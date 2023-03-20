SAP Build Work Zone: Frequently asked Questions

What is SAP Build Work Zone and how are SAP Launchpad service and SAP Work Zone related to it?

SAP Build Work Zone is a service on SAP BTP bringing together SAP Launchpad service and SAP Work Zone into a unified solution with a coherent and intuitive user experience with two editions:

SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition (formerly known as SAP Launchpad service)

SAP Build Work Zone, advanced edition (formerly known as SAP Work Zone)

Starting with SAP Teched 2022, SAP Work Zone was rebranded to SAP Build Work Zone, advanced edition and SAP Launchpad service to SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition. Please note, that they are still the same products/services regarding capabilities, features and the commercial point of view, only the naming was changed.

In the past, we offered two digital experience services on SAP BTP: SAP Work Zone and SAP Launchpad service. SAP Work Zone already included most of the SAP Launchpad service capabilities (for example the application launcher), but they were still separate products. Now both products are coming together with two editions under the SAP Build Work Zone brand. We are currently also working on harmonizing step-by-step standard and advanced edition of SAP Build Work Zone (regarding user experience, content model, mobile experience etc.), and we have also a future focus on a simplified upgrade path from the standard to the advanced edition.