Journey to Cloud

      SAP Analytics Cloud is the strategic analytics solution for SAP.  It delivers business intelligence, enterprise planning, and analytic applications with augmented analytics enabled throughout all workflows. For SAP BusinessObjects BI customers who wish to modernize their analytics, they can extend SAP BusinessObjects BI with SAP Analytics Cloud.

      SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition is a new service from SAP that offers customers the opportunity to move their existing SAP BusinessObjects on-premise platform(s) to a private cloud environment fully managed by SAP.  For SAP BusinessObjects BI customers who wish to move to the cloud but want to stay on SAP BusinessObjects BI Suite, they can move to the cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition.


      Learn more about the future of SAP’s Business Intelligence by reading our Statement of Direction.

      Extend with SAP Analytics Cloud

      As more SAP BusinessObjects BI customers choose to adopt SAP Analytics Cloud for modern analytics, they also choose to use it alongside their on-premise SAP BusinessObjects BI. Here is information on how to benefit from hybrid analytics and plan your journey to the cloud.




      Connecting to SAP BusinessObjects BI data live from SAP Analytics Cloud

      Transitioning Analytic Applications to SAP Analytics Cloud

      Transitioning Data Exploration use case to SAP Analytics Cloud

        Move to Cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition

