How-To Videos
Welcome to a collection of short videos to help you navigate SAP Community and take advantage of the new platform's functionality. Each video is targeted to be less than 1 minute long and focused on a specific task. Be sure to bookmark this page as we add more content here!
Please find the latest how-to videos for SAP Community!
Navigating to Content
- How do I find my posts from "View My Contributions"?
- This video shows you how to locate "View My Contributions" and find your posts
- How do I view my autosaved drafts from "My content"?
- This video walks you through how to locate and view your autosaved drafts when navigating from “My content”
- How do I find a topic page?
- This video helps you navigate to a topic page
- How do I find questions to answer in a Q&A board?
- This video helps you navigate to questions that need an answer in a Q&A board
- How do I find my questions and answers in a Q&A board?
- This video guides you to locating your questions and answers in a specific Q&A board
- How do I use search to find unanswered questions related to tag topics?
- This video guides you through filtering your search results to identify questions that need an answer based on tag topics
Questions and Answers
- How do I ask a question from a category page?
- This video walks you through asking a question from a category page
- Where do I post questions about SAP Community?
- This video shows you where to post questions specifically about the SAP Community
- How and when to answer or reply to a question?
- This video explains the differences between answering a question and replying to one, explores what options to use and when, and shows how to help provide a solution.
Blogs
- How do I create a blog post from SAP Community home page?
- This video demonstrates how to create a blog when you begin at SAP Community home page (community.sap.com)
- How do I create a blog post from a category page?
- This video shows you how to create a blog when you begin from one of the eight category pages under "Products and Technology"
- How to create a blog post in a Group?
- This video shows you how to create a blog when you begin from one of the many SAP Community Group pages
- How to edit my blog from "My content"?
- This video shows you how to edit a blog when navigating from "My content"
- How to edit my blog from a blog board?
- This video shows you how to edit a blog when navigating from a blog board
- How to view my blog drafts from a blog board?
- This video shows you how to view your blog drafts when navigating from a blog board
- How to add tags and schedule your blog to be published?
- This video provides on overview of adding blog tags and scheduling your blog to publish on a specific day and time
SAP Managed Tags
- How to subscribe to an SAP Managed Tag from a post?
- This video shows you how to locate and then subscribe to an SAP Managed Tag in a post. You can find the full list of SAP Managed Tags here
- How do I find all SAP Managed Tags and subscribe?
- This video guides you to the full list of SAP Managed Tags and subscribing to the desired tags. You can find the full list of SAP Managed Tags here
Tags and Subscriptions
- How to find and manage my "User Tags"?
- This video provides an overview of how to locate and manage your SAP Community "User Tags"
- How to manage my subscriptions?
- This video provides an overview of how to manage your subscriptions in the SAP Community
- How do I subscribe to RSS feeds for boards with a Web browser's extension?
- This video walks you through subscribing to RSS feeds for boards. In addition it shows you how to add a Web browser extension
- How do I subscribe to a label for a group or category board?
- This video shows you how to subscribe to a label for a group or category.
Private Messaging
- Overview of Private Messenger
- This video provides an overview of how to send a member a private message in SAP Community
Search
- How do I use "Advanced" search in SAP Community?
- This video helps you navigate to "Advanced" search to conduct a more granular search with various filter options to narrow down your results
- Searching content from SAP Community home page
- This video shows you how to search for content from SAP Community home page
- Searching content from a category page
- This video guides you to search content from a category page
- How to search for unanswered questions with SAP Managed Tags?
- This video guides you through using search to identify questions, with specific SAP Managed Tags, that need an answer. You can find the full list of SAP Managed Tags here
- How to search for the latest blog posts with SAP Managed Tags?
- This video walks you through searching for the latest blog posts based on SAP Managed Tags. You can find the full list of SAP Managed Tags here
- How do I filter search results?
This video guides you through the various options to narrow down your search results.
Reporting Inappropriate Content and Users
- How do I report inappropriate content when logged in?
- This video shows you how to report inappropriate content when logged into SAP Community
- How do I report inappropriate content when not logged in?
- This video shows you how to report inappropriate content without logging into SAP Community
- How do I report a user when logged in?
- This video shows you how to report a user when logged into SAP Community
- How do I report a user when not logged in?
- This video shows you how to report a user when not logged into SAP Community
Settings
- How do I adjust preferences such as time zone and language?
- This video guides you to locate and adjust various preferences
- How to manage my notification settings?
- This video guides you to your notification settings and shows you how to manage your preferences
- How to create a signature in SAP Community?
- This video guides you through process to create your signature in the SAP Community.
- How to manage threaded and linear layouts in your preferences?
- This video guides you to where you can manage the view of conversations, either threaded or liner. Threaded replies provide more context to the conversation while linear offers a more chronological timeline. Please see the YouTube video description for a detailed explanation.