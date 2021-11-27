SAP Partner Integrations with SAP Landscape Management

SAP Landscape Management provides three main integration points for SAP partner technologies:

Virtualization and Cloud

Allows the integration of SAP Landscape Management into a Cloud or Virtualization management infrastructure. This gives SAP Landscape Management the visibility and access to the underlying infrastructure and the ability to manage, migrate, visualize and perform VM-based clones.

Storage

SAP Landscape Management can be integrated into shared/centralized storage management infrastructure so that adaptively installed SAP systems can be relocated and be able to perform storage-based clones. Note that storage-based clone refers to the use of the storage subsystem technology capabilities to perform storage level replication and/or snapshots.

SAP Landscape Management also offers custom clone/provisioning function to easily integrate customer scripts that can perform the data replication step within the SAP Landscape Management End-to-End process. This can be leveraged where an integration is not currently provided for example a storage system that is not listed on this page or the use of backup/restore infrastructure.

Management-Orchestration | External Interfaces

Other generic higher-level Management-Orchestration tools can be integrated such that they trigger SAP Landscape Management to perform operations against SAP landscapes.

Below is a high-level summary of what SAP Partners are supporting with SAP Landscape Management. For the official, detailed documentation of these SAP Partner integrations, please see the sections below and follow the links.

Cloud

Amazon AWS

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform

Virtualization

IBM PowerVM 

VMware vSphere

    Storage

    Dell EMC 

    Huawei

    IBM

    NetApp

    Management/Orchestration (“External Interfaces”)

    HPE (Operations Orchestration (OO) integration for SAP Landscape Management)

    Miscellaneous

    Pacemaker Cluster Integration

    OpenStack

