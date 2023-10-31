200+ submissions, 23 winners, limitless innovation. Congratulations to the 2025 SAP Innovation Awards winners! 🏆 🚀

Congratulations to the Transformation Titan category winners who have demonstrated exceptional use of SAP Business Technology Platform to drive digital transformation and create significant business impact!

This year's winners are:

The Hershey Company- for revolutionizing production portfolios and scheduling decisions.

Capgemini - for unifying their systems, automating processes, and gaining real-time insights.

Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC - for transforming production planning and execution with automation and digitization.

These organizations have set new benchmarks in innovation, showcasing how SAP Business Technology Platform can revolutionize businesses and industries.

Check out all inspiring innovations from 2025 SAP Innovation Awards here!