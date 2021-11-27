SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain

Step 1: Access the SAP for Inventory Value Card

A value card is a one-pager with key information on the solution, such as its value proposition, key capabilities, and quick recourses. It also indicates what to expect from the Adoption campaign.

Step 2: Check out the Level 1 Adoption Series (2023)

Level 1 Adoption Series was delivered in June 2023 to customers interested in accelerating their IBP for Inventory implementation and adoption. Please find recordings and slides below!

Day 1 Recording | Day 1 Presentation

Day 2 Recording | Day 2 Presentation

Step 3: Participate in the Level 2 Adoption Series (2024)

IBP for Inventory as Value Accelerant: PDF | Recording

June 12, 2024: Leveraging the Advanced Value Validation: PDF | Recording

August 28, 2024: Wrap-up & Next Steps: PDF | Recording

Step 4: Take the IBP for Inventory Fundamentals E-learning at your own pace!

This learning provides an overview of SAP IBP for inventory that covers: