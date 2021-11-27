SAP GUI
SAP GUI
Learn more about SAP's universal client for accessing SAP functionality in SAP applications. It comes in different flavors: SAP GUI for Windows, for Java, and for HTML. All members of the SAP GUI family have unique attributes that make them especially suited for different user environments.
SAP Screen Personas
Learn how SAP Screen Personas makes employees more productive and reduces training time by allowing you to create more intuitive screens.
SAP Business Client
Learn how SAP Business Client - the standard client for Business Suite - integrates various UI technologies and design generations aimed at a more efficient, intuitive, and complete user experience over different UI technologies, such as Web Dynpro ABAP/FPM, SAP GUI transactions, including SAP S/4HANA and the desktop flavor of Fiori launchpad.