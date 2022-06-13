SAP Screen Personas Versions
Compare SAP Screen Personas versions
SAP Screen Personas (private cloud and on-premises versions)
|Version
|SP16
|SP17
|SP18
|SP19
Release Date (Year / Month)
2022 / 12
2023 / 06
2023 / 12
2024 / 12
Support
Upgrade required for support
Upgrade required for support
Critical fixes only
Full support
Updated support starting with SP18
In response to customer requests, we are increasing the support period for an individual service pack to two years, up from the current 18 months. We are doing this by releasing one service pack per year and shifting support to the current and previous release.
Currently, we release every six months and support the two prior versions. The new strategy will reduce the burden on customers to do SAP Screen Personas upgrades, as we know you are busy keeping up with many other system updates.
For public cloud customers, everything remains the same; you are always on the latest version as we keep everything current on our side.
Integration
|Version
|SP16
|SP17
|SP18
|SP19
SAP S/4HANA support
✓
✓
✓
✓
Central SAP Fiori launchpad integration
✓
✓
✓
✓
Themes, including SAP Fiori themes
Morning Horizon
All Horizon themes
All Horizon themes
All Horizon themes
Seamless flavor access from SAP Fiori launchpad
✓
✓
✓
✓
Tool access through SAP Fiori launchpad user action menu
✓
✓
SAPUI5 support for long-term maintenance versions
1.71, 1.84, 1.96, 1.108
1.71, 1.84, 1.96, 1.108, 1.114, 1.120
1.71, 1.84, 1.96, 1.108, 1.114, 1.120
Automatic transport management
✓
✓
Flavor Editor Features
|Version
|SP16
|SP17
|SP18
|SP19
Hide and rearrange UI elements
✓
✓
✓
✓
Simplify through tab merging
✓
✓
✓
✓
Add custom fields or controls
✓
✓
✓
✓
Adaptive designs
✓
✓
✓
✓
Toolbar editor
✓
✓
✓
Viewport built on flavors
✓
✓
✓
RFUI support
✓
✓
Disable software keyboard
✓
Input prompts
✓
✓
Conditinoal formatting with multiple columns
✓
Scripting Features
|Version
|SP15
|SP16
|SP17
|SP18
Automate actions in local or global scripts with JavaScript
✓
✓
✓
✓
SAPUI5 applets
✓
✓
✓
✓
Profiler tool to assist with script debugging
✓
✓
✓
Code analyzer for custom scripts
✓
✓
✓
Toast messages (Slipstream Engine only)
✓
Mobile Features
|Version
|SP15
|SP16
|SP17
|SP18
Adaptive flavors to render any SAP GUI for HTML transaction on tablet
✓
✓
✓
✓
Render any SAP GUI for HTML transaction on phone (Slipstream Engine)
✓
✓
✓
✓
Barcode scanning with mobile browser
✓
✓
✓
✓
Optical character recognition for scanner
✓
Upload pictures as attachment
✓
✓
✓
✓
Detect network interruption and keep session running
✓
✓
✓
Compact menu
✓
✓
✓
Continue button
✓
✓
✓
Hide mobile menus
✓