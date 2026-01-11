Customer and Partner Roundtable

On this page you will find all slides, recordings, and updates from our monthly roundtable. In addition to current product news and information about individual releases, invited experts cover dedicated topics. External customers and partners also join as guests and, for example, may present their own solutions on the SAP BTP ABAP Environment. The roundtable sessions are announced via the SAP Community. And of course, customers, partners, and anyone interested can join free of charge.