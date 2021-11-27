SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain
Meet future demand with SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain. Powered by SAP HANA in-memory technology, this supply chain planning solution combines capabilities for sales and operations, demand, response and supply planning, and inventory optimization.
Join us and learn more about SAP IBP through the numerous events and webcasts we are offering this year.
Learn about the features and functions of SAP IBP and how to configure them. Sign up for a course now!
Find the answers you need regarding the implementation and utilization of SAP IBP.
Step 1: Access the SAP for Inventory Value Card
A value card is a one-pager with key information on the solution, such as its value proposition, key capabilities, and quick recourses. It also indicates what to expect from the Adoption campaign.
Step 2: Check out the Level 1 Adoption Series (2023)
Level 1 Adoption Series was delivered in June 2023 to customers interested in accelerating their IBP for Inventory implementation and adoption. Please find recordings and slides below!
Day 1 Recording | Day 1 Presentation
Day 2 Recording | Day 2 Presentation
Step 3: Participate in the Level 2 Adoption Series (2024)
- IBP for Inventory as Value Accelerant: PDF | Recording
- June 12, 2024: Leveraging the Advanced Value Validation: PDF | Recording
- July 10, 2024: Introduction and Deconstruction: Validation Framework: PDF | Recording
- August 14, 2024: Driving Successful Results: End-User Adoption: PDF | Recording
- August 28, 2024: Wrap-up & Next Steps: PDF | Recording
Step 4: Take the IBP for Inventory Fundamentals E-learning at your own pace!
This learning provides an overview of SAP IBP for inventory that covers:
- Inventory target calculation options & factors
Basic data requirements
Impact of forecast error on safety stock
Where should I hold the inventory (multi-stage/supply variability)?
SAP Supply Chain Control Tower Adoption Campaign
Step 1: Access the SAP Supply Chain Control Tower Value Card
A value card is a one-pager with key information on the solution, such as its value proposition, key capabilities, and quick recourses. It also indicates what to expect from the Adoption campaign.
Step 2: Check out the Adoption Series (2024)
SAP IBP Analytics Stories Adoption Workshop
- Part 1: PDF | Recording
- Introduction: Value proposition; Features
- How to start: Terminology; Process Flow steps; Salient Features
- Whiteboarding Use case -Inventory Planner: Inventory Planning process step using IBP-Inventory; Drivers of safety stock planning; Define, design, configure, test
- Part 2: PDF | Recording
- Best Practices Content: Demand Planning; Sales & Operations Planning; Inventory Planning; Response & Supply
- Build sample analytics story step-by-step
- Roadmap
Relevant Resources
Getting Started
Visit the SAP IBP Onboarding Resource Center, your one-stop shop for a smooth onboarding process with useful resources, service offerings and more for your successful implementation.
Register for our Customer Onboarding Webinars for new SAP IBP customers or watch the past recordings.
Solution Overview
Watch the SAP IBP Solution Overview Webcasts to learn about the features and functionalities of the solution.
Search all information related to this solution in the SAP IBP Help Portal. Information regarding Integration Scenarios is also available.
