will accept feature requests for enhancements and improvements for SAP Business AI Platform, ABAP environment.

Influence campaign 