Intelligent Data Applications

Intelligent data applications represent the next generation of applications that leverage embedded multi-model capabilities such as graph, spatial, and document store, combined with machine learning and vector engine to elevate the user experience and transform businesses processes with data-driven insights. They do this not by exporting data to a specialized platform, but by using built-in capabilities at the data tier. They are data-intensive by nature, requiring the ability to ingest and process data in any format, from any source, in real-time as events occur to enable process automation and solve complex business challenges.

Featured Content

Build Intelligent Data Applications on SAP HANA Cloud

Get an introduction to SAP HANA Cloud's multi-model features, including JSON document store, spatial engine and processing geo-referenced data. You’ll also learn how these capabilities can be combined to power an intelligent data app.

Access the course here!

Intelligent Data Applications Website

Learn more about intelligent data applications.

Find our landing page here!

Get to know SAP HANA Cloud

Ready to explore SAP HANA Cloud? As a fun exercise, you can first help our fictional developer, Thomas, work with other developers in the community to create his own database schema on SAP HANA Cloud to use text, graph and geospatial processing inside the database.

Start the tutorial here!

Expert Content

Tutorials - Take your first guided hands-on steps

Get your hands-on experience with the SAP HANA multi-model capabilities in these tutorials.

Blog posts - Recent community content on multi-model

Take a look at the most recent community content for intelligent data applications:

  • Discover an in-depth journey into the world of intelligent data applications with Susen Poppe in this captivating three-part blogpost series:

Part 1. An Introduction to SAP HANA Cloud Powering Intelligent Data Applications

Part 2. Multi-Model powering Intelligent Data Apps

Part 3. Machine Learning powering Intelligent Data Applications

  • Take the Next Step in Your SAP HANA Journey and Modernize with SAP HANA Cloud: Read more here.
  • Announcing the Next Version of the Free SAP HANA Cloud Guided Experience: Building a Data Foundation for Intelligent Data Applications: Read more here.
  • Harnessing Multi-Model Capabilities with Spotify – Processing Semi-Structured Data with SAP HANA Cloud/SAP Datasphere:

Part 1. Series introduction

Part 2. Processing Semi-Structured Data in SAP HANA Cloud

Part 3. Processing Semi-Structured Data in SAP Datasphere

Part 4. Processing Semi-Structured Data in SAP HANA Cloud & Creating Graph Networks

Part 5. Building Intelligent Data Apps based on Spotify Datasets

Part 6. Visualization

What's coming next?

Take a glimpse on the upcoming innovation we have on the roadmap to deliver to you!

Roadmap for SAP HANA Cloud.

Documentations for Multi-Model Engines

Resource Collection

L0/L1 SAP HANA Cloud Multi-Model Capability

Get started with SAP BTP Free Tier

Jump Start Your SAP HANA Cloud

Browse this Topic
SAP HANA On-premises and Cloud Databases
