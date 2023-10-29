SAP S/4HANA Industries
Learn more about how SAP carries over 40+ years of industry capabilities from classic ERP into the world of SAP S/4HANA, scale capabilities across industries to support new business models and improve user productivity and process efficiency.
Transform your industry with SAP S/4HANA
SAP S/4HANA offers industry solutions that can help your business run better with best practice business processes and intelligent technologies. Get the details
Highlights for Industries in SAP S/4HANA 2021
In this blog series, gain an expert view of the selected highlights for Industries in the SAP S/4HANA 2021 release:
Intelligent Enterprise Posters for the Industries
Provides a summary view of business capabilities required for the journey to the Intelligent Enterprise and how SAP supports these. Browse through the posters
Latest Customer Stories
- Learn how businesses are driving transformation with SAP S/4HANA, an intelligent ERP system that serves as a foundation to support scale and growth.
- Delek
- Seagate
- Refratechnik
- Access the SAP S/4HANA Success series
Consumer Industries
This industry cluster provides solutions to companies that relate to products purchased by individuals and households rather than by manufacturers and industries. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:
Discrete Industries
This industry cluster provides solutions for Industries that manufacture finished products. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:
Energy and Natural Resources
This industry cluster provides solutions for the oil, gas, mining and power generation industries. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:
Public Services
This industry cluster provides solutions in the area of public services such as government services and higher education services. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:
Service Industries
This industry cluster provides solutions for industries that produce intangible goods such as transportation or telecommunication services. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:
Resources
- Documentation: SAP S/4HANA 2022 - Industries
