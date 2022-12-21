Open Source and InnerSource Publications
A curated list of Open Source and InnerSource publications (i.e. articles, blog posts, and presentations) from SAP or about SAP (sorted by date).
SAP Open Source Yearly Reports
2025 Publications (events, podcasts, articles, blogs)
Blogs/Articles
- A year of Collaboration and Innovation: SAP Open Source Report 2024 - blog post by Ulrike Fempel, January 2025
Co-authored Publications
Freier Informationsfluss: Open Source im Unternehmen mit InnerSource on Heise (21.01.2025) by Dr. Rüdiger Berlich
2024 Publications (events, podcasts, articles, blogs)
External Presentations
- ''SAP’s InnerSource Repository Linter'', Benjamin Ihrig, at InnerSource Summit 2024, Virtual, November 2024, Slides
- ''Protecting Web Applications with Project Foxhound'', Thomas Barber, at German OWASP Day 2024 in Leipzig, Germany, November 2024, Slides
- ''Bringing Clarity to Open Source Software licenses'', Qing Tomlinson, at SOSS Fusion 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia, October 2024, Slides
- ''ApeiroRA: Open-Source Toolbox for your own Cloud Infrastructure'', Peter Giese, at Linux Foundation Summit in Vienna, Austria, September 2024, Slides
- ''Der EU Cyber Resilience Act und Open Source: Wie SAP reagiert'', Sebastian Wolf, at Bitkom AK Open Source in Erfurt, Germany, September 2024
- ''Open Source als
strategische Unternehmensaufgabe'', Sebastian Wolf, at DSAG Online-Session "Virtuelles Treffen zum Thema Open Source", September 2024
- ''How we host homogeneous scalable Kubernetes control planes'', Shafeeque E S & Sonu Kumar Singh, at India FOSS 2024 in Bengaluru, India, September 2024
- ''Empower Large Language Models (LLMs) in Production With Cloud Native AI Technologies'', Lize Cai, at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit + AI_Dev China 2024 in Hong Kong, China, August 2024
- ''Automating Dependency Updates with Renovate at SAP'', Tobias Gabriel, Open Source @ Siemens in Zug, Switzerland, May 2024
- ''XRegistry - Looking Beyond CloudEvents'', Klaus Deissner, at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2024, in Paris, France, March 2024, Slides
- ''CloudEvents - Don't Call Us, We'll Call You (Project Lightning Talk)'', Klaus Deissner, at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2024, in Paris, France, March 2024, Slides
- ''The Impact of Open Source on Industry Collaborations'', Tobias Gabriel, Open Source for Innovation in Universities in Galway, Ireland, March 2024
Events hosted by SAP
Crossplane Day 2024, hosted by Upbound, Accenture, and SAP in Germany, Berlin, October 2024.
- SUSE Day at SAP 2024, co-hosted by SUSE and SAP in Germany, St. Leon Rot, October 2024. Recording
- reCAP 2024, SAP developer conference all around the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) in Germany, St. Leon Rot, June 2024. Recording
- UI5con 2024, SAP event around UI5 in Germany, St. Leon Rot, June 2024. Recording
Blogs/Articles
- Release of new Podcast Episode “SAP R/3 Port to Linux” - blog post by Ulrike Fempel, October 2024
ClearlyDefined at SAP: enhancing Open Source license compliance through Open Source data - blog post by Brian Duran, August 2024
- Introducing ABAP Open Source Namespaces - blog post by Sebastian Wolf, July 2024
- Bring Open-Source LLMs into SAP AI Core - blog post by Yatsea Li, April 2024
- CloudEvents at SAP - blog post by Klaus Deissner, March 2024
- Announcement: New release of content and central entry point for SAP BTP Solution Diagrams - blog post by Fabian Lehmann, January 2024
- Collaboration and Passion are Key for our Achievements - blog post by Ulrike Fempel, January 2024
- Cultivating InnerSource at SAP - blog post by Michael Picht, January 2024
- SAP Open Source 2023 Report - SAP OSPO article about SAP community open-source engagement and achievements in 2023, January 2024
Webinars
- OpenSearch Software Foundation. Webinar was with Anandhi Bumstead (Director, Software Development, OpenSearch at AWS) and Wolfgang Theilmann (Development Manager BTP at SAP). Both talked about why the project has been transferred into the new OpenSearch Software Foundation, how license changes impact large open source projects such as ElasticSearch and how AWS and SAP now collaborate in the new set-up of the OpenSearch Software Foundation. Recording & Slides
- Open Source Licenses within the context of AI. Webinar with Georgi Hristov, Licensing Specialist and Legal Counsel, SAP. He gave an overview of the EU legal environment, surrounding AI, talked about restrictions and obligations of licenses used for AI components and gave you examples of technical and regulatory solutions to avoid IP infringement. Recording & Slides
- How to fight the dependency hell. Webinar with Tobias Gabriel, senior developer in the SAP Open Source Program Office. He showed and demonstrated the use of Renovate for dependency updates, his motivation to contributing to this tool, and talked about SAP’s cultural shift towards automation with dependency management. Recording
- BTP Solution Diagrams. Webinar about BTP Solution Diagram Repository with Fabian Lehmann and Liza Pilarczyk, SAP. This repository contains an updated design guideline, examples, and libraries to use this in the open source diagramming tool draw.io. Liza and Fabian gave an overview about this new central entry point and gave insights how this activity is connected with SAP BTP Reference architectures in SAP Discovery Center and how we collaborate with LeanIX in this area. Recording & Slides
- Code pal - ABAP test cockpit checks for Clean ABAP. Webinar with Thomas Fiedler, Product Owner of ABAP development tools, ABAP Platform; and Bjoern Juelinger, Product Owner of ABAP test cockpit, ABAP Platform about "code pal" - the second open source tool which supports the adoption of Clean ABAP - and how it can help you to easily integrate the Clean ABAP rules into your development. Recording & Slides
Podcast "The Open Source Way"
- InnerSource Commons. Episode with open source enthusiasts about open source trends, topics and projects. This podcast is about the difference, value or drop that open source can be. Each episode we talk with experts about open source related topics and why they do it the open source way.
- SAP R3 Port to Linux. Episode with Christoph Roland (former SAP) and Harald Kuck (SAP) about the past – when they both ported SAP software stack to Linux back in the 90s. They share anecdotes and insides from the very beginning of Open Source and SAP.
- CAP Operator. Episode with Sathyajith Krishnan (SAP) and Pavan Nayak (SAP) about CAP Operator – which deploys and manages the lifecycle of multi-tenant SAP Cloud Application Programming Model applications and related components, based on SAP BTP golden path, within a Kubernetes cluster.
- Garden Linux. Episode with Florian Wilhelm (SAP) about Project Garden Linux – a lightweight, secure Linux distribution optimized for cloud-native environments and container workloads, offering minimal footprint and high performance.
- Open Resource Discovery (ORD). Episode with Simon Heimler (SAP) about Open Resource Discovery (ORD) – a protocol that allows applications and services to self-describe their exposed resources and capabilities.
- abapGit. Episode with Michael Schneider and Marc Bernard about abapGit – an open source Git client. In this Podcast episode, we explained and discussed what abapGit is, how it works, what it’s needed for, and how it can be used.
- EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). Episode with Mirko Boehm, Mike Milinkovich, and Sebastian Wolf on how the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is going to transform the OSS ecosystem – from consumption to contribution.
- Open Source and Universities. Episode with Clare Dillon on how open source and InnerSource transform university collaboration and student learning.
2023 Publications (webinars, podcasts, articles, blogs)
External Presentations
- GitOps for Enterprise Infrastructure Part 2! - Maximilian Braun, Mirza Kopic, External Firms, December 2023
- How SAP Runs and Documents its InnerSource program - Guilherme Dellagustin, InnerSource Summit 2023, November 2023
- InnerSource, InnerSource Program Offices e como funciona a iniciativa de InnerSource na SAP
- Guilherme Dellagustin, Angola Open-Source Fest, October 2023
- Mastering your Organization’s Open Source Journey - Peter Giese, OSPOlogyLive Frankfurt, October 2023
- Challenge Accepted: Innovations around Us and Our Vision for Mind-blowing IDEs - Sonja Liénard, EclipseCon, October 2023
Digital Twin Open Source Landscape – How Asset Administration Shell is enabling interoperability with Digital Twins - Thiago Weber Martins, EclipseCon, October 2023
- Eclipse IDE and RCP Platform: Unveiling the Past, Present and Future - Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft and Sebastian Ratz, EclipseCon, October 2023
- Erfolgreiches Community Management für Projekte mit hohem öffentlichem Interesse am Beispiel der Corona-Warn-App - Christian Neu, Bitkom Forum Open Source, September 2023
- How We Injected the Distributed Systems Virus Into Our Corporation Without Activating the Immune System! - Vasu Chandrasekhara, NetSys, September 2023
- Open Source Contributions & Security - Der Weg zu einer Strategie - Christof Walter & Martina Götz, Bitkom Forum Open Source, September 2023
Blogs/Articles
- Effective Decision-Making Strategies for Open Source Risk Management and Sustainability - interview by Klaus Häuptle and Sebastian Wolf, December 2023
- Profiling Maven Projects with my IntelliJ Profiler Plugin - blog post by Johannes Bechberger, December 2023
- Custom Events in the Blocky World: Using JFR in Minecraft - blog post by Johannes Bechberger, November 2023
- Open Resource Discovery, a Protocol for Decentralized Metadata Discovery, is now Open Source - blog post by Simon Heimler, November 2023
- What's new in SAP Cloud Application Programming Model | SAP TechEd 2023 Edition - blog post by Sebastian Schmidt, November 2023
- ABAP cleaner project – open, configurable, and automated - blog post by Ulrike Fempel, October 2023
- OSPOlogyLive Event in Frankfurt: “local, affordable, and in-depth” - blog post by Ulrike Fempel, October 2023
- ABAP Tools for Clean ABAP - blog post by Olga Dolinskaja, October 2023
- Open Sourcing CAP – How to learn more or get involved - blog post by Ulrike Fempel, October 2023
- Managing Open Source Software with an Open Source Program Office - blog post by Michael Picht, September 2023
- Kubernetes Cross-Cluster Communication: Ditching Long-Lived Credentials - blog post by Tobias Gabriel, September 2023
- The Case for Automating Dependency Updates! - blog post by Tobias Gabriel, September 2023
- Building Trust in AI: YouTube Transcript OpenAI Assistant – blog post by Iatco Sergiu, July 2023
- SAP CAP Hybrid Testing – blog post by Dries Van Vaerenbergh, June 2023
- SAP Developer Challenge – Open Source ABAP! - blog post by Mamikee Kanneh, May 2023
- The potential of Open Source and InnerSource to accelerate skill transformation and a culture of collaboration - blog post by Ulrike Fempel, April 2023
Involving software engineers in shaping the future of Clean ABAP and the Style Guide repository - blog post by Klaus Haeuptle, April 2023
- Validating Java Profiling APIs - blog post by Johannes Bechberger, March 2023
Introducing Resilience in the SAP Cloud SDK Version 3.0 - blog post by Frank Essenberger, February 2023
- Kyma Runtime: The Game Changer in Modern Microservices Architecture - blog post by Cameron Khorsandi, February 2023
A ChatGPT-like chat app built with modern SAP technologies (CAP, SAPUI5) - Part 1/3 - blog post by Mike Zaschka, February 2023
- Do you trust profilers? I once did too - blog post by Johannes Bechberger, February 2023
- AP-Loader: A new way to use and embed a sync-profiler - blog post by Johannes Bechberger, February 2023
- SapMachine Vitals - blog post by Thomas Stuefe, February 2023
JVMs getting OOM-killed? Try SapMachine High Memory Reports - blog post by Thomas Stuefe, February 2023
UI5 Tooling 3.0 - blog post by Merlin Beutlberger, February 2023
- Channel synchronization in open source PLC emulator - blog post by Dominik Tylczynski, January 2023
Open source PLC emulator for SAP EWM MFS in action - blog post by Dominik Tylczynski, January 2023
Webinars
- Open Source Project ABAP Cleaner. Webinar with Jörg-Michael Grassau, initiator of the ABAP cleaner tool and Senior Developer for S/4 HANA at SAP about the open-source project ABAP cleaner - a configurable tool with the ambition to automate whatever can be automated with respect to ABAP code style - and how you can contribute and use the tool. Recording & Slides
- Open Sourcing CAP. Webinar with Sebastian Schmidt, Development Manager for CAP; Christian Georgi, Product Owner at SAP; and Richard Lindner, SAP BTP SaaS Expert Developer at SAP about CAP – a framework designed for building cloud applications with Node.js or Java – and how it offers best practices and turnkey solutions for enterprise-level challenges. Recording & Slides
- Open Component Model (OCM) – Breaking Boundaries with Open Source Collaboration. Webinar with Ingo Kober, Product Owner at SAP; and Jason Kafka, Engineering Manager at SAP about the Open Component Model (OCM) project and how the team navigated through a development culture clash for effective collaboration. Recording
- Ways of Supporting Open-Source Communities. Webinar with Johannes Bechberger, developer at SapMachine; Andreas Kunz, lead architect at OpenUI5; and Christian Neu, member of the Open Source Program Office; about the growth and management of open source communities and the challenges that accompany it. Recording
- SAP Cloud SDK - Benefits and Challenges of Open Sourcing. Webinar with MarikaMarszalkowski, Senior Developer in the area of Cloud Innovation at SAP, about the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript, an open source library that simplifies developing web applications on SAP’s Business Technology Platform. Recording & Slides
Podcast "The Open Source Way"
- Sovereign Tech Fund - Investing the Future Today. Episode with Powen Shiah and Mirko Swillus about the Sovereign Tech fund, its history, and how it supports the essential open source builing blocks.
- Project “Foxhound” – Hunting Cross-Site Scripting on the Web. Episode with Thomas Barber about project “Foxhound” - an SAP maintained fork of Firefox- and how it’s used for security research and detecting vulnerabilities like cross-site scripting (XSS) on websites.
- The TODO Group – Talk Openly, Develop Openly. Episode with Ana Jiménez Santamaría on how the TODO Group brings OSPOs together to collaborate and share knowledge.
- Open Component Model (OCM) – Describe, Transport, Deploy. Episode with Jason Kafka and Ingo Kober on how OCM improves deployment and lifecycle management of software components.
- Credential Digger – Detecting leaked secrets on GitHub. Episode with Slim Trabelsi on how Credential Digger is using Machine Learning Models to precisely identify hardcoded secrets in source code and prevent password leaks.
- Do Good and Talk about it! Episode with Johannes Bechberger about promoting your open-source work on the Web and at conferences.
- Debunking InnerSource Myths. Episode with Georg Grütter and Michael Picht on why InnerSource is a benefit - not a detriment - for projects, teams, and organizations.
- SUSE – Delivering automation and enterprise grade open-source software to the SAP ecosystem. Episode with Alan Clarke and Keith Seigel on how SUSE delivers enterprise grade open-source software to their customers and helps system admins with automation tools.
- SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) – A step-by-step journey towards open source. Episode with Christian Georgi and Daniel Hutzel on how the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) us gradually going open source.
2022 Publications (webinars, podcasts, articles, blogs)
External Presentations
- Here be Dragons?! The (hi)story of Open Source at SAP - Sebastian Wolf, FOSS Friday, February 2022
- How SAP ManagesOpen SourceandInnerSourcewith anOpen Source Program Office - Michael Picht, Airbus, September 2022
- Copyright and License Compliance in SAP Open Source Projects - Sebastian Wolf, Mercedes-Benz Open Source Meetup, September 2022
- Copyright- undLizenz-CompliancebeiSAP-Open Source-Projekten (German) - Sebastian Wolf, Bitkom Open Source Forum, September 2022
InnerSource is a marathon, not a sprint – the SAP Journey - Guilherme Dellagustin, InnerSource Commons Summit, November 2022
Blogs/Articles
- SAP Open Source 2022 report - SAP OSPO article about SAP community open-source engagement and achievements in 2022, December 2022
- Highlights of the SAP Open Source 2022 report - blog post by Ulrike Fempel, December 2022
- Clean Code: Writing maintainable, readable, and testable code - blog post by Klaus Haeuptle, December 2022
- The Advent of SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript Version 3 - blog post by Marika Marszalkowski, December 2022
- Identity Authentication Opens Its Documentation for Your Feedback with GitHub- blog post by Valentin Atanassov, November 2022
- Open Documentation Initiative for SAPUI5 and SAP Fiori Elements - Help Us to Help You!- blog post by Oliver Mueller, October 2022
- Open Source at SAP, What's in it for students?- blog post by Ulrike Fempel, August 202
- SAP Open Source Champions- blog post by Ulrike Fempel, August 2022
- The Open UX Tools Journey Continues- blog post by Tobias Queck, July 2022
- UI5 Community & SAP – A Perfect Symbiosis- blog post by Peter Muessig, June 2022
- Open Source License Compliance with OpenChain- blog post by Ulrike Fempel, May 2022
- Web Components enablement for OpenUI5/SAPUI5- blog post by Peter Muessig, March 2022
- Community content on the SAP API Business Hub - blog post by Aaditya Nigam, February 2022
Co-Authored Documents
- Open-Source-Leitfaden- Bitkom
- Bitkom Open Source Monitor 2021 (German) - Bitkom, December 2021
- Bitkom Open Source Monitor 2021 (English)- bitkom, March 2022
Webinars
- Project Piper - From InnerSource to Open Source. Webinar with Thorsten Duda, product owner at the Continuous Integration and Delivery Service and contributor to project "Piper" at SAP, about this continuous integration and delivery open-source project. Recordings & Slides
- Open Source at SAP - What's in it for Students. Webinar with Ulrike Fempel, responsible for communication and business development of open source at SAP, discussing with students how they can benefit from open source when diving into a first job opportunity with an open-source project or when making open source part of their thesis or research at SAP. Recording & Slides
- Copyright and License Compliance in SAP Open-Source Projects. Webinar with Sebastian Wolf, development architect at SAP, about copyright and license compliance in SAP open-source projects and SAP’s "outbound" process that enables teams to start open-source projects or to contribute to existing projects. Recording & Slides
- Open Source License Compliance with OpenChain. Webinar with Shane Coughlan, OpenChain general manager at the Linux Foundation and Peter Giese, head of the SAP Open Source Program Office, sharing their insights about key requirements of a quality open source compliance program. Recording & Slides
- Gaia-X, Catena-X, International Data Spaces – Three Initiatives, One Goal. Webinar with Nemrude Verzano, head of Industry 4.0 and Digital Supply Chain Innovation at SAP. Being one of the stakeholders in the Catena-X project, Nemrude explained the common goals of this community-driven lighthouse project. Recording & Slides
- Navigating Open Source Risk. Webinar with Dawn Foster, director of Open Source Community Strategy at VMware, talking about a wide variety of risks along with ideas for mitigation when using and contributing to open source projects. Recording & Slides
Podcast "The Open Source Way"
- Project Piper – From InnerSource to Open Source. Episode with Christoph Szymanski on how Piper became a successful continuous integration and delivery project.
- Red Hat - Distributor and Mediator in the open-source World. Episode with Arne Arnold on how Red Hat became a catalyst for open-source communities.
- Linux Foundation – Building Trust in Software Supply Chains. Episode with Shane Coughlan on how OpenChain by the Linus Foundation and other projects enable a trusted supply chain for open-source software.
- Cloud Foundry – A One-Size-Fits-All Solution for Application Development. Episode with Ruben Koster and Beyhan Veli on how Cloud Foundry simplifies the coding process for application developers.
- wdi5 -UI5’s open-source end-to-end testing framework. Episode with Volker Buzek and Peter Muessig on how the community project wdi5 functions as a quality assurance tool.
- Open Source at WMware – Key Driver of Innovation. Episode with Dr. Dwan Foster on how VMware contributes to open source and about the importance of project and community health.
- Open Source at Microsoft – Clearly Defined and Open-Source Supply Chain Security. Episode with Nell Shamrell-Harrington and Sebastian Wolf on how Microsoft’s use of open source and contribution to the open-source community have evolved over the years.
- Gaia-X, Catena-X, International Data Spaces – Three Initiatives, One Goal. Episode with Nemrude “Rudi” Verzano on how Gaia-X, Catena-X and International Data Spaces contribute to securely processing, sharing, and managing data access organizations.
- Mercedes-Benz FOSS – Open Source in the Automotive Industry. Episode with Dr. Wolfgang Gehring and Dr. Christian Wege on how Mercedes-Benz contributes to and participates in the open-source world.
- Eclipse Dirigible – An Open-Source Platform for End-to-End Rapid Development of Business Applications. Episode with Yordan Pavlov and Dragomir Anachkov on how SAP developers and customers benefit from Eclipse Dirigible and XSK.
2021 Publications (webinars, podcasts, articles, blogs)
External Presentations
- SAP's Open Source Program Office- Michael Picht, OSPO OnRamp, December 2021
- Managing Open Source Better Together- Michael Picht (SAP), Thomas Steenbergen (Here Technologies), Bitkom Forum Open Source, November 2021
- InnerSource and Discoverability - Michael Graf and Guilherme Dellagustin, InnerSource Commons Community Call, July 2021 (see also InnerSource & Discoverability - Community Call with Michael Graf and Guilherme Dellagustin from SAP - YouTube)
Blogs/Articles
- SAP Open Source 2021 Year in Review - article by SAP OSPO, December 2021
- A Personal Reflection on the Open Source Year 2021- blog post by Peter Giese, December 2021
- The Open UX Tools Journey- blog post by Tobias Queck, November 2021
- How SAP manages Open Source with an Open Source Program Office- blog post by Michael Picht, October 2021
- Establishing InnerSource@SAP- blog post by Michael Picht, October 2021
- Managing Open Source Software with an Open Source Program Office- blog post by Michael Picht, September 2021
- Women in Open Source- blog post by Ulrike Fempel, August 2021
- SAP Kyma Runtime (SKR) for Partners- blog post by Piotr Tesny, August 2021
- JEP 387 “Elastic Metaspace” - a new classroom for the Java Virtual Machine- blog post by Thomas Stuefe, July 2021
- Project “Sailor” - Enabling Machine Learning Extensibility- blog post by Uta Maria Loesch, March 2021
- Vulnerability data about open-source software should be open too!- blog post by Antonino SABETTA, March 2021
- Performing security scans early in development- blog post by Michael Bernhardt, March 2021
- Why Clean ABAP - A foundation for improvements- blog post by Klaus Haeuptle, March 2021
- Machine learning lab: your open-source machine learning platform- blog post by Erick David Santillan Perez, Feb 2021
- Support the selection of open-source by security ratings- blog post by Michael Bolz, Feb 2021
- Fosstars: a framework for defining ratings for open source projects- blog post by Artem Smotrakov, Feb 2021
- Back to the future: Cloud Foundry on Kubernetes- blog post by Bernd Krannich, Jan 2021
- Happy anniversary Gardener! Three years of open source Kubernetes management- blog post by Tim Usner, Jan 2021
Co-Authored Documents
- Bitkom Open Source Monitor 2021(German) - bitkom, December 2021
- Solving the innersource discovery problem - Zack Koppert, March 2021
Webinars
- UI5 Web Components - Ilhan Myumyun, Stanislava Baltova, and Filip Siderov
- Open Documentation Initiative - DJ Adams, November 9th
- ClearlyDefined: Clear License Data for Open Source - Carol Smith, Nell Shamrell-Harrington, Brian Duran, October 19th
- Eclipse Foundation Europe - Gael Blondelle (Eclipse Foundation Europe) and Matthias Sohn (SAP), September 22nd
- Gardener - Kubernetes Clusters across different Infrastructures - Frank Heine and Hardik Dodiya, July 27th
- Clean ABAP - Open Source Project with a Vivid Community - Klaus Häuptle and Florian Hoffmann, June 22nd
- Open Source Supply Chains - How Attackers Poison the Well - Henrik Plate, May 18th
- Open Source and Open Standards - From Enemies to Frenemies to Friends and Beyond - Mark Crawford, April 22nd
- SapMachine – The OpenJDK for all things SAP. Episode with Thomas Stüfe and Christoph Langer on how SAP became a distributor for OpenJDK.
- The Open Documentation Initiative – The Gold Standard of Collaborative Documentation. Episode with Jens Haley and DJ Adams on how SAP takes another step towards openness with collaborative documentation.
- Compiler History – The Open Source in Your Favorite 1990s First-Person Shooter. Episode with Jack Schueler and Sebastian Wolf on how Watcom has evolved from the late 1970s to today.
- Fundamental Library – An Open Source Library for Everyone. Episode with Mladen Droshev and Fabian Tempel on how to get started with the Fundamental Library and the benefits of using it.
- Rust -A language on the Rise. Episode with André Borrmann and Philipp Degler on how Rust differs from other programming languages and the benefits of using it.
- SAP Cloud SDK – Why Open Source is the Way to Go. Episode with Marika Marszalkowski and Frank Essenerger on how developers and costumers benefit from open sourcing the SAP Cloud SDK and how it evolved over time.
- License Compliance – From risks to developer friendly processes. Episode with Dobrinka Mladenova and Janaka Bohr on how license compliance evolved to a developer friendly approach and what makes customers happy.
- ZEISS and SAP – An Open Source Talk. Episode with Peter Giese about two companies, two industries – what do the OSPOs have in common?
- Fosstars – A Rating Approach to Open Source Components. Episode with Michael Bernhardt and Artem Smotrakov on how to make assessing security and other aspect of open source components easier.
- Clean ABAP – Best Practices for Effective ABAP Code, Straight from the Expert. Episode with Klaus Häuptle and Florian Hoffmann on how Clean ABAP helps creating long term sustainable code.
- OpenUI5 – A One-Stop-Shop UI Toolkit. Episode with Andreas Kunz and Peter Muessigon why the modular nature of OpenUI5 is an optimal fit for an open source approach and how it relates to SAPUI5 and SAP Fiori.
2020 Publications (webinars, podcasts, articles, blogs)
External Presentations
- Open Source @ SAP: Strategic Focus Topics - Michael Picht, Open Core Summit, Dec 2020
- Open Source and SAP - Peter Giese, Martin Fassunge, TechEd, Dec 2020
- Universal Kubernetes Clusters at Scale with Project “Gardener” - Dirk Marwinski, TechEd, Dec 2020
- Universal Kubernetes with Project “Gardener” on VCF for Private Cloud - Dirk Marwinski, TechEd, Dec 2020
- Releasing Code as Open Source Made Easy - SAP's Process and Tooling - Peter Giese, Linux Foundation Open Source Summit Europe, Oct 2020
- Vulnerability data about open-source software should be open too! - Henrik Plate, Serena Ponta, Antonino Sabetta, EclipseCon 2020, 21 Oct 2020
- Open Source - A Triple- Sebastian Wolf, O4B The Open Source Business Forum, Oct 2020
- Keynote: Cobbles and Potholes - On the Bumpy Road to Secure Software Supply Chains - Henrik Plate, Eclipse SAM IoT 2020, 17 Sep 2020
- ISC Fall Summit 2020 - The Unexpected Path of Applying InnerSource Patterns - Michael Graf & Harish B, 15 Sep 2020
- Why You Should Consider Establishing an Open Source Program Office - Myles Fenlon, 30 Jul 2020
- ISC Spring Summit 2020 - Growing an InnerSource culture at SAP - Guilherme Dellagustin and Michael Graf, 14 Apr 2020
- Open Source compliance automation with GitHub Enterprise - Fabienne Haag, Amani Hajj Ali, Priyanka Sakundarwar, GitHub Enterprise Roadshow Munich, Jan 2020
Blogs/Articles
- SAP Open Source Year in Review Part 1- Peter Giese, Dec 2020
- SAP Open Source Year in Review Part 2- Peter Giese, Dec 2020
- SAP Open Source Year in Review Part 3- Peter Giese, Dec 2020
- SAP Open Source Year in Review Part 4- Peter Giese, Dec 2020
- Open Source live at TechEd 2020 - Ulrike Fempel, Nov 2020
- Gardener v1.11 and v1.12 Released - Tim Usner, Nov 2020
- A Brief History of OpenUI5 (and SAPUI5) - Andreas Kunz, Nov 2020
- Mehr Open Source wagen! - Rafael Laguna de la Vera & Peter Ganten, Nov 2020
- Learning Kyma - Follow along on my Journey - Chrisitian Lechner, Nov 2020
- Corona-Warn-App - Einblicke in ein großes Open Source-Projekt (German only), Nov 2020
- E-3 Interview With SAP CTO Jürgen Müller - Jürgen Müller, Sep 2020
- Linux Foundation Whitepaper: Why Open Source matters to your Enterprise - Dawn Foster, Leslie Hawthorne, Carl-Eric Mols, Michael Picht, Thomas Steenbergen, Sep 2020
- Growing Kubernetes at Scale with Open Source Project Gardener - Thomas Herz, June 2020
- Contextual AI - SAP’s first open source machine learning library for explainability - Sean Saito, June 2020
- PingCAP’s Experience in Implementing their Managed TiDB Service with Gardener - Aylei Wu, Georgi Pavlov, 20 May 2020
- Why Every Business Is a Software Company - Susan Galer, 7 May 2020
- Why SAP Wants to Back These Open Source Projects for Kubernetes Myles Fenlon, Mar 2020
- Intelligent Electric Fleets: From Research to Purpose - Nadine Gaertner, 27 Feb 2020
SAP’s Open Source Outbound Process - From scattered and tedious to streamlined and automated - Fabienne Haag, Feb 2020
Co-Authored Documents
- 8 million people, 14 alerts: why some covid-19 apps are staying silent - Charlotte Jeearchive, 10 Jul 2020
- Germany's Transformation Champions - Spotlighting the most successful German business transformations of the last 5 years - Bernard Kümmerli, Claudia Pardo, Thiemo Werner, Adrian Schlesiger, and Kelsey Beuning, 18 Aug 2020
- SAP's open source engagement is mentioned on page 12
Podcast "The Open Source Way"
- Project “Kyma” – An Easy Way to Extend Enterprise Applications. Episode with Krasimir Semerdzhiev and Valentin Vieriu on “Kyma” and how it got started, what the name means, and why it is and advantage for contributions that it is based on Kubernetes.
- Project “Gardener” – Managing Kubernetes at Scale. Episode with Tim Usner and Vasu Chandrasekhara on why SAP runs “Gardener” in an open source approach to manage Kubernetes at scale.
- Outbound Process Made Easy – SAP’s Process and Tooling. Episode with Fabienne Haag about the importance of an outbound process for open source and how it was implemented at SAP.
- InnerSource Rocks. Episode with Michael Picht on InnerSource and why it should be the default model in a global enterprise.
- Corona-Warn-App: Behind the Scenes. Episode with Sebastian Wolf on how the Corona-Warn-App was developed: SAP’s involvement, technology and architecture decisions, prominent discussions and community management.
- Open Source at SAP. Episode with Peter Giese on why open source is important in a global enterprise, why it is a triple win for customers, developers and SAP, and why you need an Open Source Program Office.