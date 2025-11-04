AI Model Training & Serving
- Build business-specific AI models with SAP’s training engine and turn prototypes into production-grade solutions that deliver real value for your business.
- Deploy custom models, LLMs, or your own -on your preferred cloud provider with SAP’s serving engine that smoothly integrates into SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP BTP CAP applications while offering dynamic scaling.
Explore with AI playground
- Experiment with a prompt engineering playground and explore different models, meta data and parameter changes.
- Interact with cutting-edge technology all in a secure and safe environment.
Prompt Management and Registry
Effectively manage prompt lifecycles, save prompts and use prompt templates to kick-start the productization of LLM-centric applications.
Orchestration workflows
- Design powerful AI workflows connecting diverse components like data pipelines, AI models, and pre-built modules (grounding, content filtering, and more) and gain peace of mind with less maintenance.
- Focus on innovation, not integration, and bring your AI vision to life faster.
Grounding capabilities
- Automatically enrich requests with relevant business context by integrating external, domain-specific, or real-time data into AI processes.
- Seamlessly onboard data via supported repositories or Vector API for strategic decision-making and improved content reliability.
- Leverage vector databases to convert documents into actionable insights and optimize your AI-driven business solutions.
Prompt templating capabilities
- Define reusable prompt templates that can cover multiple messages, contain defaults, and resolve placeholders.
- Retrieve just the right prompt template dynamically with prompt registry for managing templates centrally (future scope) and streamline the lifecycle of prompt templates.
Data masking and content filtering
- Mask personally identifiable information while keeping context to help ensure data privacy and avoid certain types of biases.
- Filter undesirable inputs and outputs to provide safe and responsible AI use cases.
SDKs and client libraries
- Leverage developer focused tooling such as powerful SDKs and client libraries to enhance your applications with generative AI and build new custom AI solutions much faster and easier.
- The Generative AI Hub SDK provides model access by wrapping the native SDKs of the model providers.
Content translation in more than 90+ languages
Security & Data Privacy
- Develop and deploy with confidence in an enterprise-grade secure environment. SAP maintains all existing data security and confidentiality standards, unchanged even with AI integration.
- Securely connect to partner-operated FMs over TLS. SAP does not share any customer data with partners to training their FMs.
- Protect your innovation journey with robust security measures, including multi-tenancy isolation, continuous threat monitoring, and industry-standard logging.
SAP managed legal & commercial framework
Prompt Optimizer (labs preview)
- Deploy generative AI models with confidence - SAP has a vendor onboarding process (e.g. standardized contract forms and compliance reviews) to verify vendor’s compliance with SAP contractual obligations.
- Consume AI technology with ease - SAP unifies the commercial complexities across all models and vendors to simplify your procurement and free up your teams to focus on what matters most.
- One coin, one contract, one less thing on your plate
- Automatically generate the most effective prompt, customized for any given model and specific use case requirements.
- Decouple your applications from specific models and can utilize the most suitable model at any time. Moving forward, organizations can seamlessly utilize AI capabilities without being locked into single-model dependencies, fostering both flexibility and innovation in how businesses build AI solutions.