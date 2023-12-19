SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence
Welcome to the SAP BusinessObjects BI community page. Stay up to date with the latest news, blog posts, useful links, and more. Connect to peers and our SAP experts to exchange product and technical information about your favorite centralized suite for data reporting, visualization, and sharing.
📢Important announcement: SAP BusinessObjects BI 2025 Updated Release Timeline and Maintenance Strategy
Be among the first to adopt SAP BusinessObjects BI 2025 with the following programs:
- SAP BusinessObjects BI 2025 Early Adopter Care Program (Registrations are closed)
- SAP BusinessObjects BI 2025 Partner Test (Registrations are closed)
Don't miss out on the latest updates on SAP BI On Premise maintenance strategy:
ANALYTICS BI Maintenance Strategy SBOP Products (November 2024)
Find out about our latest public guidance on strategic product directions for SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BusinessObjects BI, including some information on SAP BusinessObjects BI 2025 release:
Check here for the major innovations delivered with SAP BusinessObjects BI and the latest information on support packs and enhancements.
SAP BI 4.3 SP04 is released:
Unveiling SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 SP04!
Blogs:
- What's New in BI Platform
- What’s New in Web Intelligence and Semantic Layer
- What's New in Crystal Reports
Online Guide: What's New Guide
Learn more about SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, Private Cloud Edition, allowing you to shift on-premise workloads to a managed cloud environment as a subscription.
Moving
SAP BusinessObjects to the Cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Private Cloud Edition
and SAP Analytics Cloud
SAP BusinessObjects PCE and Your Journey to the Cloud – OnDemand Presentation
Learnings
Here you can find some helpful links to get a better understanding of SAP BusinessObjects BI Suite and its products.
Webinars
Deepen your understanding of SAP BusinessObjects BI by watching the replays of these past webinars:
2024 Webinars:
- Dec 10 & 17: SAP WEBI integration in Word, Excel and PowerPoint (Need4Viz): EN version / FR version.
- Dec 05: Effective Preparation for BI 2025 and Your Next SAP BusinessObjects Upgrade (EN) (APOS).
- Nov 07: Unlocking the power of data preparation with SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 and its innovative features with SAP BusinessObjects Web Intelligence data mode (EN) (Wiiisdom).
- Oct 24: Unlimited Geo Mapping in SAP BusinessObjects with N4V FOR WEBI: EN version / FR version.
- May 30: SAP BI Roadmap Update from SAP (EN) (APOS).
- Mar 28: Stratégies de Migration de UNV à UNX et des Bases de Données : Retour d'Expérience de Vidéotron et de l’usage de 360Suite (FR) (Wiiisdom).
- Mar 19: Data Analysis in WebI's report with the N4V extension (EN).
- Feb 22: Data Analysis with N4V FOR WEBI (FR).
Previous Webinars:
- Everything You Need To Know About SAP BOE Private Cloud Edition (EN).
- Discover SAP BusinessObjects BI 4 3 (EN).
- UNV Are Dead. Long Live UNX (EN).
- What's New In SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 SP01 (EN).
- Go Wild With WebI - How To Build Dashboards Users Will Love In SAP BI 4.3 (EN).
- How to Design a SAP BusinessObjects WebI Dashboard in a Few Simple Steps (EN).
- How to Create Dashboards with SAP BusinessObjects Web Intelligence (EN).
Future Innovations
SAP BusinessObjects BI remains a key piece of our BI strategy and we continue to improve its capabilities.
Check out our planned innovations:
Influence SAP software development decisions by submitting enhancement requests through the dedicated influence channels:
💡Did you know?
- 33 Web Intelligence requests have been released in SAP BI 4.3 Support Package 4: https://influence.sap.com/sap/ino/#/blog/3396
33 Web Intelligence requests have been released in SAP BI 4.3 Support Package 3: https://influence.sap.com/sap/ino/#/blog/3216
Product Availability Matrix
- Find detailed information on Product Version SBOP BI Platform 4.3: availability dates, maintenance end dates and upgrade paths, as well as technical release information.
- Supported Platforms for SAP BI Platform 4.3.
This document has been enriched with many new platfoms and data sources supported with BI 4.3 SP4.