SAP on Linux - Supported Platforms

The Linux distributors provide updates for their software on a regular basis, e.g. for security reasons. These updates are checked for compatibility with SAP software by the distributors before they are released and, from SAP point of view, can be used immediately after availability also in production environments. This tested compatibility can only be granted when using the original packages provided by the distributors. Theses packages are available to you if you have a valid contract with the distributor or an authorized OEM. The same applies for "update collections" like Service Packs from SUSE or Updates by Oracle or Red Hat. SAP recommends always to use the newest "update collection" with recent online updates.