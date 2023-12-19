SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence

Welcome to the SAP BusinessObjects BI community page. Stay up to date with the latest news, blog posts, useful links, and more. Connect to peers and our SAP experts to exchange product and technical information about your favorite centralized suite for data reporting, visualization, and sharing.

Latest News and Updates

📢Important announcement: SAP BusinessObjects BI 2025 Updated Release Timeline and Maintenance Strategy

Be among the first to adopt SAP BusinessObjects BI 2025 with the following programs:

Don't miss out on the latest updates on SAP BI On Premise maintenance strategy:
ANALYTICS BI Maintenance Strategy SBOP Products (November 2024)

Find out about our latest public guidance on strategic product directions for SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BusinessObjects BI, including some information on SAP BusinessObjects BI 2025 release:

What's New (Latest Release)

Check here for the major innovations delivered with SAP BusinessObjects BI and the latest information on support packs and enhancements.

SAP BI 4.3 SP04 is released:
Unveiling SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 SP04!

Blogs: 

    Online Guide: What's New Guide

    SAP BusinessObjects Private Cloud Edition

    Learn more about SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, Private Cloud Edition, allowing you to shift on-premise workloads to a managed cloud environment as a subscription.

    Moving SAP BusinessObjects to the Cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Private Cloud Edition and SAP Analytics Cloud

    SAP BusinessObjects PCE and Your Journey to the Cloud – OnDemand Presentation

    Learnings

    Here you can find some helpful links to get a better understanding of SAP BusinessObjects BI Suite and its products.

    Webinars

    Deepen your understanding of SAP BusinessObjects BI by watching the replays of these past webinars:

    2024 Webinars:

    Previous Webinars:

    Future Innovations

    SAP BusinessObjects BI remains a key piece of our BI strategy and we continue to improve its capabilities.

    Check out our planned innovations:

      Influence SAP software development decisions by submitting enhancement requests through the dedicated influence channels:

      💡Did you know?


        Product Availability Matrix

        • Supported Platforms for SAP BI Platform 4.3. 
          This document has been enriched with many new platfoms and data sources supported with BI 4.3 SP4.

