Open Source and InnerSource Publications

Florian Wilhelm (SAP) about Project Garden Linux – a lightweight, secure Linux distribution optimized for cloud-native environments and container workloads, offering minimal footprint and high performance

Simon Heimler (SAP) about Open Resource Discovery (ORD) – a protocol that allows applications and services to self-describe their exposed resources and capabilities.

with Michael Schneider and Marc Bernard about

abapGit – an open source Git client. In this Podcast episode, we explained and discussed what abapGit is, how it works, what it’s needed for, and how it can be used.