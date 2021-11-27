Single Sign-On for SAP GUI - FAQ

Which products and solutions does SAP offer for single sign-on and when shall I use what?

SAP offers the following products and solutions for single sign-on (SSO):

SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication

SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI

SAP Single Sign-On

SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication is a cloud-based identity provider that supports SAML 2.0 and OpenID Connect. It is the preferred option for browser-based applications (for both cloud and on-premise SAP applications).

SAP Secure Login Service for SAP GUI is a cloud-based service for customers that are still using SAP GUI but want to integrate it with their existing corporate identity provider to benefit from its authentication capabilities. It is the preferred option for SSO with SAP GUI.

SAP Single Sign-On is our tried and proven on-premise solution for SSO with SAP GUI.