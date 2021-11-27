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About SAP BTP

SAP BTP helps customers achieve agility, business value, and continual innovation through integration, creation of value from data, and extensibility of SAP and third-party application and data assets. The platform combines access to technology with ease of use in a simple and harmonized experience, with a distinct focus on rapid business innovation.

SAP BTP Product Page >

SAP BTP Help Portal >

BTP Strategy Paper >

Road Map of SAP BTP

Check out the recently released and planned innovations for SAP BTP directly in the Road Map Explorer. If you’d like to see some of the innovation highlights in action, join our What’s New in SAP BTP quarterly series.

SAP Road Map Explorer >

Release Navigator >

Getting Started

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Resources for IT Leaders

SAP BTP Solution Guide illustrates how SAP BTP accelerates cross-functional innovation to unlock business potential.

Read customer stories to learn from the experiences and insights of customers, partners, and thought leaders in overcoming business challenges with SAP BTP.

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Resources for Developers

SAP BTP Guidance Framework provides a central access point to build and run enterprise-grade solutions on SAP BTP. For example, SAP BTP Developer’s Guide helps to implement business applications on SAP BTP.

SAP Developer Center offers free tutorials, trials, and official SAP help documentation for SAP developers.

SAP Business Accelerator Hub provides a single access point to pre-built integrations, APIs, events, and more.

SAP CodeJams are hands-on events focused on the developer community where you can try out specific SAP technologies, platforms, and tools through simple, end-to-end scenarios. Explore the reasons to attend.

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Resources for Architects

SAP BTP Guidance Framework provides a central access point to build and run enterprise-grade solutions on SAP BTP.

SAP BTP Onboarding Resource Centre gives an overview of SAP BTP and its capabilities.

SAP Discovery Center presents missions, reference architectures, and services to explore how SAP BTP turns data into business value.

BTP Solution Diagram Repository offers templates for developing high-quality diagrams that illustrate the architecture and elements of a solution developed using SAP BTP.

SAP Enterprise Architecture Group is the place to exchange ideas about enterprise architecture frameworks, tools, strategy, and related topics.

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