SAP on Linux - Supported Platforms
Provides a collection of resources with information about supported Linux platforms for SAP applications. Access the community for more resources, including blogs and Q&A.
Supported Linux Distributions
Please note: Certain SAP software solutions define their own release strategy for operating systems, so the respective solution's release information applies. For SAP NetWeaver - respective S/4HANA-based solutions please refer to the SAP Product Availability Matrix, for SAP HANA DB please consult SAP Note 2235581.
Oracle
- Oracle Linux 8 for x86_64
- Oracle Linux 7 for x86_64
- Oracle Linux 6 for x86_64
- Oracle Linux 5 for x86_64 (out of maintenance)
Red Hat
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 for x86, x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 for x86, x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 4 for x86, x86_64, IPF and IBM Power Systems (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 3 for x86 and IPF (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 2.1 for x86 (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Linux 7.1 Professional (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Linux 6.2 (out of maintenance)
- Red Hat Linux 6.1 Enterprise Version 1.0 (out of maintenance)
SUSE
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 for x86_64, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 for x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 10 for x86, x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 9 for x86, x86_64, IPF, IBM Power Systems, and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 8 for x86, IPF and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 7 for IA32 and IBM Z (out of maintenance)
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for IA32 (out of maintenance)
Supported Hardware
Listing of partners with available hardware, that is generally certified for the SAP product portfolio.
General Remarks
The Linux distributors provide updates for their software on a regular basis, e.g. for security reasons. These updates are checked for compatibility with SAP software by the distributors before they are released and, from SAP point of view, can be used immediately after availability also in production environments. This tested compatibility can only be granted when using the original packages provided by the distributors. Theses packages are available to you if you have a valid contract with the distributor or an authorized OEM. The same applies for "update collections" like Service Packs from SUSE or Updates by Oracle or Red Hat. SAP recommends always to use the newest "update collection" with recent online updates.