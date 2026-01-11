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Next Roundtable 3. November 10:00 - 11:00 CET

Agenda:

  • Migration of custom IAM Apps towards App as an Entity via ADT 
  • Pre-check wizard for required migration of Business Roles and Business Catalogs 
  • Product Updates

 

Meeting Request Download: link

Microsoft Teams meeting link (valid for the entire 2026 series):  

The roundtable is a monthly series taking place on the first Tuesday of every month 10:00 - 11:00 CET.

 

Past Roundtables: Quick Overview

  • Roundtable #39 (06.10.26): Product Updates(Frank Jentsch)Adjusting the Upgrade Downtime Start in app Manage SAP System Upgrade and pre-upgrade registration(Romanov, Alexey)   [Slides &  Recordings]
  • Roundtable #38 ( 1. September 10:00 - 11:00 CET) Product Updates (Frank Jentsch) & 

    Agentic AI in ABAP Development Tools for Eclipse & VS Code  (Aarnav Pant, Waghmare Shubham )  [Slides &  Recordings]

  • Roundtable #37 (04.08.2026) : Product Updates (Burcu Karlidag) & 

    Review Booklet Generation Wizard (Joerg Meyer, Raffael Lutz, )  [Slides &  Recordings]

  • Roundtable #36 (07.07.2026): Product Updates(Frank Jentsch) & New ABAP Language Features (Cedric Becker, Rolf Hammer) [Slides &  Recordings]
  • Roundtable #35 (02.06.2026): Product Updates(Frank Jentsch)

    ADT for Visual Studio Code with Agentic Developer Experience (Thomas Alexander Ritter) [Slides &  Recordings]

  • Roundtable #34 (05.05.2026): Product Updates (Frank Jentsch), SQL-based
    Data Integration (Arne Harren )[Slides &  Recordings]
  •  
  • Roundtable #33 (07.04.2026): App as an Entity(Aron Leibfried),  Direct App Launch (Aparna Narayanaswamy), Reduced minimum runtime size & costs (Christian Lutter) [Slides &  Recordings]

 

 

  • Roundtable #32 (03.03.2026): Fiori Elements development with building blocks (Katrin Polloczek & Marcel Wächter) and New My Home(Caroline Welsh) [Slides &  Recordings]
  • Roundtable #31 (03.02.2026): Welcome & Introduction new session format, Product updates, E-Mail Templates incl. demo, Business Configuration Sets incl. demo. – [Slides &  Recordings]
  • Roundtable #30 (Dec 2025): Joule DocChat, Upgrade 2026, ABAP on AWS Graviton, Partner Solution (BearingPoint). – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #29 (Nov 2025): Release 2511, TechEd Recap, Graphical Modeler, RAP Analytical Tables. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #28 (Oct 2025): Release 2511, Infrastructure Q1/2026, Downtime-optimized hotfix collection. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #27 (Sep 2025): Add-on product, AI-assisted Service Consumption, Forms Templates. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #26 (Aug 2025): Release 2508, Debugger (Internal Tables Comparison), XCO Library Excel API. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #25 (Jul 2025): Pre-upgrade options, SAPUI5 schedule, Partner Solution: EDI-ZONE. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #24 (Jun 2025): Release 2508 features, Partner Solution: Global E-Invoice Cloud. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #23 (May 2025): Release 2505, Quick Fiori generation, Swagger for OData, SQL Insights. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #22 (Apr 2025): Upgrades 2025, Release 2505, Deep Dive: CDS Table Entities. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #21 (Mar 2025): Release 2502 (AI), Partner Solution: Agreement Management. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #20 (Feb 2025): Downtime-optimized Upgrades, Release 2502, Deep Dive: ABAP IDE Actions. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #19 (Jan 2025): Upgrade to 2502, Generative AI for ABAP (Use cases & Roadmap). – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #18 (Nov 2024): Release 2411, ADT News, Application Jobs, Client Default Certificates. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #17 (Oct 2024): Upgrade 2411, ABAP Cloud in SAP Build, Landscape Portal, System Hibernation. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #16 (Sep 2024): New Boosters, SQL-based Data Integration, CDS External Entities. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #15 (Aug 2024): Release 2408, Developer & Key User Extensibility. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #14 (Jul 2024): General Updates, ABAP Cloud Landing Page in ADT. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #13 (Jun 2024): Pre-upgrade 2408, ATC Baseline Support, AI in ABAP Cloud Roadmap. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #12 (May 2024): End-to-End Development Experience for ABAP Cloud. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #11 (Apr 2024): SAP Fiori elements for ABAP developers. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #10 (Mar 2024): Free Tier Changes, Google Cloud Support, Elastic Scaling. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #9 (Feb 2024): Elastic Scaling, Bring Your Own Git (BYOG). – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #8 (Jan 2024): Embedded Analytics. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #7 (Dec 2023): System Hibernation, Health Monitoring. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #6 (Nov 2023): ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) in SAP BTP. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #5 (Oct 2023): Data Archiving. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #4 (Sep 2023): Multitenancy SaaS Demo, Eventing. – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #3 (Aug 2023): Partner Solution (Innoval Digital Solutions). – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #2 (Jun 2023): Partner Solution (Taxera Technologies). – [Slides] | [Recording]
  • Roundtable #1 (Apr 2023): RAP Side Effects. – [Slides] | [Recording]

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