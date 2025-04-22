Learning Content for SAP Applications on SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise

Learn how to install, upgrade, administrate, and to monitor your SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise 16.0 and 16.1 database.

SWPM - Installation

Installation

SWPM - System Copy

Homogenous System Copy

Heterogeneous System Copy

SWPM - System Rename, Database Refresh & Modification

System Rename

Refresh Database Content

Modification in SWPM Coding

SWPM - Confidentialy of Data

SAP ASE Security Features

SSL Encrypted Data Transfer

Full Database Encryption

Hardware Security Module

Auditing for Accountability

Discretionary Access Control

Software Update Manager (SUM) - Introduction and Exploration

Introduction to Software Update Manager (SUM)

Explore Software Update Manager (SUM)

Migration

Migrate to SAP ASE

Migrate to SAP ASE - DMO

SAP Host Agent - Basics and Configuration

Basics

SAP Host Agent Configuration for SAP ASE

SAP Host Agent - Updates and Error Handling

SAP Host Agent Database Updates for SAP ASE

SAP Host Agent Error Handling for SAP ASE

High Availability and Disaster Recovery (HADR)

Introduction

SAP Replication Server Setup and Operations

Fault Manager Setup and Configuration

Administration and Management Console (AMC) - Introduction and Installation

Introduction

Installation

Administration and Management Console (AMC) - Monitoring and Administration

Monitoring

Administration

DBA Cockpit

Introduction to the DBA Cockpit

Monitoring

Administration

SAP Applications on SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise
