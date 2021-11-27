SAP Integrated Business Planning FAQ

I have SAP APO. Do I need SAP IBP?

SAP IBP adds important functionality to SAP APO and other Advanced Planning software, but the true answer depends on YOU!



Every customer is different. That being said there are different ways of adopting the solution.

Even if you have SAP APO DP, you can leverage demand sensing (part of SAP IBP for demand), to obtain better short-term forecasting based on pattern recognition and multiple forecast inputs.

SAP APO SNP vis a vis SAP IBP for inventory

SAP IBP for inventory is a planning tool, taking in factors around risk and uncertainty (forecast error, supply uncertainty) to most efficiently absorb risk using the lowest amount of inventory to meet customer service levels. It accomplishes this by setting most-efficient safety stock targets across the supply chain.

SAP SNP then uses these SAP IBP for inventory “SS” targets to optimize how to most efficiently supply demand (forecast + demand + any change in SS). This meets both service levels (by supplying safety stock), forecast and existing orders.

SAP APO SNP does have a safety stock optimization function, but this is extremely limited in scope: SAP APO SNP only handles an individual location, essentially considering only demand variability. SAP IBP for inventory considers the entire supply, using multi-stage optimization, as well as considering additional uncertainties like supply timing variability. SAP IBP for inventory can meet the same service level targets using (typically) 10-30% less inventory.