Developer Resources for SAP BTP SDK for Android

SAP BTP SDK for Android enables you to quickly develop your own native apps using Android Studio and your preferred programming language. Along with the SAP Fiori Guidelines for Android, which brings the SAP Fiori design to the Android platform, the SDK also allows you to tap into the services and functions available on SAP BTP so you can build powerful native applications.

In addition, the SAP BTP SDK Wizard for Android is a plugin for Android designed to accelerate your productivity. The wizard generates a fully functioning, runnable project, complete with connectivity to Mobile Services, object-oriented proxy classes around OData services, authentication, push processing and a reference UI.