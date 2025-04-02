SAP Applications on SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise

SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise (SAP ASE) is a high-performance relational database management system for mission-critical, data-intensive environments optimized for SAP Business Suite applications.

What's new....

Check out what is new and what has changed in SAP ASE 16.0 SP03 PL14 and SAP ASE SP04 PL06. (released July 2024)

What's new with SAP ASE SP03 PL15

What's new with SAP ASE SP04 PL06

BALDR

BALDR, or Built-in ASE Long-term Monitoring Data Repository, was developed to provide SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise (SAP ASE) with a built-in performance history feature.

BALDR - Monitoring Persistency Layer for SAP ASE

SAP ASE Learning Journey

Learn how to install, upgrade, administrate and to monitor your SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise 16.0 database. (updated October 2023)

Administration and Monitoring

Installation and Upgrade

Administration and Management Console (AMC)

Learn about the Administration and Management Console (AMC) for SAP ASE. It is a Web-based tool for managing and administering your SAP ASE servers. (released July 2024)

AMC User Guide for SAP ASE 16.0 SP04

AMC User Guide for SAP ASE 16.0 SP03

You have explored our SAP ASE Learning Journeys and want to make your learning achievements visible? Then you should earn your Knowledge Badge now!

Gain your SAP ASE 16.0 Knowledge Badge
Documentation

Are you looking for relevant guides and documents available for SAP Application on SAP ASE?

HADR Operating System Support List

You are not sure which version of the SAP Replication Server (SRS) fits to your SAP ASE version? The following list helps you to find all relevant information at a glance. (updated January 2024)

HADR Operating System Support List

Download your SAP ASE Developer Edition

Try out our Developer Edition. It provides an effective way to explore SAP NetWeaver AS ABAP on SAP ASE 16.0.

SAP Cloud Appliance Library

AS ABAP 752 SP04 Developer Edition

Enhance your Knowledge

You didn't have the opportunity to see the SAP ASE webinars live? Or are you looking for available trainings for SAP Business Suite on SAP ASE?

Available trainings for SAP ASE

SAP ASE Learning Journey - Administration and Monitoring

SAP ASE Learning Journey - Installation and Upgrade

DSAG Technologietage 2025
Visit us at DSAG Technologietage 2025 in Wiesbaden.
