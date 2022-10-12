SAP Document AI
Transform your business with AI-powered document processing for smarter, automated, and more efficient processes.
SAP Business AI is enhancing its capabilities to ingest and extract unstructured data from business documents as well as automate document data handling smoothly integrated in SAP’s applications. Building on the success of our Document Information Extraction Premium Edition, one of the first SAP BTP services to productize generative AI, there has been widespread adoption by customers such as the City of Hamburg.
At SAP Sapphire, we are thrilled to share a significant roadmap update for 2025. SAP is introducing SAP Document AI, an end-to-end solution. Beyond consolidating the well-established Document Information Extraction Base and Premium, we also plan to extend the scope of the solution by a third 'Premium Plus' edition, to provide smooth integration with all SAP’s business applications.
SAP Document AI is at the forefront of this transformation, providing innovative solutions that enhance productivity and streamline processes. With two distinct offerings—SAP Document AI Base Edition and the upcoming SAP Document AI Premium Plus—businesses can leverage AI-powered capabilities to automate document handling across various SAP applications.
What is SAP Document AI?
SAP Document AI offers comprehensive document processing for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data trapped within various document formats, unlocking its true potential for your business. By seamlessly integrating and matching this data with your business information, SAP Document AI significantly reduces manual efforts and minimizes errors.
Leveraging the latest advancements in AI technologies, SAP Document AI provides enhanced accuracy, ensuring high-quality data for your organization. Our solution empowers informed decision-making while cutting processing costs, effectively lowering the total cost of ownership. All of this is delivered through seamless integration within SAP’s renowned business applications.
Key Benefits
Boost productivity with automated, integrated workflows
Reduce time to value and increase productivity by automating data handling across a wide range of unstructured documents through integration with SAP applications.
Enhance accuracy and quality of file handling with AI
Improve document processing quality by minimizing errors and lowering TCO with reliable infrastructure and state-of-the-art AI at scale.
Simplify operations with an intuitive, secure experience
Reduce manual tasks and simplify processes with a customizable, user-friendly experience while ensuring robust security and compliance with top privacy standards.
Key Features
Document Ingestion
Rapidly intake a wide variety of documents from your central email inboxes and cloud file storages, or upload ad-hoc through an intuitive user interface or SAP Mobile Start.
User-centric UX
An intuitive user experience designed for efficiency when working with and validating incoming documents, including value-adding Joule functionalities.
File Handling & OCR
Extract text and information accurately from documents in over 100 languages with advanced OCR capabilities out-of-the-box.
State-of-the-art AI Technology
Leverage a blend of latest AI technologies to ensure superior accuracy and adaptability, minimizing the need for extensive training data.
Pre-configured Content
Ready-to-use business content for operations like sales order processing, finance, quality management, logistics, employee onboarding, services procurement and many more.
Improvement Frameworks
Utilize an accuracy improvement framework enabling instant adaptation and learning based on user corrections.
Extensibility & Configuration
Tailor your document processing system to your needs with extension & configuration features.
Globalization & Scaling
Scale your document processing operations globally with reliable infrastructure across hyperscalers and data centers.
Smooth Integration
Already embedded into a variety of business scenarios in many SAP products. Soon, also available via a standard interface for S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.
Flexible Commercial Model
SAP Document AI remains consumable via BTPEA for custom AI scenarios. Later in 2025, adoption is also possible for the holders of AI Units, offering immediate innovation opportunities from the outset of the SAP Business AI journey.
Upcoming Excellence with SAP Document AI Premium Plus
Looking ahead, the SAP Document AI Premium Plus promises to simplify business document processing throughout SAP Business Suite through new, diverse and value-adding use cases. This edition harnesses the power of the latest generative AI technology, provides multi language support, offers turn-key integrations for enriched processing capabilities, and Instant Learning.
There are already two available scenarios in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition:
- AI-assisted goods receipt processing in Transportation Management
- AI-assisted in-house service initiation in Service and Asset Management
As part of the upcoming 2508 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, the Premium Plus capabilities will further enhance efficiency in processing business documents from unstructured data with embedded scenarios such as:
- Quality Management: Automate the processing of incoming Supplier Quality Certificates to ensure quality compliance quickly and accurately.
- Order Management: Expedite sales operations with automatic extraction of sales orders from documents in a variety of languages.
- Inventory Management: Streamline inventory management by extracting key data from delivery notes for seamless tracking.
Users will benefit from end-to-end document processing automation, beginning with document ingestion, through AI processing, and culminating in matching with corresponding business objects within S/4HANA Cloud. All scenarios are also planned to be ported to the private edition*.
Watch the demo video depicting the processing of incoming supplier quality certificates in Quality Management
* SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition users can already leverage SAP Document AI capabilities featuring Generative AI, notably by subscribing to and integrating with SAP Document AI Premium Edition via SAP BTP.