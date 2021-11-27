SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit
SAP´s recommended tool for initial data load to SAP S/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.
Find the overview presentation for the migration cockpit:
SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
In our Landing pages, you will find all the external information:
SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
New session for data migration SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition has been opened (log in with S-user). The session is for customers/partners and only for ideas and feedback (not go-live critical requests)
Click here to access it
Blog Posts
Migrate data using staging tables approach:
- Working with the XML templates
- Working CSV files
- Methods for populating staging tables with data
- Top 5 FAQs
Migrate data directly from SAP system:
SAP Notes and KBAs
Composite SAP Note 2780378 (SAP S/4HANA)
Collective SAP Note 2538700 (SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition)
Search for KBAs related to Migrate Data Using Staging Tables and Migrate Data Directly from SAP System.