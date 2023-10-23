Intelligent Data Applications
Intelligent data applications represent the next generation of applications that leverage embedded multi-model capabilities such as graph, spatial, and document store, combined with machine learning and vector engine to elevate the user experience and transform businesses processes with data-driven insights. They do this not by exporting data to a specialized platform, but by using built-in capabilities at the data tier. They are data-intensive by nature, requiring the ability to ingest and process data in any format, from any source, in real-time as events occur to enable process automation and solve complex business challenges.
Featured Content
Expert Content
Tutorials - Take your first guided hands-on steps
Blog posts - Recent community content on multi-model
What's coming next?
