SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Test Data Refresh
Welcome to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh community, where you can access information about this cloud service in the form of blog posts and frequently asked questions. The purpose of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh is to replace the existing transactional and master data in a quality system with fresh data from your production system.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh for 3SL - Early adopters
We are looking for early adopter customers live with their 3-system landscape to pilot TDR.
Interested? Please get in touch with our product management: SAP S/4HANA Product Management
Transfer Scope
Included in test data refresh:
- SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition master- and transactional data takeover
- Table based migration from production to non-production (including data depersonalization)
Not considered in test data refresh:
- Business configuration data
- Technical system configuration
- System customizing and repository
First Steps
Learn how to get started and proceed when considering using the service.
- Visit SAP Help Portal for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, test data refresh
- Central Test Data Refresh Note
- For further information about what is possible with this service: Note 3070606 - SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, Test Data Refresh (TDR) - Information Note
- Desirable features
- Visit SAP Influence and create an improvement request within influence program SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Migration for feature proposals.