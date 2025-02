SAP Builders

Join us at Devtoberfest

Devtoberfest 2024 will take place from September 25 to October 25 and we are not going to miss it πŸ’ͺ

Every Tuesday a fresh, live session for you to get the latest and greatest around SAP Build!

πŸ‘‰ Build your agenda: Devtoberfest Events | SAP Community (Filter by Labels "Low-Code, No-Code" )