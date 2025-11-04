Featured Content
SAP Business Suite Unites AI, Data and Applications to Power the Next Generation of Enterprise Transformation

At its inaugural SAP Connect event, SAP reimagines enterprise AI with role-based assistants in Joule that coordinate agents across lines of business.

Read the announcements

Stop AI Model Disasters: The Application Owner's Guide to Bulletproof Deployments

Deploying AI just got safer—discover how SAP’s Generative AI Hub and its robust reference architecture empower application owners to shield their models from deployment failures. Learn to build bullet-proof, reliable AI systems with enterprise-scale safeguards built in. 

Read the blog post

Getting Started
laptop

First Steps

The generative AI hub in SAP’s AI Foundation empowers developers to experiment with leading models and orchestration tools, enabling scalable AI development and productization across SAP and non-SAP landscapes, with built-in trust and compliance.

Start the trial now

Read this blog series by the SAP Business AI team to better understand how SAP's generative AI architecture redefines business applications.

arrow

Key Features

Flexible access to models and resources
Choose from a selection of generative AI models for prompt experimentation and prompt lifecycle management, along with computational resources and tools to maximize ROI.

Scalable AI solution building
Combine AI models with your unique data to build powerful custom AI solutions and extend SAP applications—all from a single API.

AI governance
Safeguard your data and maintain full control of your AI lifecycle with SAP‘s trusted privacy, security policies, and centralized orchestration approach.

laptop

What Can You Do with the Generative AI Hub?

AI Model Training & Serving

  • Build business-specific AI models with SAP’s training engine and turn prototypes into production-grade solutions that deliver real value for your business.
  • Deploy custom models, LLMs, or your own -on your preferred cloud provider with SAP’s serving engine that smoothly integrates into SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP BTP CAP applications while offering dynamic scaling.

Explore with AI playground

  • Experiment with a prompt engineering playground and explore different models, meta data and parameter changes.
  • Interact with cutting-edge technology all in a secure and safe environment.

Learn more

Prompt Management and Registry

Effectively manage prompt lifecycles,  save prompts and use prompt templates to kick-start the productization of LLM-centric applications.

Learn more

Orchestration workflows

  • Design powerful AI workflows connecting diverse components like data pipelines, AI models, and pre-built modules (grounding, content filtering, and more) and gain peace of mind with less maintenance. 
  • Focus on innovation, not integration, and bring your AI vision to life faster.

Learn more

Grounding capabilities

  • Automatically enrich requests with relevant business context by integrating external, domain-specific, or real-time data into AI processes.
  • Seamlessly onboard data via supported repositories or Vector API for strategic decision-making and improved content reliability. 
  • Leverage vector databases to convert documents into actionable insights and optimize your AI-driven business solutions.

Learn more

Prompt templating capabilities

  • Define reusable prompt templates that can cover multiple messages, contain defaults, and resolve placeholders.
  • Retrieve just the right prompt template dynamically with prompt registry for managing templates centrally (future scope) and streamline the lifecycle of prompt templates.

Learn more

Data masking and content filtering

  • Mask personally identifiable information while keeping context to help ensure data privacy and avoid certain types of biases.
  • Filter undesirable inputs and outputs to provide safe and responsible AI use cases.

Learn more

SDKs and client libraries

  • Leverage developer focused tooling such as powerful SDKs and client libraries to enhance your applications with generative AI and build new custom AI solutions much faster and easier.
  • The Generative AI Hub SDK provides model access by wrapping the native SDKs of the model providers.

Learn more

Content translation in more than 90+ languages

Security & Data Privacy

  • Develop and deploy with confidence in an enterprise-grade secure environment. SAP maintains all existing data security and confidentiality standards, unchanged even with AI integration.
  • Securely connect to partner-operated FMs over TLS. SAP does not share any customer data with partners to training their FMs.
  • Protect your innovation journey with robust security measures, including multi-tenancy isolation, continuous threat monitoring, and industry-standard logging.

SAP managed legal & commercial framework

  • Deploy generative AI models with confidence - SAP has a vendor onboarding process (e.g. standardized contract forms and compliance reviews) to verify vendor’s compliance with SAP contractual obligations.
  • Consume AI technology with ease - SAP unifies the commercial complexities across all models and vendors to simplify your procurement and free up your teams to focus on what matters most. 
  • One coin, one contract, one less thing on your plate
Prompt Optimizer (labs preview)
  • Automatically generate the most effective prompt, customized for any given model and specific use case requirements.
  • Decouple your applications from specific models and can utilize the most suitable model at any time. Moving forward, organizations can seamlessly utilize AI capabilities without being locked into single-model dependencies, fostering both flexibility and innovation in how businesses build AI solutions.

Build Your Own AI Agent-Based Solution with the Generative AI Hub (Java & SpringAI version)

See how to build a custom AI agent-based solution with the generative AI hub capability in AI Foundation. Integrated with SAP solutions such as S/4HANA, these AI capabilities are ready to enhance your business today. In this demo, SAP experts will showcase how SDKs can accelerate AI integration and illustrate how quickly ideas can be turned into working solutions.

Prompt, Create and Innovate with AI Vibe Coding

Join this session to be inspired, experiment and gain hands-on knowledge on AI Vibe Coding at SAP. Vibe coding democratizes technology by allowing anyone to create natural language prompts instead of traditional coding. AI Core and Vibe Coding with Cline aims to enhance your creativity and productivity while helping you produce better technical documents. You will learn practical techniques for integrating AI into your coding workflows, covering everything from initial setup to advanced implementation strategies.

The SAP Generative AI Hub plug-in for LiteLLM

LiteLLM is an open-source Python library designed to standardize and simplify interactions with multiple large language model (LLM) providers through a unified interface. By abstracting the complexities of different API endpoints, authentication methods, and response formats, LiteLLM enables developers to seamlessly switch between providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Hugging Face, and others with minimal code changes. The SAP GenAI Hub plug-in for LiteLLM provides the option to use various LLM / Agentic libraries to leverage theLLMs available in SAP's GenAI Hub by taking care of the login via BTP credentials.