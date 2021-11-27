SAP Partner Integrations with SAP Landscape Management
SAP Landscape Management provides three main integration points for SAP partner technologies:
Virtualization and Cloud
Allows the integration of SAP Landscape Management into a Cloud or Virtualization management infrastructure. This gives SAP Landscape Management the visibility and access to the underlying infrastructure and the ability to manage, migrate, visualize and perform VM-based clones.
Storage
SAP Landscape Management can be integrated into shared/centralized storage management infrastructure so that adaptively installed SAP systems can be relocated and be able to perform storage-based clones. Note that storage-based clone refers to the use of the storage subsystem technology capabilities to perform storage level replication and/or snapshots.
SAP Landscape Management also offers custom clone/provisioning function to easily integrate customer scripts that can perform the data replication step within the SAP Landscape Management End-to-End process. This can be leveraged where an integration is not currently provided for example a storage system that is not listed on this page or the use of backup/restore infrastructure.
Management-Orchestration | External Interfaces
Other generic higher-level Management-Orchestration tools can be integrated such that they trigger SAP Landscape Management to perform operations against SAP landscapes.
Below is a high-level summary of what SAP Partners are supporting with SAP Landscape Management. For the official, detailed documentation of these SAP Partner integrations, please see the sections below and follow the links.
Cloud
Amazon AWS
Microsoft Azure
Google Cloud Platform
Virtualization
Management/Orchestration (“External Interfaces”)
Miscellaneous
Pacemaker Cluster Integration
- Integration of SUSE LINUX Enterprise High Availability Extension 12
- Built-in support for Pacemaker (LaMa SP21 - currently only SUSE is supported)