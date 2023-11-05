Industry Cloud Solutions for the Utilities Industry

SAP’s Industry Cloud for Utilities completely simplifies access to vertical solutions across the industry. It allows customers and partners to build and integrate cloud solutions that extend our end to end business processes with our Business Technology Platform. Having customer and partner built solutions to complement the SAP for Utilities portfolio allows for more efficient and innovative business models.

New Industry Cloud Solution: Copperleaf Asset Investment Planning & Management

Capital Investment Management solution for enterprise-level decision analysis helps utilities companies decide when and where to invest in order to maximize value.

Watch the recording of the Copperleaf Espresso Session in June 2023

Collaborative Water Management In Belgium Benefits People And The Environment

Learn how the Belgium water company Pidpa accomplished real-time insights, standardized processes, and cloud-based analytics by leveraging SAP Cloud for Energy, and Industry Cloud solution.

Get an Overview of all Available Industry Cloud Solutions for Utilities

Check out the SAP Store and the Roadmap Explorer to see which SAP and Partner Industry Cloud Solutions are already available for the utilities industry.

Access the Road Map Explorer

Power Product Management Tool by Power Reply

Integrates with SAP S/4HANA to help utilities efficiently design and manage products, creating individual prices for their customers based on expected margin and actual costs, rather than product-based price.

Getting started

Get an overview of the Industry Cloud, see what solutions are already available.

What Are Industry Cloud Solutions?

Industry Cloud: Enabling Utilities to Take the Lead with an Innovative, Modular Business Model

SAP Knows Industries: Unlocking Cloud Solutions for Utilities

SAP Industry Cloud Introduction Video

Industry Cloud Explained for IT

Industry Cloud Explained for Business User

SAP Cloud for Energy Solution

Combine Big Data-enabled energy data management for millions of end devices on a modern, open platform with smart and industry-relevant analytical capabilities and integration with IT infrastructures that support industry core processes.

SAP Cloud for Energy 2023 Partner Webinar (SAP PartnerEdge user required)

SAP Cloud for Energy available in SAP Store

SAP Cloud for Energy Solution Brief

SAP Cloud for Energy One-Pager

SAP Cloud for Energy Help Portal

Success Story from FARYS about their Go-Live with SAP Cloud for Energy

SAP E-Mobility Solution

The cloud-based software "SAP E-Mobility" joins the family of sustainability solutions helping customers achieve their decarbonization goals. It provides a complete package to Charge Point Operators CPOs to run the business efficiently and effectively.

SAP E-Mobility available on SAP Store

Industry Cloud Partner Solutions

We are collaborating with partners to extend the SAP industry portfolio by building and integrating industry specific innovations. Explore one innovative example of these partner solutions.

SAP Partner Solutions Demos for the Utilities Industry

Explore Industry Cloud Portfolio Opportunities for Software Partners

New: TeamViewer Tensor - Enterprise Remote Support by TeamViewer

New: Enhancements for German Gas Suppliers by PROLOGA

New: Power Product Management Tool by Power Reply

New: Cloud for H2 Production and Supply Management by PROLOGA Energy

Partner Enablement

Industry Cloud offers a lot of innovation opportunities for various partner types and roles. SAP partners find a unique environment in our industry cloud in which the data domains and business processes of the intelligent suite and our business networks are readily accessible through open APIs. We provide knowledge for Service and Resell Partners to articulate the SAP Industry Cloud strategy with your customer. Get more information and deep dive into this topic.

Build an Industry Cloud Solution and become part of the Industry Cloud Ecosystem

SAP's Industry Cloud Learning Journeys for Sales and Presales

Become a SAP Partner

SAP's Industry Cloud Learning Journeys for Developer and Architects

SAP's Industry Cloud Partner Portal

Webcasts & Events

You want to hear more about Utilities Cloud Solutions? We offer 30-minute Espresso sessions where you get an introduction to utilities-specific Industry Cloud solutions from Flexinergy, TeamViewer, SEW, Exnaton, Copperleaf, LiveEO, Rizing, App Orchid, Locana, eOS, and Utegration.Join us for the upcoming session from Sycnpilot and Prospecta

Additional Resources

SAP Cloud for Utilities Foundation Overview

SAP Market Communication for Utilities

SAP Subscription Billing

Industry Cloud Utilities Solutions in the SAP Store

SAP Roadmap for Utilities Cloud Solutions

Industry Cloud SAP Community

Industry Cloud Customer Success Stories

Read transformation stories from our customers

Pidpa: Paving the Way to a Sustainable future by using SAP Cloud for Energy, an Industry Cloud solution

VSE AG: First Transformation of a Distribution Network Operator to SAP S/4HANA Utilities in Germany

ENGIE: Leading the Journey Toward a Carbon-Neutral World

SAP Self-Service Accelerator for Utilities by SEW and Southern California Gas Company:

FARYS: SAP Cloud for Energy

ChargeX: SAP E-Mobility

Utilities