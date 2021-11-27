SAP Warehouse Robotics for Extended Warehouse Management Warehouse robotics at SAP makes integrating robots as easy as plug and play. A new class of human-safe, collaborative robots is available from hundreds of low-cost vendors, yet challenges remain around the software stack and system integration. With Warehouse Robotics, users of the SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) application can quickly integrate almost any warehouse robot. Think of hours and days rather than weeks and months. The solution scales ad hoc and allows running heterogeneous fleets using the same software stack. It integrates a new generation of collaborative robots with SAP EWM, quickly and easily, making warehouse automation affordable and simple.