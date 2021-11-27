SAP Landscape Management
Welcome to the SAP Landscape Management (LaMa) Community! We are excited to connect with you in this community. Please read the available documents, blogs, questions and answers. If you have questions or want to share your experience with the product don’t hesitate to do so.
Check it out the new features and improvements of SAP Landscape Management, support package 33. Learn more on What's new in SAP Landscape Management.
Find here how easy it is to make REST API calls to SAP Landscape Management from an external application.
Check out how you can integrate infrastructure provisioning via Ansible AWX/Tower to workflows in SAP Landscape Management, enterprise edition. Read more here.
Check out the new repository and look over existing content, start your own fork to suggest updates and additional scripts. Read more here.
E-Learning Series
Check out our learning series, and get a deep view of all features and solution's benefits.
Featured Blog posts
Integration of SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.x and 8.x High Availability Clusters with SAP Landscape Management 3.0
Introducing the REST API Provider in SAP Landscape Management Enterprise Edition
Custom Database Refresh (Oracle) with SAP Landscape Management
Stop and Start PI Channels with SAP Landscape Management
Refresh Scenarios with SAP Landscape Management, Part 3: Using Backint Agents for AWS and GCP
FAQ – ABAP Post-Copy Automation
Manage SAP on GCP with SAP LaMa Adapter for GCP – Part 1
Refresh Scenarios With SAP Landscape Management, Part 2: Across IaaS with LaMa SP21 (HANA Single Tenant Database Replication)
Refresh Scenarios With SAP Landscape Management, Part 1: Across Azure Regions and Subscriptions
Google Cloud Connector for SAP Landscape Management is GA!
SAP Landscape Management Provisioning and Adaptive Design Principles
Extend the Management of SAP on Azure with SAP LaMa
SAP Landscape Management on Microsoft Azure – Part 2
SAP Landscape Management on Microsoft Azure – Part 1
SAP Landscape Management Authentication Methods
Best Practices and Guidance
Automation Studio
SAP Landscape Management's built-in Automation Studio gives you the opportunity to create and customize operations and workflows for your needs. Read this blog for more details.
Openness
Check out how you can easily trigger operations and more outside of SAP Landscape Management with available REST-APIs. This blog gives you all the necessary info.