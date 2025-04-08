Utilities

Discover how SAP solutions can help utilities companies manage the complexity of the energy transition and promote sustainable practices. You'll find valuable resources such as informative videos, insightful blogs and real-life customer examples in our community. Join us to share knowledge and best practices and work together towards a more sustainable future.

SAP for Energy and Utilities Conference 2025

We are happy to bring our great community together again! Join us from April 8-10, 2025, in vibrant Rotterdam to connect, learn, and exchange with peers, industry leaders, customers and partners.

SAP Utilities Roadmap 2025 Onwards
Providing our customers, partners, and stakeholders with timely information on upcoming topics in the utilities industry is extremely important. Check out the relevant topics for the next years.

Introducing the SAP Energy Park
In the face of growing environmental challenges and the urgent need for sustainable energy practices, SAP is setting a powerful example in driving the energy transition.

Reflecting on a Year of Innovation and Collaboration: A Message to the SAP Utilities Community
As we approach the end of another remarkable year, we would like to take a moment to reflect on our journey together.

Utilities Key Topics
smartphone with a wind turbine in front of sunset

SAP Utilities Core

SAP Utilities Core offers the way to the cloud with proven core processes, increased efficiency, innovation, and safe transition for all market roles and all regions.

SAP S/4HANA Utilities Demo Series

In this series, you will learn about the various innovations of SAP S/4HANA Utilities. Holger Schweinfurth will guide you through them using hands-on system demos:

SAP S/4HANA Introduction and SAP Fiori Roles

SAP S/4HANA Analytics

SAP S/4HANA Machine Learning and BPEM Integration

SAP S/4HANA Customer Engagement

SAP S/4HANA 2023 Innovations: Business Process Exception Management App

SAP S/4HANA 2023 Innovations: Enhanced Data Environments in Customer Engagement

SAP S/4HANA Utilities - Innovations: Custom Field Extensions

wind turbine behind solar panels

Discover SAP S/4HANA

Discover the value you can realize with SAP S/4HANA.

SAP S/4HANA Innovations: SAP Datasphere & SAP Analytics Cloud Utilities Content Package (Q4 2024)

SAP S/4HANA Utilities 2023: Innovations (October 2024)

SAP S/4HANA 2023: What's in it for the Utilities Industry

Introduction SAP Energy Park

Experience first-hand SAP’s solutions integrated into renewable energy systems like E-Mobility, power plants, and solar panels with innovative technology at our SAP Energy Park. Get inspired by real-world applications that are driving the energy transition forward!

man charging his electric car

SAP E-Mobility Solution

Sustainability is a core value at SAP! The cloud-based software "SAP E-Mobility" joins the family of solutions helping customers achieve their decarbonization goals. It provides a complete package to Charge Point Operators CPOs to run the business efficiently and effectively.

FARYS: Increasing IT and Innovation Agility with SAP's Industry Cloud

FARYS relies on the SAP Cloud for Energy from SAP's Industry Cloud to make use of big data from smart water meters to better serve its customers. This Belgium-based utility knows that a sustainable future depends on smart water platforms that use intelligent technologies and real-time analytics.

workers pointing at wind farm at sunset

Asset Management

Gero Bieser is our asset management expert in the Industry Business Unit Utilities. Read the blog posts

SAP Cloud for Energy

Combine Big Data-enabled energy data management for millions of end devices on a modern, open platform with smart and industry-relevant analytical capabilities and integration with IT infrastructures that support industry core processes.

SAP Cloud for Energy Demos Series and Interactive Value Journey

Get insights into SAP Cloud for Energy solution and watch the demo videos:

Operational Monitoring

Solve Issues

Device Master Data

Configuration

Anomaly Detection

SAP Analytics Cloud

Monitor Meter Data

Monitor Measurement Ingestion

boy who delivers newspaper on bicycle

Press Articles

Read the latest articles related to the utilities industry

How AI Is Shaping the World of Utilities

Rooftop Solar and AI Are Empowering an Electric Life in Australia

How Queensland Plans To Achieve 70% Renewable Energy Targets By 2032

The Sustainable Strategy Behind Australia's $12.4 Billion Energy Company

Energy-Intensive Industries Lead the Charge to Green Hydrogen Economy

How E.ON Is Building Commercial-Scale Green Hydrogen Projects for a New Energy World

How to Bring Sustainable Energy to 1.2 Million People in New South Wales

AI Unlocks Energy Saving and Revenue from Smart Meter Data

Sustainable Business Gives Manufacturers License to Operate after 2030

Decarbonizing Japan's Energy Landscape Is a Two Step Process

man standing behind the camera

Utilities Videos and Demos

Explore our latest videos

Enerix Westerwald-Bonn streamlines processes and improves information management with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Vibrant Energy: Driving Growth across the renewable energy sector with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

SAP for Energy & Utilities: Discover Smart and Sustainable Cloud Solution

CHC Energia: Delivering optimal Customer Experience with SAP

Powerlinks Journey with SAP S/4HANA

4th Executive Value Network for Waste and Waste Water

SAP Joins Eurelectric

What's New on SAP Market Process Management (MPM) for Utilities

Mass Rate Analysis and Forecasting

SAP Business Technology Platform in a Nutshell

E.ON Sweden's SAP S/4HANA Journey

AI-based Image Recognition of Pictures from Drones

De Watergroep Interview about Water Business and the Collaboration with SAP

Interview with Suez: Water Business, Challenges and Outlook

SAP Cloud for Energy: Interview with Farys, CapGemini, and SAP

Interview with Farys, De Watergroep and Pidpa about their Smart Meter Platform together with SAP

Vivaqua Talks about the Value of SAP S/4HANA in the Cloud

Digital Transformation at Pidpa with SAP

SAP for Energy and Utilities Conference 2025
Rotterdam is the place to be for the international SAP Energy and Utilities community from April 8-10, 2025.
2025-04-08T07:00:00.000Z
