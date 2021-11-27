SAP GUI Scripting
SAP GUI Scripting is an automation interface that enhances the capabilities of SAP GUI for Windows and Java. Using this interface, end users may automate repetitive tasks by recording and running macro-like scripts. Administrators and developers on the other hand may build tools for server-side application testing or client-side application integration.
Literature
SAP GUI Scripting provides a set of scriptable objects wrapping SAP GUI. The document describes the interface that was designed to resemble user interaction, which can then be emulated using a script.
SAP GUI Scripting Security Guide
This guide deals with security aspects when using the SAP GUI Scripting API.
Availability
SAP GUI Scripting is available as of SAP GUI 6.20 for Windows and SAP GUI 6.20 for Java Revision 6. You find download information on the SAP GUI Family. SAP System versions beginning with 3.1I are supported. A complete list of all requirements is available in the security documentation above.
Important Notes
This note contains two archives with example applications for the use of SAP GUI Scripting. Please note that these applications are only demo programs, for which SAP does not provide support.