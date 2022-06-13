SAP Screen Personas Versions

In response to customer requests, we are increasing the support period for an individual service pack to two years, up from the current 18 months. We are doing this by releasing one service pack per year and shifting support to the current and previous release.

Currently, we release every six months and support the two prior versions. The new strategy will reduce the burden on customers to do SAP Screen Personas upgrades, as we know you are busy keeping up with many other system updates.

For public cloud customers, everything remains the same; you are always on the latest version as we keep everything current on our side.