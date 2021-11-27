SAP Builders
Devtoberfest 2024 will take place from September 25 to October 25 and we are not going to miss it 💪
Every Tuesday a fresh, live session for you to get the latest and greatest around SAP Build!
👉 Build your agenda: Devtoberfest Events | SAP Community (Filter by Labels "Low-Code, No-Code" )
Follow the latest tutorials to help you upskill and improve your development projects:
Read the paper and learn how the clean core strategy and the extensibility model support enabling customers create extensions while still allowing for smooth system upgrades.
What's New in Q2/2024 💡
Watch as the product experts introduce the latest innovation for SAP Build in Q2/2024. Including:
- Seamless integration of apps and processes
- Advanced Event Mesh integration SAP Build Work Zone
- Guided Experiences in SAP Build
- Extend SAP's standard apps using SAPUI5 adaptation projects
Learning & Certification for SAP Builders 🎓
Become an SAP Builder and start building your first apps and extensions using SAP Build Apps, automate processes with SAP Build Process Automation, and create business sites SAP Build Work Zone.
Beginner level:
Intermediate level:
SAP Build in a Nutshell 🎞️
SAP Build is a business application development and automation solution with a comprehensive suite of low-code, pro-code, and generative AI tools.
📱 Develop apps with ABAP, Java and JavaScript, or Low-Code.
💻 Build process flows and automate manual tasks.
🤝 Design engaging digital workspaces to connect and collaborate.
Watch the video to learn more.