Developer Resources for SAP BTP SDK for Android
This page provides resources such as tutorials, blog posts, trials and code samples.
SAP BTP SDK for Android enables you to quickly develop your own native apps using Android Studio and your preferred programming language. Along with the SAP Fiori Guidelines for Android, which brings the SAP Fiori design to the Android platform, the SDK also allows you to tap into the services and functions available on SAP BTP so you can build powerful native applications.
In addition, the SAP BTP SDK Wizard for Android is a plugin for Android designed to accelerate your productivity. The wizard generates a fully functioning, runnable project, complete with connectivity to Mobile Services, object-oriented proxy classes around OData services, authentication, push processing and a reference UI.
Use Cases
Native Android development
Since the SAP BTP SDK for Android builds upon Android Studio, it provides the tools you need to build native Android apps that connect with your enterprise data and utilize SAP Mobile Services, while having a consistent look and feel thanks to the SAP Fiori for Android design components.
SDK for Android Wizard
OData development
The SDK and backend mobile services support both offline and online functionality. Object-oriented Data Service APIs are generated from backend service definitions. Synchronization to an encrypted mobile database is optimized; only changed data is updated. The Sync engine caches for performance, batching, and compressing bulk updates, and supports conflict handling.