Linux provides an open-source-based operating system infrastructure for SAP solutions. In close cooperation with SAP Partners we ensure that SAP solutions are tested, validated, and supported on a variety of Linux distributions and hardware platforms.

SAP on Linux - Supported Platforms

See the Linux distributions that are tested and certified for use in SAP environments and find information on partners’ current hardware compatibility listings.

Supported platforms

SAP on Linux on Power

Get the latest news about SAP on IBM Power Systems

SAP LinuxLab open-source initiative on GitHub.com

This initiative features open-source developed by SAP Technology Partners for SAP customers and SAP service partners.

It provides open-source-based capabilities for easier creation and management of SAP environments, through unified and modular code/tools created by SAP Technology Partners.

SAP LinuxLab open-source initiative

SAP Note 2369910 – SAP Software on Linux: General informationSAP Note 936887 – End of maintenance for Linux distributionsSAP Note 1122387 - Linux: SAP Support in virtualized environmentsSAP Note 1552925 - Linux: High Availability Cluster SolutionsSAP Note 784391 – SAP support terms and 3rd-party Linux kernel drivers