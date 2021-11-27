SAP Fiori Elements FAQ

Can I extend the floorplans (templates) to go beyond what SAP has provided?

Yes. It is possible to add/modify the functionality of an SAP Fiori elements app, either through the use of UI5 flexibility features or custom code at extension points. For a quick look at what is possible, see this blog: Extending SAP Fiori elements Applications - What you need to know.

Before beginning you SAP Fiori elements project, we highly recommend that you research the available floorplans to ensure they meet your needs. The use of too many extensions can increase maintenance and development requirements, negating the benefits of development efficiency, UX consistency, and scalability of SAP Fiori elements.