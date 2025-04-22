Learning Content for SAP Applications on SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise
Learn how to install, upgrade, administrate, and to monitor your SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise 16.0 and 16.1 database.
SWPM - System Copy
Homogenous System Copy
- Homogenous System Copy with SAP ASE Database Dump (6 min)
- Homogenous System Copy with SAP ASE Database Device Files (7 min)
Heterogeneous System Copy
SWPM - System Rename, Database Refresh & Modification
System Rename
Refresh Database Content
Modification in SWPM Coding
SWPM - Confidentialy of Data
SAP ASE Security Features
- On-Demand Encryption (3 min)
- Backup Server with SSL (2 min)
- SAP ASE Secure Store (2 min)
- Security Administration Guide
SSL Encrypted Data Transfer
Full Database Encryption
- Full Database Encryption (4 min)
Hardware Security Module
Auditing for Accountability
- Auditing for Accountability (3 min)
Discretionary Access Control
Software Update Manager (SUM) - Introduction and Exploration
Introduction to Software Update Manager (SUM)
- Get an Overview of SUM (14 m)
- Find the Guides (4 m)
- Get SUM and the Stack (7 m)
Explore Software Update Manager (SUM)
Migration
Migrate to SAP ASE
- Migration - Step by Step - Part 1 (5 min)
- Migration - Step by Step - Part 2 (15 min)
- Migration - Step by Step - Part 3 (3 min)
Migrate to SAP ASE - DMO
- Database Migration Option (18 min)
- DMO - Looking under the Covers (4 min)
SAP Host Agent - Basics and Configuration
Basics
SAP Host Agent Configuration for SAP ASE
- Outside Discovery for SAP ASE Installations (3 min)
- User Store Architecture (3 min)
- Essential User Maintenance (3 min)
SAP Host Agent - Updates and Error Handling
SAP Host Agent Database Updates for SAP ASE
- Updating SAP ASE (4 min)
- Updating Always-On Systems (5 min)
- Modifying the Default Procedure (2 min)
SAP Host Agent Error Handling for SAP ASE
- Resolving Common Errors (5 min)
- How to Change the Trace Levels (3 min)
- Locations of the most Important Logs (4 min)
High Availability and Disaster Recovery (HADR)
Introduction
- HADR Overview (8 min)
SAP Replication Server Setup and Operations
- Configuring the Primary SAP ASE for HADR (9 min)
- Installing and Configuring the Standby SAP ASE (15 min)
- SAP Data Movement Preparation + Installation (10 min)
Fault Manager Setup and Configuration
- Introduction to Fault Manager (10 min)
- Configuring Fault Manager for SAP BS (10 min)
Administration and Management Console (AMC) - Introduction and Installation
Introduction
- AMC Teaser Video (1 min)
Installation
Administration and Management Console (AMC) - Monitoring and Administration
Monitoring
- Automatic Table Maintenance (9 min)
- Workload Analyzer Functionality (2 min)
- Replay Functionality of the Workload Analyzer (2 min)
- Devices and Databases (4 min)
Administration
- Memory Management (3 min)
- Server Configuration (4 min)
- How to setup SSL for AMC (4 min)
DBA Cockpit
Introduction to the DBA Cockpit
Monitoring
- The DBA Cockpit for SAP ASE - Demo (12 min)
- Automatic Table Maintenance (10 min)
- DBA Planning Calendar (12 min)
Administration
- Memory Configuration (6 min)
- SAP Configuration Check (9 min)