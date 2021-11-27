SAP Warehouse Robotics for Extended Warehouse Management
Warehouse robotics at SAP makes integrating robots as easy as plug and play. A new class of human-safe, collaborative robots is available from hundreds of low-cost vendors, yet challenges remain around the software stack and system integration. With Warehouse Robotics, users of the SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) application can quickly integrate almost any warehouse robot. Think of hours and days rather than weeks and months. The solution scales ad hoc and allows running heterogeneous fleets using the same software stack. It integrates a new generation of collaborative robots with SAP EWM, quickly and easily, making warehouse automation affordable and simple.
Agile robotics made easy
Easy to setup, easy to scale – add another robot on the fly to meet peak demand
- Avoid vendor lock-in – work with most transportation robots for warehouses, which dramatically reduces needs for expensive integration projects
- Run heterogeneous fleets – no extra integration effort
SAP Warehouse Robotics makes your SAP Extended Warehouse Management application even more valuable
- Ready to run with out-of-the-box EWM scenarios
- Simplified security and IT governance
- Low-cost, easier entry into warehouse robotics
A low-cost entry into robotics
- You can do it: Easy robot integration
- Add new robots ad-hoc
- Manage heterogeneous fleets in one solution
- Different robots performing different tasks
Warehouse robotics for e-commerce
Addressing challenges in e-commerce
- Shortage of labor and rising salaries that increase demand for automation
- Robot-enabled dark store operations
- Online orders that can be picked up in a store using a robot
Warehouse robotics for retail smart store
Transforming retail store operations
- Efficient store operations that reduce cost
- AI-vision-enabled robots that identify empty shelves, as well as misplaced and mislabeled items
- Pick-up service that allows clients to collect their online orders in the store