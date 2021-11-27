SAP BusinessObjects BI Maintenance
On this page, you will find helpful resources on SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence maintenance topics.
Maintenance Strategy
- ANALYTICS BI Maintenance Strategy SBOP Products (November 2024) - Everything you have always wanted to know about the SAP BI On Premise maintenance strategy.
Other Documents relative to SAP BusinessObjects BI Maintenance
- BI Support Pack End of Life Dates - End of live dates for all SAP BI releases
- SAP for Me - Planned dates for upcoming releases (S-user required)
- BI Up-ports Guide - Check that both previous version and version to be upgraded to are compatible
Patches Information
Release Notes
For a complete list of Release Notes and Fixed Issues, please see the release note documents:
- Business Intelligence platform 4.3 Support Package 04 Patches Release Notes
- Business Intelligence platform 4.3 Support Package 03 Patches Release Notes
- Business Intelligence platform 4.3 Support Package 02 Patches Release Notes
- Business Intelligence platform 4.3 Support Package 01 Patches Release Notes
- Business Intelligence platform 4.3 Support Package 00 Patches Release Notes
- Business Intelligence platform 4.2 Support Package 09 Patches Release Notes
Update Guides
For detailed patches installation instructions, please consult the update guides at the following locations:
- SAP BusinessObjects 4.3 Support Package 04 Patch Update Guide
- SAP BusinessObjects 4.3 Support Package 03 Patch Update Guide
- SAP BusinessObjects 4.3 Support Package 02 Patch Update Guide
- SAP BusinessObjects 4.3 Support Package 01 Patch Update Guide
- SAP BusinessObjects 4.3 Support Package 00 Patch Update Guide
- SAP BusinessObjects 4.2 Support Package 09 Patch Update Guide
Software Downloads
Use the following links to download the software:
Products out of mainstream maintenance:
(Installation & Upgrade section is no more available when a product reaches it's end of mainstream maintenance)
BI 4.3 SP3
Check here for the major innovations delivered with BI 4.3 SP3:
- Blog post: SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 SP3 is now available!
- Online Guide: What's New in 4.3 SP3
Other useful links:
- Business Intelligence Platform Help Portal for BI 4.3 SP3
- Web Intelligence Help Portal for BI 4.3 SP3
- B I 4.3 SP3 Release Restrictions
- Product Availability Matrix for BI 4.3
BI 4.3 SP2
Check here for the major innovations delivered with BI 4.3 SP2:
- Blog post: SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 SP2 is now available!
- Online Guide: What's New in 4.3 SP2
Other useful links:
- Business Intelligence Platform Help Portal for BI 4.3 SP2
- Web Intelligence Help Portal for BI 4.3 SP2
- B I 4.3 SP2 Release Restrictions
- Product Availability Matrix for BI 4.3
If you are looking forward to making yourself familiar with the BI 4.3 SP2 capabilities, then SAP CAL allows you to test it for free:
BI 4.3 SP1
BI 4.3 SP1 has reached its end of live.
We recommend moving to the BI 4.3 SP4 version to benefit from the latest features, up to date platforms, connectivity and security standards.
Check here for the major innovations that were delivered with BI 4.3 and BI 4.3 SP1:
- Blog post: SAP BI 4.3 / SAP BI 4.3 SP1: What’s New in Web Intelligence and Semantic Layer
- Blog post: SAP BI 4.3: What's New in BI Platform
- Online Guide: What's New Online Guide
Other useful links:
- Business Intelligence Platform Help Portal for BI 4.3 SP1
- Web Intelligence Help Portal for BI 4.3 SP1
- B I 4.3 SP1 Release Restrictions
- Product Availability Matrix for BI 4.3
BI 4.2 SP9
BI 4.2 Support Package 9 was the last support package on the 4.2 stack which has reached the end of mainstream support at the end of 2022. Priority one support will continue until end of 2024.
We recommend moving to the 4.3 version to benefit from the latest features, up to date platforms, connectivity and security standards.
Useful links:
- Business Intelligence Platform Help Portal for BI 4.2 SP9
- Web Intelligence Help Portal for BI 4.2 SP9
- B I 4.2 SP09 Release Restrictions
- Product Availability Matrix for BI 4.2
Latest Supports:
- SAP GUI 7.70 (September 2021)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 (May 2021)
Products Sunset
The End of Life (EOL) for Adobe Flash Player was on January 12th 2021, hence SAP has stopped shipping and supporting the following products starting the releases 4.2 SP09 & 4.3:
- SAP BusinessObjects Explorer - see KBA 2679783 and KBA 2824537
- SAP BusinessObjects Dashboards - see KBA 2579982 and KBA 2739919
- SAP BusinessObjects BI Widget - see KBA 2729987 and KBA 2837139
See also the complete Products and tools deprecated in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform 4.3.
SAP Support
- https://support.sap.com - SAP Support Portal
- KBA 1339209 - Best practices for creating incidents on the SAP Support Portal
- KBA 1239839 - How to close an incident
- Support Info in the Launchpad - The Support launchpad for SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3
SAP Community
- SAP Community Q&A - How to ask a question, Using Tags, How to answer a question.
- KBA 2503236 - How to post SAP BI related questions on SAP Community?
- To streamline the processing of requests we highly recommend that you use at least one of the 3 following SAP Managed Tags when you submit a new question on the SAP BusinessObjects BI Community:
- SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence platform
- SAP BusinessObjects - Web Intelligence (WebI)
- SAP BusinessObjects - Semantic Layer
- Check out the Community Resource List to get the full list of tags to be used for SAP Analytics.
- How-To Videos: help you navigate the new SAP Community