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🏆 Exciting news from the 2025 SAP Innovation Awards! 🎉

200+ submissions, 23 winners, limitless innovation. Congratulations to the 2025 SAP Innovation Awards winners! 🏆 🚀

Congratulations to the Transformation Titan category winners who have demonstrated exceptional use of SAP Business Technology Platform to drive digital transformation and create significant business impact!

This year's winners are:

The Hershey Company- for revolutionizing production portfolios and scheduling decisions.

Capgemini - for unifying their systems, automating processes, and gaining real-time insights.

Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC - for transforming production planning and execution with automation and digitization.

These organizations have set new benchmarks in innovation, showcasing how SAP Business Technology Platform can revolutionize businesses and industries.

Check out all inspiring innovations from 2025 SAP Innovation Awards here!

💡New Blog: Navigate the path to Autonomous Finance

💡New blog alert! Navigate the path to Autonomous Finance:

Find out how the recent announcements of SAP Business Suite, SAP Business Data Cloud, and Enterprise Automation, underpinned by SAP Business Technology Platform, allow the tight integration of the applications, processes, and data, providing the “trusted” path to Autonomous Finance.

Use Cases

SAP BTP use cases consist of customer-proven, well-documented missions for an easy implementation of SAP BTP. They support you in solving problems in a repeatable manner to achieve the desired business outcome faster. Find our key SAP BTP use cases below.

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Cloud ERP

Drive Business Suite Success with SAP Integration Suite

Connect SAP and non-SAP applications across the organization using SAP Integration Suite to drive SAP Business Suite success.

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Enable Enterprise-Wide Self-Service Portals

This use case demonstrates how to innovate business processes by creating a central entry point with a task center for processes across multiple business applications.

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Finance & Spend

Accelerate Financial Planning and Analysis

This use case shows how to integrate SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions, to help the finance function drive business value, analyzing actuals and creating better business plans and forecasts. Finance and planning teams can drive accuracy and accountability to respond faster to changes and gain a competitive advantage.

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Human Capital Management

Extend HR applications and processes by building a mobile app

This use case shows you how to extend an HR business process and creating custom mobile UI. It demonstrates how real-time business events can be enriched by SAP BTP services, and easily consumed in a low-code mobile application.

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Automate equipment ordering during onboarding with event-driven integration

This use case shows how integrating SFSF EC with third-party applications and/or OP systems can automate and hence improve the onboarding experience of new hires.

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Connections pattern

Customer Experience & Industries

Drive sales and marketing operations with planning and analysis

Provide the ability to analyze category performance for digital/online sales by combining external source systems like Google Analytics and sales, discounts, and stock data from SAP systems. With a data federation architecture, customers can leave data in its source system and access it in one location without replication. With this architecture customers can combine their Big Query and SAP data to derive new insights.

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Supply Chain & Business Network

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Business Transformation

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Innovation

Boost Developers' Experience with Generative AI

In this use case, learn how to streamline the developer experience and boost productivity by efficiently building app logic, models, and test scripts.

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