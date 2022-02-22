SAP Open Source

Podcast: InnerSource Commons

Founded in 2015, InnerSource Commons is the worlds largest community of InnerSource advocates. InnerSource Commons provides knowledge, best pratices, challenges, and solutions related to InnerSource for organizations and individuals.

Listen to our new podcast episode hosted by Karsten Hohage speaking with Danese Cooper, Guilherme Dellagustin (SAP), and Russ Rutledge about InnerSource Commons.