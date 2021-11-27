Intelligent Situation Handling

Intelligent Situation Handling speeds up the resolution of critical business situations by proactively alerting users about urgent issues, proposing follow-up actions, letting you monitor situations, and automating the resolution by using business rules.

Featured Content
What's new with Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Find out more about the latest framework features and use cases:

What's new with Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2502

What's new with Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2408

What's new with Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2402

    Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA Cloud ft. GenAI and Joule

    Take control of your business processes with Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, now enhanced by GenAI and Joule! SAP's AI copilot, Joule, brings situations on demand and guides users to the right apps effortlessly. And that’s not all – AI-driven recommendations for smarter, faster decisions are coming soon in beta! Watch the video. Register for beta.

    Struggling to get notifications for your custom situations? Here's why

    Are you scratching your head, wondering why you’re not receiving notifications after setting up your custom situation use case? Uncover common pitfalls and master troubleshooting tips to ensure you’ve covered all the essential steps.

    Unlock the power of Situation Handling in Procurement Operations

    Tired of late updates and disruptions in procurement processes? Situation Handling addresses challenges like pending supplier confirmations and quantity deficits, providing automatic notifications for timely corrective actions. Explore ways to reduce inventory issues and enhance customer order fulfillment and satisfaction.

    Streamline your Order to Cash billing process with Situation Handling

    Billing documents that are not posted to accounting often remain unresolved, leading to roadblocks such as inaccurate revenue data, increased days sales outstanding, and delayed invoicing. See how Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA Cloud can minimize these inefficiencies by reducing the time to resolution.

    Use Developer Extensibility to create your own Situation Handling use case

    Want to avoid cost center budget overruns? Situation Handling can automatically detect and bring this issue to the attention of your overheard accountants. Learn how you can use developer extensibility to create your own Situation Handling use case.

    Monitor your custom situations in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

    With SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2302 you can monitor the situations you created with the extended framework for Situation Handling. Find out how you can display situations and see the related activities from creation to closure using the Monitor Situations - Extended app.

    Overview

    What is Situation Handling?

    Situation Handling is a framework in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud that automatically detects business issues that require attention, notifies the right experts where action is required and guides the user through the resolution process.

    Get started

    Get started

    Deploying Situation Handling in your organization is easier than you think.

    Read the introductory series to find out more about the standard framework of Situation Handling and how to use it:

    Deploy

    Deploy

    There are several issues that can negatively affect your business if they’re not discovered and addressed in time. From upcoming deadlines, pending approvals, or expiring contracts, to warning and error messages generated during application jobs.

    Check our standard situation templates for Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud and identify the use cases that are relevant for you.

    Here are a few examples of how Situation Handling is used for various lines of business:

    Finance
    Invoice Skipped in Payment Advice
    Errors and Warnings in Allocation Runs
    GR/IR Processor was Changed
    GR/IR Deviation Exceeds Threshold

    Sales
    Sales Quotation Is Close to Expiring

    Sourcing and Procurement
    Contract is Ready as Source of Supply
    Catalog Item Proposal Is Ready to Use
    Quantity Deficit in Supplier's Delivery
    Low Number of Quotations Received

    Supply Chain
    Physical Inventory Monitoring

    Manufacturing
    Stock Transport Order Overdue

    Extend

    Extend

    Is the use case that you're looking for not available in the list of SAP delivered situation templates? Don't worry! You can define your own use cases through the extended framework of Situation Handling.

    Curious how? Find out how to model your custom use cases in this dedicated blog post series:

    Automate

    Automate

    Intelligent Situation Automation is an extension of Situation Handling on the SAP Business Technology Platform that allows you to analyze situation data and process situations automatically using business rules, thus reducing the time users spend on manual and repetitive tasks. Learn more in the SAP Discovery Center.

    Set up
    Set up and run Intelligent Situation Automation:

    Interested in learning more? Watch the video and read the blog post to get further insights on how to use Intelligent Situation Automation.

