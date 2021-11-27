SAP Extended Warehouse Management
Stay informed on some of the latest SAP EWM product development, news and updates that are in addition to the standard developments for each release:
Business Process Monitoring Guide for SAP Extended Warehouse Management
SAP EWM Note search feature: Use expert filter option "SAP TopSolutions"
Mobile Apps in SAP EWM for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition
EWM Functionality in SAP S/4HANA
Check out our new updated SAP EWM road map explorer for an embedded application in SAP S/4HANA as well as a side-by-side offering.Read the road map
This is the Landing area for SAP DSC Logistics (SAP EWM & SAP TM) Partners and other interested parties.
Looking for Guidance for our Customers but don't know where to start?
Well this is your starting point. The content provided here will continue to expand with time.
SAP Transportation Management
In this section we are happy to share with you the latest updates to SAP EWM and SAP S/4HANA Cloud WM that came with the most recent releases:
SAP EWM in SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS02
SAP EWM in SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS01
SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud WM 2302
If you are curious about what our warehousing solutions have to offer then feel free to check out these comprehensive overviews on the features & functions available:
SAP Extended Warehouse Management: Operational Excellence in Warehousing
Overview of Warehouse Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Find the answers you need regarding the implementation and utilization of SAP EWM & learn more about the additional support tools you can use to help with solving issues with your SAP EWM solution.
Enhanced Support Assistance for SAP EWM
Business Process Monitoring Guide for SAP Extended Warehouse Management
Learn about the features and functions of SAP EWM and how to configure them. This path will help you in learning SAP EWM and in working towards the certification exam.Learning Journey
SAP Learning Hub
Blog Posts
Learn about new features in a detailed and screenshot supported manner - directly from developmentSAP Digital Supply Chain Management, edition for SAP S/4HANA with SAP Digital LogisticsSAP Warehouse Operator - A New iPhone Application for the Warehouse
SAP S/4HANA Product Success Delta Training (Experts content for Partners)
Mobile Apps in SAP EWM for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition; EWM Functionality in SAP S/4HANA; and WM Functionality in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition
Seamlessly integration robotics in your warehouse
SAP EWM Documentation & Sources
In this section you can find the help portals for what is new and what has changed since the last release for SAP EWM, as well as a comprehensive list of available How-To Guides for SAP Extended Warehouse Management.
How-To Guides for SAP Extended Warehouse Management, Extended Warehouse Management as Part of SAP S/4HANA and more
List of SAP EWM on SAP S/4HANA "What's New" Presentations
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Warehouse Management Documentation & Sources
We collected some useful links for SAP Warehouse Management (WM). These links might be more useful for someone new to WM, but even experienced users or consultants might find some of these links interesting.
List of SAP S/4HANA Cloud WM "What's New" Presentations
SAP S/4HANA Cloud WM What's New Viewer
In-Depth with SAP S/4HANA Series
APIs for Warehousing
- Business Documentation
- Technical Details (search for "Warehouse")
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Upgrade & Maintenance Schedules:
Podcast
Our product experts will provide you interesting deep dives into different EWM topics. If you want to understand everything down to the very last detail, these podcast series are the right place to check.Read guidelines
Community Voice News