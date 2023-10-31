SAP Business Technology Platform In Action
Start exploring SAP BTP use cases today with our comprehensive resources. Access implementation guidance, SAP Garage Webinars, TechEd sessions, free tier services, and the BTP trial version. Dive into SAP BTP with all the tools and support you need.
Featured Content
🏆 Exciting news from the 2025 SAP Innovation Awards! 🎉
200+ submissions, 23 winners, limitless innovation. Congratulations to the 2025 SAP Innovation Awards winners! 🏆 🚀
Congratulations to the Transformation Titan category winners who have demonstrated exceptional use of SAP Business Technology Platform to drive digital transformation and create significant business impact!
This year's winners are:
The Hershey Company- for revolutionizing production portfolios and scheduling decisions.
Capgemini - for unifying their systems, automating processes, and gaining real-time insights.
Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC - for transforming production planning and execution with automation and digitization.
These organizations have set new benchmarks in innovation, showcasing how SAP Business Technology Platform can revolutionize businesses and industries.
Check out all inspiring innovations from 2025 SAP Innovation Awards here!
💡New Blog: Navigate the path to Autonomous Finance
💡New blog alert! Navigate the path to Autonomous Finance:
Find out how the recent announcements of SAP Business Suite, SAP Business Data Cloud, and Enterprise Automation, underpinned by SAP Business Technology Platform, allow the tight integration of the applications, processes, and data, providing the “trusted” path to Autonomous Finance.
Use Cases
SAP BTP use cases consist of customer-proven, well-documented missions for an easy implementation of SAP BTP. They support you in solving problems in a repeatable manner to achieve the desired business outcome faster. Find our key SAP BTP use cases below.
Extend SAP S/4HANA processes without impacting core functionality
This use case shows you how to innovate business processes with a tailored UI and central entry point for business applications.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Extending SAP S/4HANA with SAP Build Apps and Key User Extensibility
- Watch use case demo video
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Improve decision-making with Generative AI
With this use case, you can increase overall effectiveness by simplifying routine tasks and automating real-time insights to make decisions.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- Review entire mission
- Navigating Large Language Models fundamentals and techniques for your use case
- Business Accelerator: SAP AI Core Packages
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Drive Business Suite Success with SAP Integration Suite
Connect SAP and non-SAP applications across the organization using SAP Integration Suite to drive SAP Business Suite success.
Use Case Assets:
- Explore use case business value page
- Learn more about SAP BTP and RISE with SAP
Get Started:
- Review entire mission
- Business Accelerator: Third party integration with SAP Document Management Service
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Enable Enterprise-Wide Self-Service Portals
This use case demonstrates how to innovate business processes by creating a central entry point with a task center for processes across multiple business applications.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Clean and Correct Master Data Views
Learn in this use case how to consolidate master data across multiple sources with de-duplication, standardization, and enrichment.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Watch use case demo video
- Master data governance use case on sap.com
- SAP Learning: SAP Master Data Governance
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Finance & Spend
Simplify Ordering with Automated Procurement
This use case is about accelerating order processes from SAP Ariba.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Creating Processes and Automations with SAP Build Process Automation
- Business Accelerator: Purchase Requisition Header Approval and Release
Explore Customer Success Story:
Autonomous Finance
This use case enhance productivity and accelerate outcomes with SAP's integrated analytics, automation, and AI. By leveraging tightly connected ERP, finance, and planning data, gain reliable insights and streamline financial processes.
Use Case Assets:
- Explore use case business value page
- Kickstart SAP TechEd 2024 with Autonomous Finance and Maximize Your Business Efficiency
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Business Accelerator: Rapid Financial Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA
- Business Accelerator: Integrated Financial Planning
Explore Customer Success Stories:
- Endress+Hauser: improved efficiency by streamlining ERP-integrated order processes.
- ARAG: gained faster insights with unified data using SAP Datasphere and SAP Analytics Cloud.
- Orbico: reduced project times and costs by automating over 40 processes with SAP Build Process Automation.
- Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team: optimized resource management with SAP S/4HANA Finance and Business AI.
Expedite your financial close with intelligent automation
In this use case, you will create a process combining forms, decisions and workflows, and an AI-powered automation extracting relevant data, to improve and accelerate invoice approvals.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Business Process Automation in SAP S/4HANA with SAP Intelligent RPA
- Business Accelerator: Invoice approval process
- Watch use case demo video
- Watch webinar in the Garage Series
- Find out more about free tier services used
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Accelerate Financial Planning and Analysis
This use case shows how to integrate SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions, to help the finance function drive business value, analyzing actuals and creating better business plans and forecasts. Finance and planning teams can drive accuracy and accountability to respond faster to changes and gain a competitive advantage.
Use Case Assets:
- Explore use case business value page
- SAP BTP and Extended Planning and Analysis with SAP
- Use case demo: short overview
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Integrating SAP Analytics Cloud Planning with SAP S/4HANA Accounting and Group Reporting
- Learn more about SAP BTP for Finance
- Business Accelerator: Rapid Financial Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA (Best Practices)
- Business Accelerator: Integrated Financial Planning
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Streamline Procurement with Real-Time Insights
Gain more visibility into your SAP Ariba Procurement operations process (P2O): Track the key performance indicators and provide insights for the procurement organisation or shared services center and get real time transparency.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Administering SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway for spend management and SAP Business Network
- Business Accelerator: SAP Procurement: Operational Reporting
- View free tier services used
- See other related missions
- Check out related business content
Explore Customer Success Stories:
- Adani: Harmonizing procurement across 24 global businesses to enhance visibility, sustainability, and supplier collaboration
Drive Your Business with Integrated Enterprise Performance Management
This use case shows how organizations can achieve Integrated, granular, and reliable insights on demand for best-performing Enterprise Perforrmance Management (EPM).
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Integrating SAP Analytics Cloud Planning with SAP S/4HANA Accounting and Group Reporting
- Learn more about SAP BTP for Finance
- Business Accelerator: SAP Profitability and Performance Management
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Human Capital Management
Extend HR applications and processes by building a mobile app
This use case shows you how to extend an HR business process and creating custom mobile UI. It demonstrates how real-time business
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Interactive Value Journey: Extensibility for HR with SAP BTP: Create an HR mobile app
- Watch webinar in the Garage Series
- View free tier services used
- Browse on GitHub
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Automate equipment ordering during onboarding with event-driven integration
This use case shows how integrating SFSF EC with third-party applications and/or OP systems can automate and hence improve the onboarding experience of new hires.
Use Case Assets:
- Explore use case business value page
- Learn more about SAP BTP for HR
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Business Accelerator: SAP Build Integration with SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA to create Social Security Certificate
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Workforce Planning: Plan and predict workforce supply and demand
Learn in this use case how to rapidly adopt Operational and Strategic Workforce planning with prebuilt business content.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Leveraging SAP Analytics Cloud Functionality for Enterprise Planning
- Business Accelerator: Operational Workforce Planning, Strategic Workforce Planning, SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Planning, Rapid Workforce Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Customer Experience & Industries
Accelerate CX integration with the SAP Business Suite
This use case is all about using SAP BTP to extend your applications, using a combination of low-code and pro-code techniques, and a cloud native integration pattern with Stripe for governing and monetizing your APIs.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Getting Started with SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement
- Business Accelerator: Integrations with Customer Experience
- Browse on GitHub
- Read the SAP Community Blog Article
- Watch webinar in the Garage Series
- Watch the use case demo video
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Drive sales and marketing operations with planning and analysis
Provide the ability to analyze category performance for digital/online sales by combining external source systems like Google Analytics and sales, discounts, and stock data from SAP systems. With a data federation architecture, customers can leave data in its source system and access it in one location without replication. With this architecture customers can combine their Big Query and SAP data to derive new insights.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Supply Chain & Business Network
Integrate Supply and Financial Plans for Demand Fluctuations
This use case shows you how to synchronize supply chain and financial planning in real time across the enterprise.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Leveraging SAP Analytics Cloud Functionality for Enterprise Planning
- Business Accelerator: SAP IBP
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Business Transformation
Innovation
Boost Developers' Experience with Generative AI
In this use case, learn how to streamline the developer experience and boost productivity by efficiently building app logic, models, and test scripts.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Creating Applications and Extensions using SAP Build Code
- Business Accelerator: GenAI Accelerators
Explore Customer Success Stories:
Harness the power of data for better decisions
Learn how to do a unified analysis of SAP sales orders and delivery information from distributors.
Use Case Assets:
Get Started:
- See entire mission
- Introduction to SAP Datasphere
- Business Accelerator: SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Datasphere Community Content
Explore Customer Success Story: