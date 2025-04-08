Utilities
Discover how SAP solutions can help utilities companies manage the complexity of the energy transition and promote sustainable practices. You'll find valuable resources such as informative videos, insightful blogs and real-life customer examples in our community. Join us to share knowledge and best practices and work together towards a more sustainable future.
We are happy to bring our great community together again! Join us from April 8-10, 2025, in vibrant Rotterdam to connect, learn, and exchange with peers, industry leaders, customers and partners.
Read more about SAP's innovative technologies
Read more about the S.MART Energy Shop
SAP Utilities Core
Espresso Session: Transform Your Core Business with SAP’s Cloud Solutions
SAP Utilities Core: Your onboarding journey and whom you are going to meet along the way and when
SAP Cloud Application Services for the Utilities Industry
SAP Utilities Core - the Safe Way to Efficient and Innovative Cloud Solutions
TEAG: Leveraging RISE with SAP S/4HANA Utilities and SAP Utilities Core to reduce Cost to Serve
Read the customer story from Alperia using SAP Utilities Core
Watch the video on what's new on SAP Market Process Management
SAP S/4HANA Utilities Demo Series
SAP S/4HANA Introduction and SAP Fiori Roles
SAP S/4HANA Machine Learning and BPEM Integration
SAP S/4HANA Customer Engagement
SAP S/4HANA 2023 Innovations: Business Process Exception Management App
SAP S/4HANA 2023 Innovations: Enhanced Data Environments in Customer Engagement
SAP S/4HANA Utilities - Innovations: Custom Field Extensions
Discover SAP S/4HANA
Discover the value you can realize with SAP S/4HANA.
SAP S/4HANA Innovations: SAP Datasphere & SAP Analytics Cloud Utilities Content Package (Q4 2024)
SAP S/4HANA Utilities 2023: Innovations (October 2024)
SAP S/4HANA 2023: What's in it for the Utilities Industry
Get hands-on experience in a live SAP S/4HANA Utilities system with the trial
Introduction SAP Energy Park
SAP E-Mobility Solution
Sustainability is a core value at SAP! The cloud-based software "SAP E-Mobility" joins the family of solutions helping customers achieve their decarbonization goals. It provides a complete package to Charge Point Operators CPOs to run the business efficiently and effectively.
Test drive SAP E-Mobility with the free trial
Explore the SAP E-Mobility Solution Brief
Read customer reference stories from ChargeX and Elexon
Visit the SAP E-Mobility website
SAP E-Mobility available on SAP Store
FARYS: Increasing IT and Innovation Agility with SAP's Industry Cloud
FARYS relies on the SAP Cloud for Energy from SAP's Industry Cloud to make use of big data from smart water meters to better serve its customers. This Belgium-based utility knows that a sustainable future depends on smart water platforms that use intelligent technologies and real-time analytics.
Register for free SAP Cloud for Energy Trial
Asset Management
Standardizing of Construction Projects
Relevance of SAP EH&S for EAM Processes
Construction Projects on Time and Budget
Strong Focus from SAP Partners on EAM 2022 and Beyond
SAP Cloud for Energy
Combine Big Data-enabled energy data management for millions of end devices on a modern, open platform with smart and industry-relevant analytical capabilities and integration with IT infrastructures that support industry core processes.
SAP Cloud for Energy Demos Series and Interactive Value Journey
Get insights into SAP Cloud for Energy solution and watch the demo videos:
Check out the InteractiveValue Journey (not supported on mobile phones)
Press Articles
How AI Is Shaping the World of Utilities
Rooftop Solar and AI Are Empowering an Electric Life in Australia
How Queensland Plans To Achieve 70% Renewable Energy Targets By 2032
The Sustainable Strategy Behind Australia's $12.4 Billion Energy Company
Energy-Intensive Industries Lead the Charge to Green Hydrogen Economy
How E.ON Is Building Commercial-Scale Green Hydrogen Projects for a New Energy World
How to Bring Sustainable Energy to 1.2 Million People in New South Wales
AI Unlocks Energy Saving and Revenue from Smart Meter Data
The Sustainable Strategy Behind Australia's $12.4 Billion Energy Company
Sustainable Business Gives Manufacturers License to Operate after 2030
Decarbonizing Japan's Energy Landscape Is a Two Step Process
Utilities Videos and Demos
Explore our latest videosEnerix Westerwald-Bonn streamlines processes and improves information management with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Vibrant Energy: Driving Growth across the renewable energy sector with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
SAP for Energy & Utilities: Discover Smart and Sustainable Cloud Solution
CHC Energia: Delivering optimal Customer Experience with SAP
Powerlinks Journey with SAP S/4HANA
4th Executive Value Network for Waste and Waste Water
What's New on SAP Market Process Management (MPM) for Utilities
Mass Rate Analysis and Forecasting
SAP Business Technology Platform in a Nutshell
E.ON Sweden's SAP S/4HANA Journey
AI-based Image Recognition of Pictures from Drones
De Watergroep Interview about Water Business and the Collaboration with SAP
Interview with Suez: Water Business, Challenges and Outlook
SAP Cloud for Energy: Interview with Farys, CapGemini, and SAP
Interview with Farys, De Watergroep and Pidpa about their Smart Meter Platform together with SAP
Vivaqua Talks about the Value of SAP S/4HANA in the Cloud