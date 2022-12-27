Situation Handling Best Practices
Intelligent Situation Handling can help organizations facing an ever-changing range of issues and challenges across key areas of the business. This page will provide you with useful tips and tricks that will help you on your Situation Handling journey.
Benefit from standard Situation Handling use cases
Check out our user stories
- Understand how you can benefit from ready-to-use scenarios
- Sales: Billing documents not posted to accounting
- Sourcing and Procurement: Pending Supplier Confirmation & Quantity Deficit in Supplier’s Delivery
Explore over 100 use cases across lines of business
- Select and enable standard use cases
- Test pre-delivered use cases and tackle any issues that might come up along the way
Benefit from enhanced features with the Extended Framework
Create your own situations
- Get started with a custom situation example
- Finance: Cost center budget threshold exceeded
- Professional Services: Unstaffed resource requests
- Get started with a custom situation example
- Test custom use cases and tackle any issues that might come up along the way
- Fine-tune your custom situations
- Bring custom situations to the attention of end users in related apps
- Monitor your custom situations' life cycle
Inform business users about warning and error messages
- Inform end users about message-based situations
- Create message-based situations
Define responsibilities with Responsibility Management
- Understand how you can benefit from Responsibility Management
- Determine the responsible users for situations
Leverage analytics and automation capabilities
- Extend tracked data with data context
- Automate the resolution of situations
- Understand how situations are related