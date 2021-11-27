Journey to Cloud
Learn how you can move or extend your business intelligence capabilities to the cloud.
- Extend with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Move to Cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition
Journey to Cloud
SAP Analytics Cloud
is the strategic analytics solution for SAP. It delivers business intelligence, enterprise planning, and analytic applications with augmented analytics enabled throughout all workflows. For SAP BusinessObjects BI customers who wish to modernize their analytics, they can extend SAP BusinessObjects BI with SAP Analytics Cloud.
SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition is a new service from SAP that offers customers the opportunity to move their existing SAP BusinessObjects on-premise platform(s) to a private cloud environment fully managed by SAP. For SAP BusinessObjects BI customers who wish to move to the cloud but want to stay on SAP BusinessObjects BI Suite, they can move to the cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition.
Learn more about the future of SAP’s Business Intelligence by reading our Statement of Direction.
Extend with SAP Analytics Cloud
As more SAP BusinessObjects BI customers choose to adopt SAP Analytics Cloud for modern analytics, they also choose to use it alongside their on-premise SAP BusinessObjects BI. Here is information on how to benefit from hybrid analytics and plan your journey to the cloud.
- Learn more about SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: SAP BusinessObjects BI and SAP Analytics Cloud: Best of Both Worlds
- Blog: Webinar Q&A: SAP BusinessObjects BI and SAP Analytics Cloud: Best of Both Worlds
- Brief: Top 10 Reasons to Extend On-Premise BI with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Go Hybrid Now: The Case for Combining SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BusinessObjects
- Video: Go Hybrid with SAP Analytics Cloud & SAP BusinessObjects
- Blog: Scheduling Publications in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Possible Migration Paths from BEx and BusinessObjects to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Virtual Workshops: Extend your Analytics Series
- Learn more by visiting the SAP Analytics Cloud User Community
Connecting to SAP BusinessObjects BI data live from SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Leveraging SAP BusinessObjects Data in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Create Live Universe Connection in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Wiki: SAP Analytics Cloud - Live Universe Consumption (LUC) Best Practices
- Blog: Hybrid Analytics and BW/4HANA, a #SAPTechEd Recap
- Visit the Data Connectivity page to learn more on Live Data Connect
Transitioning Analytic Applications to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Dashboards and Applications with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Performance Improvements: SAP Analytics Cloud vs. SAP Lumira Designer
- Blog: Transitioning from SAP Dashboards to SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAP Note: 2902872 - Lumira Maintenance Extended to 2025/2027 (S-User ID required)
Transitioning Data Exploration use case to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAP BusinessObjects Explorer and SAP BusinessObjects Xcelsius End of Life | Next Steps
- Blog: Migrate your SAP BusinessObjects Explorer documents to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Search and Data Exploration with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Search and Data Exploration with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Key Functional Deep-Dive between SAP BusinessObjects Explorer and SAC
Technical & Support Articles
- KBA: 2531819 - Troubleshooting errors with Import Connection to SAP Universe (UNX) in SAP Analytics Cloud
- KBA: 2527393 - SAP Analytics Cloud Live Data Connection to SAP Universes via SAP BOE Live Data Connect
- KBA: 2779674 - "Error occurred logging onto BOE" when creating Import Connection to BI Universe
- SAP Note: 2903302 - Lumira Server 2.x support on SAP BI Platform 4.3
- SAP Note: 2902872 - End of Mainstream Maintenance for SAP Lumira Designer 2.x, SAP Lumira Discovery 2.x & SAP Lumira Server for BI Platform 2.x
Move to Cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition
- Blog: SAP BusinessObjects and Journey to the Cloud
- Blog: Moving SAP BusinessObjects to the Cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Private Cloud Edition
- Webinar: SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise Private Cloud Edition – Your Journey to the Cloud
- Video: Everything you need to know about SAP BusinessObjects Private Cloud Edition
- Document: SAP BusinessObjects BI suite Maintenance Strategy