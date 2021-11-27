Documentation for SAP Applications on SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise
This overview provides you an quick and easy access to all available documentation for SAP Applications on SAP ASE. Here you can find all relevant guides and documents at a glance.
Installation and Upgrade
The software logistics toolset comprises all tools for installation, system copy and rename, dual-stack split, and system upgrade. The pages on SAP Support Portal also provide links to the relevant guides.
Administration
The Database Administration Guide provides specific information about the administration of SAP ASE in an SAP environment. It provides references to additional documentation and guidelines and it helps you to plan, install, and maintain your SAP systems on the SAP ASE database.
Best Practices
These documents help you to find best practices for migration and operation of SAP NetWeaver based products on SAP ASE and the installation and configuration of SAP Solution Manager 7.2 on SAP ASE.
Security
SAP applications running on the database SAP ASE use the authentication mechanisms provided with the SAP NetWeaver Application Server platform. This document describes the security recommendations and guidelines for user administration and authentication.
Configuring SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise HADR for SAP Identity Management 8.0
Information about HADR for SAP ASE 16.0
SAP Business Suite on SAP ASE 16.0 officially supports HADR scenarios starting September 19, 2016. This includes support for synchronous replication in addition to near-synchronous and asynchronous replication.
- HADR Availability on SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise 16.0
- High Availability and Disaster Recovery Setups with SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise 16.0
- HADR User's Guide for SAP ASE 16.0
- HADR OS Support List
- High Availability + Disaster Recovery (3 Node HADR) with SAP ASE 16.0 SP03
- HADR System with DR Node Users Guide
- HADR Installation on SAP ASE 16 for SAP NetWeaver ABAP (2 PAS)
- HADR Installation on SAP ASE 16 for SAP NetWeaver ABAP (1 PAS)
Information about HADR for SAP ASE 15.7
Find references and documentation for Disaster Recovery Setups with SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise 15.7 along with corresponding SAP Replication Server 15.7.1.1xx.
SAP NetWeaver Guide Finder
Find the relevant guide for installing, upgrading, or patching your SAP NetWeaver system. You can filter for application server stack, operating system, and database.