Graph in SAP Integration Suite FAQ

Q1.3.1: How is Graph different from SAP Business Accelerator Hub?

SAP Business Accelerator Hub is the central catalog of APIs from SAP and selected partners for application developers to search, discover, test and consume these APIs to build extensions or integrations using SAP BTP.

Graph is a new and innovative capability of API Management within SAP Integration Suite. Extending traditional API Management, Graph enables you to expose all your business data in the form of a semantically connected data graph, accessed via a single unified and powerful API.