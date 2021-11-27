SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit

SAP´s recommended tool for initial data load to SAP S/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

Community content
Create content
Featured Content
SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit

Find the overview presentation for the migration cockpit:

SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition 

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

In our Landing pages, you will find all the external information:

SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

New: Continuous Influence session

New session for data migration SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition has been opened (log in with S-user). The session is for customers/partners and only for ideas and feedback (not go-live critical requests)

Click here to access it

Expert Content

Blog Posts

Migrate data using staging tables approach:

Migrate data directly from SAP system:

SAP Notes and KBAs

Composite SAP Note 2780378 (SAP S/4HANA)

Collective SAP Note 2538700 (SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition)

Search for KBAs related to Migrate Data Using Staging Tables and Migrate Data Directly from SAP System.

Browse this Topic
SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit
SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public EditionSAP S/4HANA migration cockpit in SAP S/4HANA + Private Cloud