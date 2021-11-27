SAP on Linux
Linux provides an open-source-based operating system infrastructure for SAP solutions. In close cooperation with SAP Partners we ensure that SAP solutions are tested, validated, and supported on a variety of Linux distributions and hardware platforms.
SAP on Linux - Supported Platforms
See the Linux distributions that are tested and certified for use in SAP environments and find information on partners’ current hardware compatibility listings.
SAP on Linux on Power
SAP LinuxLab open-source initiative on GitHub.com
This initiative features open-source developed by SAP Technology Partners for SAP customers and SAP service partners.
It provides open-source-based capabilities for easier creation and management of SAP environments, through unified and modular code/tools created by SAP Technology Partners.