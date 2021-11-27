SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit FAQ
FAQ on SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit provides information necessary to start and lead a migration project successfully.
Files/Staging Tables
Use synonyms to rename the tables and so that for your data export scripts and/or while using extraction tools, the destination is not changing even though the name of the staging table is changing.
For more details please see:
SAP HANA Developer Guide - Synonyms
SAP HANA Developer Guide - Create a Synonym
Note: From 1809 FPS0 there is now a mapping table ‘/1LT/DS_MAPPING‘, which is provided in the same schema where the staging tables are generated. This table stores mapping information about the migration object, the source structure and the staging table name. You can use this table to determine the staging table names after you copy a project from a quality system to a production system and then use these names in your scripts or applications that populate the staging tables with data.
For more details or questions about staging tables you can see FAQ for SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit - Transfer option: Transfer data from staging tables
You can also find more information about creating and using synonyms for renaming staging tables in the following blog: SAP S/4Hana migration cockpit - Creating and using synonyms for renaming staging tables
Currently there are no plans to extend for other database types.
SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit was generally designed for the initial load of data into an S/4 Environment. An update functionality to Change already data in the target system is not the current scope of SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit. Please open a request in the Customer Influence Portal:
Public Cloud: CIP Public Cloud
Private Cloud/onPrem: CIP Private Cloud/onPrem
Direct Transfer
If z fields exist (SAP standard table is enhanced by a custom-own field) in the source system, the Migration Cockpit, Direct Transfer, recognizes it and these fields are automatically shown in LTMOM as source fields. In case the target fields which match exist, the Z source fields can be mapped in LTMOM in the field mapping to the target fields.
There may be single cases where Z fields are not covered by the API which is used in the migration object. In this case, open a ticket on component CA-DT-MIG.
In case you have a requirement to migrate your data from an SAP S/4HANA source to another SAP S/4HANA system, please open a request in the Customer Influence Portal:
Public Cloud: CIP Public Cloud
Private Cloud/onPrem: CIP Private Cloud/onPrem.
Yes, with 2402 we released the Direct Transfer for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.
Please check all available migration objects in this list: http://help.sap.com/S4_CE_MO
In the Migration Cockpit (Fiori), you can only chose the predefined criteria. For selecting from an ERP source system, this is company code(s) and the predefined migration objects, e.g. migration object "cost center". If you just follow the procedure in the project view, you are right.
But there are different possibilities how to influence the selection and how to influence the migration of the selected items.
In LTMOM (Migration Object Modeler), you can adjust the selection from the source system. Please check deep dive detail in week 3 in our openSAP Course SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit for Private Cloud/onPrem .
Migration Object Modeler
In SAP S/4HANA migration object modeler one subproject is automatically assigned to one project. The subproject groups the migration objects. Each migration object is assigned to exactly one subproject. In turn, each subproject is assigned to exactly one project. It is not possible to assign more than one subproject to a project with the migration object modeler. The distinction of project and subproject has some technical reasons.
The new custom fields are automatically part of SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit for a file or staging migration objects.
For the direct transfer, you will also find the custom fields in the target structure API in LTMOM, if it is just added to the API structure by the custom fields and logic application. For the source field the behavior is different than for the file/staging approach. A custom field will only be seen in LTMOM in the source structure, if a corresponding custom field is also available in the source system. There is an automated DDIC sync between the source system and the target system in LTMOM and therefore this custom field will be seen in the source structure section in LTMOM, if available in the source system. The link between the source and target fields should be entered manually.