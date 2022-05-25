SAP on IBM Power Systems Running Linux

Get the latest news about SAP on IBM Power Systems running Linux

SAP business applications on IBM Power Systems™

SAP business applications running on IBM Power Systems™ provide excellent flexibility, scalability, performance and resiliency.

With built-in virtualization and capacity on demand, IBM Power Systems meet the demands of data-intense workloads. The platform allows to grow and adapt the size of the SAP environment dynamically without having to provision a new server, resulting in better hardware utilization and smaller data center footprint.

The support of SAP software on Linux on Power started in 2004. In 2015, SAP announced the general availability for SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems.

Supported IBM Power Systems

SAP software is generally supported on all available IBM Power server generations up to the latest technology of Power10 processor-based systems.

Virtualization technology

IBM PowerVM® is the native virtualization technology for IBM Power Systems. It allows to run SAP on AIX, IBM i, and Linux operating systems concurrently.

Alternatively, KVM based virtualization technology is available on particular 1- and 2-socket Power Systems. For details on supported Linux distributions and virtualization options see IBM Knowledge Center. SAP software (with the exception of SAP HANA) is supported with Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) using KVM technology on those servers (see SAP note 1400911 for details).

Linux distributions

SUSE® Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) and Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® (RHEL) are available and supported for SAP on Power.

SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems

SAP HANA is supported on Power8, Power9, and Power10 processor-based systems with IBM PowerVM virtualization technology. For a list of supported models and configurations refer to the SAP HANA hardware directory and SAP note 2188482

See Run SAP HANA on the platform built for big data for a description of key advantages and customer case studies. 

SAP on IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers

IBM Power Systems Virtual Server is an enterprise Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering. Power Systems Virtual Servers are physically located with low-latency connectivity to the IBM Cloud infrastructure. In the data centers, the Power Systems Virtual Servers are separated from the rest of the IBM Cloud servers with separate networks and direct-attached storage. 

This infrastructure design enables Power Systems Virtual Server to maintain key enterprise software certification and support as the Power Systems Virtual Server architecture is identical to certified on-premises infrastructure. The virtual servers, also known as logical partitions (LPAR), run on IBM Power Systems hardware with the PowerVM hypervisor. 

SAP NetWeaver and SAP HANA are supported on those virtual servers. See What is a Power Systems Virtual Server? SAP NetWeaver and SAP HANA on IBM Power Systems Virtual Server.

Containerized SAP Software Deployed in Red Hat OpenShift for non-production use

IBM, Red Hat and SAP have conducted a feasibility study to containerize S/4HANA, SAP HANA and SAP NetWeaver. The concept takes advantage of enterprise class SAP S/4HANA, IBM Power Systems technology and enterprise-grade container platform Red Hat OpenShift and targets test and other non-production landscapes. Industry automation standards orchestrate the process end-to-end, and in single step workflows. 

See IBM Power Systems - SAP Software Deployed in Red Hat OpenShift and GitHub: Containerization by IBM for SAP S/4HANA with Red Hat OpenShift.

Documentation and links

Related SAP notes and blogs

Related IBM information

IBM Redbooks

