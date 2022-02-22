SAP Open Source
We believe in co-innovation and collaboration with open source. With a growing engagement in foundations and projects, we would like to encourage developers to contribute to open source projects that we are sharing and supporting to empower our ecosystem.
The SAP Open Source report 2024 reflects on the key accomplishments that have shaped SAP's open-source journey in the past year. The report shines a light on the people behind the numbers: 2,147 contributors at SAP, 200 new repositories, and countless partnerships across projects like Kubernetes, OpenJDK, OpenSearch, and more. It shows that SAP aligns with the principles shared in the Open Source Manifesto, published in 2024 and also covers openness in AI.
Founded in 2015, InnerSource Commons is the worlds largest community of InnerSource advocates. InnerSource Commons provides knowledge, best pratices, challenges, and solutions related to InnerSource for organizations and individuals.
Listen to our new podcast episode hosted by Karsten Hohage speaking with Danese Cooper, Guilherme Dellagustin (SAP), and Russ Rutledge about InnerSource Commons.
Linux Foundation announced on September 16, 2024 the launch of OpenSearch Software Foundation to foster open collaboration in Search and Analytics. SAP joins this foundation as premium member having representatives in the governing board as well as technical steering committee.
This marks a significant milestone in SAP’s strategic commitment in fostering innovation and supporting our unified, business-centric, and open SAP Business Technology Platform. Read more in the recent press release of the Linux Foundation and under the OpenSearch Software Foundation webpage.
SAP has launched an Open Source Manifesto, which reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation through openness and transparency.
Read more about SAP’s open source principles in the News Center article by Michael Ameling, EVP, Chief Product Officer at SAP BTP.Building on our 26-year open source journey, SAP is ranked as one of the top ten commercial contributors to open source on GitHub Open Source Contributor Index. Our new manifesto reflects our enduring commitment to the open-source community as a major contributor.
OCM
The Open Component Model (OCM) is an open standard for describing software artifacts in a uniform and machine-readable way. OCM enables consistent end-to-end lifecycle management processes and a secure software supply chain.
More info: GitHub, OCM Website.
Gardener
Gardener is a production-grade Kubernetes as a service management tool that works across various cloud-platforms (e.g, AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba & SAP Datacenters) and on-premise (e.g. with OpenStack).
More info: GitHub, Twitter, Gardener Website.
Kyma
Project Kyma offers a flexible and easy way to connect and extend enterprise applications in a cloud-native fashion. It is designed natively on Kubernetes and thus, it is portable to all major cloud providers.
More info: GitHub, Twitter, Kyma Website.
OpenUI5
Code once. Run on any device. OpenUI5 enables you to create enterprise-ready Web apps responsive to all devices. It follows open standards, and includes powerful development concepts and a rich set of UI controls.
More info: GitHub, Twitter, OpenUI5 Website, Demo Kit.
SapMachine
A Java Development Kit and Runtime Environment based on the OpenJDK, built for enterprise Java workloads.
More info: GitHub, Twitter, SapMachine Website.
Find all other projects here: github.com/sap.
SAP Cloud SDK
The SAP Cloud SDK is a set of libraries that help developers consume SAP services in their applications on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The libraries conveniently abstract capabilities of SAP BTP to reduce boiler plate code.
More info: GitHub, SAP Cloud SDK documentation.
Memberships
SAP is a contributor to the following open source projects and foundations:
- Linux Foundation™ (silver member)
- Linux Foundation Europe (founding and silver member)
- OpenSearch Software Foundation (founding and premier member)
- Apache Software Foundation™ (focus on Olingo and Hadoop)
- Eclipse Foundation™ (founding and strategic member)
- Cloud Native Computing Foundation™ (platinum member)
- Cloud Foundry Foundation (founding and platinum member)
- OpenAPI™ Initiative (founding member)
- OpenJDK™ (major contributor)
- ToDo Group (general member)
- Open Invention Network (general member)
- Open Source Security Foundation (general member)
- InnerSource Commons (supporter)
- OSPO Alliance (general member)
- OASIS Open (sponsor member)
- Industrial Digital Twin Association (founding member)
Linux Foundation™, CD Foundation™, OpenAPI™, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation® are trademarks of the Linux Foundation™. Apache™ is a trademark of the Apache Foundation. Eclipse™, Steady™, and Dirigible™ are trademarks of the Eclipse Foundation. OpenJDK™ is a trademark of Oracle America, Inc.