SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Test Data Refresh

Welcome to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh community, where you can access information about this cloud service in the form of blog posts and frequently asked questions. The purpose of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh is to replace the existing transactional and master data in a quality system with fresh data from your production system.

How to get started?
  • A short overview of information about SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh
Handle Your Extensions
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh for 3SL - Early adopters

We are looking for early adopter customers live with their 3-system landscape to pilot TDR.

Interested? Please get in touch with our product management: SAP S/4HANA Product Management

Transfer Scope

Included in test data refresh:

  • SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition master- and transactional data takeover
  • Table based migration from production to non-production (including data depersonalization)

Not considered in test data refresh:

  • Business configuration data
  • Technical system configuration
  • System customizing and repository
First Steps

Learn how to get started and proceed when considering using the service.

  • Visit SAP Help Portal for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh
  • Central Test Data Refresh Note
    • For further information about what is possible with this service: Note 3070606 - SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Test Data Refresh (TDR) - Information Note
  • Desirable features
    • Visit SAP Influence and create an improvement request within influence program SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Migration for feature proposals.

Watch the video about the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh service delivery process

Learn more about the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh service delivery process.
