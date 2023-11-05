Industry Cloud Solutions for the Utilities Industry
SAP’s Industry Cloud for Utilities completely simplifies access to vertical solutions across the industry. It allows customers and partners to build and integrate cloud solutions that extend our end to end business processes with our Business Technology Platform. Having customer and partner built solutions to complement the SAP for Utilities portfolio allows for more efficient and innovative business models.
New Industry Cloud Solution: Copperleaf Asset Investment Planning & Management
Capital Investment Management solution for enterprise-level decision analysis helps utilities companies decide when and where to invest in order to maximize value.
Collaborative Water Management In Belgium Benefits People And The Environment
Learn how the Belgium water company Pidpa accomplished real-time insights, standardized processes, and cloud-based analytics by leveraging SAP Cloud for Energy, and Industry Cloud solution.
Get an Overview of all Available Industry Cloud Solutions for Utilities
Check out the SAP Store and the Roadmap Explorer to see which SAP and Partner Industry Cloud Solutions are already available for the utilities industry.
Power Product Management Tool by Power Reply
Integrates with SAP S/4HANA to help utilities efficiently design and manage products, creating individual prices for their customers based on expected margin and actual costs, rather than product-based price.
Get an overview of the Industry Cloud, see what solutions are already available.What Are Industry Cloud Solutions?
Industry Cloud: Enabling Utilities to Take the Lead with an Innovative, Modular Business ModelSAP Knows Industries: Unlocking Cloud Solutions for Utilities
SAP Industry Cloud Introduction VideoIndustry Cloud Explained for IT
SAP Cloud for Energy Solution
Combine Big Data-enabled energy data management for millions of end devices on a modern, open platform with smart and industry-relevant analytical capabilities and integration with IT infrastructures that support industry core processes.Watch the SAP Cloud for Energy video
SAP Cloud for Energy 2023 Partner Webinar (SAP PartnerEdge user required)Watch the SAP Cloud for Energy WebinarRegister for the free trial
SAP Cloud for Energy available in SAP StoreSAP Cloud for Energy Solution Brief
SAP Cloud for Energy One-PagerSAP Cloud for Energy Help Portal
Success Story from FARYS about their Go-Live with SAP Cloud for Energy
SAP E-Mobility Solution
The cloud-based software "SAP E-Mobility" joins the family of sustainability solutions helping customers achieve their decarbonization goals. It provides a complete package to Charge Point Operators CPOs to run the business efficiently and effectively.Test drive SAP E-Mobility with the free trial for 14 days
Explore the SAP E-Mobility Solution BriefCheck out the One-PagerVisit the SAP E-Mobility website
Industry Cloud Partner Solutions
We are collaborating with partners to extend the SAP industry portfolio by building and integrating industry specific innovations. Explore one innovative example of these partner solutions.
SAP Partner Solutions Demos for the Utilities Industry
Explore Industry Cloud Portfolio Opportunities for Software Partners
New: TeamViewer Tensor - Enterprise Remote Support by TeamViewer
New: Enhancements for German Gas Suppliers by PROLOGA
New: Power Product Management Tool by Power Reply
New: Cloud for H2 Production and Supply Management by PROLOGA Energy
Partner Enablement
Industry Cloud offers a lot of innovation opportunities for various partner types and roles. SAP partners find a unique environment in our industry cloud in which the data domains and business processes of the intelligent suite and our business networks are readily accessible through open APIs. We provide knowledge for Service and Resell Partners to articulate the SAP Industry Cloud strategy with your customer. Get more information and deep dive into this topic.
Build an Industry Cloud Solution and become part of the Industry Cloud Ecosystem
SAP's Industry Cloud Learning Journeys for Sales and Presales
SAP's Industry Cloud Learning Journeys for Developer and Architects
Industry Cloud Customer Success Stories
Read transformation stories from our customersPidpa: Paving the Way to a Sustainable future by using SAP Cloud for Energy, an Industry Cloud solution
VSE AG: First Transformation of a Distribution Network Operator to SAP S/4HANA Utilities in GermanyENGIE: Leading the Journey Toward a Carbon-Neutral World
SAP Self-Service Accelerator for Utilities by SEW and Southern California Gas Company:FARYS: SAP Cloud for Energy