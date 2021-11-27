SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Test Data Refresh FAQ
The purpose of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh, is to replace the existing transaction and master data in a quality system with fresh data from your production system. If required, customers can also depersonalize personal data to support compliance with data protection and privacy regulations.
General
The service is currently only available for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. Please note that the production system must be provisioned.
The service requires an explicit subscription and can be purchased via your sales representative. Multiple service deliveries can be requested within the subscription period.
Customers can run numerous refreshes, subject to the availability outlined in the calendar.
Yes, you can depersonalize personal data to support data protection and privacy compliance by using the depersonalization feature. The usage is optional and can be deactivated in the service delivery process.
Details on this can be found on the RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Supplement English, which contains supplemental terms and conditions for SAP Cloud Services.
Transfer Scope
• Master data and transactional data only.
• Business and technical configuration data will not be transferred.
No, as they are considered technical configuration data.
No, as it is considered technical configuration data.
No, as they are considered technical configuration data.
No, as they are considered technical configuration data.
No, as they are considered as exceptions of transaction and master data and therefore are out of scope.
No, as they are considered as exceptions of transaction and master data and therefore are out of scope.
No, as they are considered as exceptions of transaction and master data and therefore are out of scope.
No, as they are considered as exceptions of transaction and master data and therefore are out of scope.
No, as they are considered as exceptions of transaction and master data and therefore are out of scope.
This data will the deleted from the quality system before it is refreshed with data from the production system.
Only data from SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition can be transferred from the production system to the quality system. Data from other products and solutions are not in scope of a test data refresh.
We only refresh the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition target system. In particular, the data in the target landscape can only be kept in sync if the relevant connected cloud solutions have a refresh functionality and if the refresh in the connected systems is performed in parallel to the refresh in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition system. This means from a technical perspective; the integrations are not touched during the refresh and are still technically working after the refresh. It needs to be considered that the data will not be synchronized between the refreshed system and integrated systems.
No, the synchronization of these settings remains in customer responsibility.
No, the communication settings remain the same. This is also valid for communication users.
IFlows are considered as integration, and any sort of integration is to be tested and validated post the data refresh . If you are using any master/transactional data reference, it might stop working as we clear old test data in the quality system.
Script adjustments are needed if static values have been used. Add action IDs, use formular, use variables and alike instead. The usage of test data container is recommended: SAP Help.
No, the refresh scope is predefined. Therefore, it is currently not possible to define a custom scope for the data that is transferred, for example, it is not possible to transfer data only for specific business objects. However, a scoping app to include data of S/4HANA Cloud extensibility items such as Custom Business Objects is possible.
Cloud Extensibilities
We suggest preventing these situations by getting the latest changes to production. Still, if a custom business object or a custom field are not yet in production this will not stop the service delivery. The data generated by the custom business object or the custom field will not be deleted in the quality system.
You can find more information about this topic here.
Here is the link to the help portal, where you can access comprehensive information about the app. Additionally, this blog post offers a summary and detailed overview of the app.
Specificities of Workforce Data and Business User
No, the business users, workers (internal employees, contingent workers), and employee business partners will not be refreshed. This means that they are neither overwritten nor removed. In addition, authorizations and business roles remain in the quality system as they are.
Yes, business partners of type customer and vendor are part of the test data refresh.
This is a prerequisite which needs to be fulfilled before the refresh. Otherwise, your systems will not be ready for the refresh, and we cannot deliver the data transfer.
For the case of using a leading HR solution we recommend replicating the users/employees from the test system of the HR system to the S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition quality system before the TDR is performed.
Service Delivery Process Questions
Before going straight to the questions, it is recommended to review the Service Delivery Process documented in the landing page: service delivery process | SAP Help Portal.
At this link you can find a constantly updated version of our calendar with the delivery days of the service.
The data transfer runs on the dates scheduled in the test data refresh calendar. The downtime of the quality system takes up to 24h during the data transfer.
This is an app included in the S4/HANA Cloud Public Edition. In it, customers can run a check of their systems to see if they are technically ready for a test data refresh. This check includes, e.g., checking the number ranges, number of employees and other variables. It runs for around 2 hours and generates a PDF output report.
When you run a readiness check in the Check Your System Readiness app, a PDF file is generated. This file gives you instructions about how to do the synchronization of number ranges.
After having subscribed to the test data refresh, a service delivery can be requested. As one of the first steps of service delivery, the readiness for the test data refresh must be determined. Especially when requesting a refresh the first time, findings resulting in action items to reach system readiness need to be expected. The time needed to resolve them depends on the individual customer landscape, but usually it takes from 1 to 4 weeks. Also, a standalone readiness check - independently from a service delivery - can be performed using the app. We recommend regularly running this readiness check to actively keep the system ready for a test data refresh.
Yes, but it cannot be provided immediately. It is recommended to request it four weeks in advance. Please note that there will not be a service delivery during the upgrade period. You can view these scheduled interruptions by following this link. After receiving your service request, SAP will offer up to three possible dates, and you can choose the one that suits you best. Please note: In an upgrade phase a request can be placed, but it cannot be followed up until the update is completed.
Yes, SAP will run a readiness check in advance of the service that determines whether your SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition systems meet the prerequisites for the service SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh. You can view the results of the check in a custom PDF file, including information about required action items if your system currently does not meet the prerequisites for the service. We ask to plan proper testing (in the verification and confirmation phase, right after the data transfer) just the way you would plan regression testing after an upgrade.
SAP support will handle any issues detected during the verification. In the unlikely event the issues cannot be resolved, the data will be restored using a backup which is taken at the beginning of the data transfer within the service delivery process (emergency fallback).
Where can I get more information about the service?
Please visit SAP Community page and SAP Help Portal for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh. If you cannot find the information you are looking for, you can address your questions to this email.