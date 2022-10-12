Document Ingestion

Rapidly intake a wide variety of documents from your central email inboxes and cloud file storages, or upload ad-hoc through an intuitive user interface or SAP Mobile Start.

User-centric UX

An intuitive user experience designed for efficiency when working with and validating incoming documents, including value-adding Joule functionalities.

File Handling & OCR

Extract text and information accurately from documents in over 100 languages with advanced OCR capabilities out-of-the-box.

State-of-the-art AI Technology

Leverage a blend of latest AI technologies to ensure superior accuracy and adaptability, minimizing the need for extensive training data.

Pre-configured Content

Ready-to-use business content for operations like sales order processing, finance, quality management, logistics, employee onboarding, services procurement and many more.

Improvement Frameworks

Utilize an accuracy improvement framework enabling instant adaptation and learning based on user corrections.

Extensibility & Configuration

Tailor your document processing system to your needs with extension & configuration features.

Globalization & Scaling

Scale your document processing operations globally with reliable infrastructure across hyperscalers and data centers.

Smooth Integration

Already embedded into a variety of business scenarios in many SAP products. Soon, also available via a standard interface for S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

Flexible Commercial Model

SAP Document AI remains consumable via BTPEA for custom AI scenarios. Later in 2025, adoption is also possible for the holders of AI Units, offering immediate innovation opportunities from the outset of the SAP Business AI journey.