SAP Engagement Cloud Product Updates

Today, we’re proud to introduce the SAP Engagement Cloud Q1 2026 Release. You’ll see bold innovation across channels, intelligence, analytics, and data operations. This release accelerates our mission to help brands Power Unique Engagement by connecting data, AI, and orchestration at enterprise scale.

SAP Engagement Cloud represents the evolution of SAP Emarsys into a more deeply aligned, enterprise-ready solution built for SAP customers navigating complex, global engagement needs. Customers will continue to rely on the powerful capabilities they know and trust—now with even more AI-powered innovations.

“Consumers expect brands to respond and interact with them in real time. Thanks to SAP Engagement Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud, we never have to worry about performance issues during high-traffic peaks and can be there for our customers.” -Naresh Krishnamurthy

Senior Manager, Business Transformation, Cosmetics, Molton Brown

With our Q1 release, we’re introducing even more capabilities that are practical, scalable, and built for enterprise teams. Engagement is no longer a campaign exercise; it’s a competitive differentiator. Customers move more fluidly between channels, devices, and moments, and brands must orchestrate experiences that feel connected in real time.

SAP Engagement Cloud provides the intelligence, orchestration, and scale that organizations need to deliver personalized engagement across every interaction. This year, SAP has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the 7th consecutive time. We believe this reaffirms our commitment to AI-driven personalization, customer trust, and measurable outcomes.



Connected: Omnichannel Execution That Scales

Our second conversational channel, LINE, is now generally available through our partner Sinch. You can send text and card messages, trigger real-time interactions, and expand into the high-growth Asia-Pacific region with confidence. This means you can meet customers where they already are, including fast-moving conversational channels that drive higher responses and deeper engagement.

Real conversations create real results. That’s why we’ve made Conversational Messaging for both WhatsApp and LINE generally available, enabling real-time, interactive conversations with your contacts. For example, you can capture preferences, branch journeys based on responses, and follow up instantly with personalized messages, turning conversations into meaningful interactions.

For new customers, our Brand Center now supports Web Channel and Mobile In-app experiences with unified themes, content blocks, and visual identity elements. Using these features, your brand can stay consistent while your team saves hours of repetitive design and QA work. In the longer term, potential additions include:

Support for Mobile In‑app multi‑step campaigns

Form confirmation pages in Web Channel

Expanded channel coverage

While new customers can start using these capabilities now, existing customers won’t be far behind—we’ll support a full transition and asset migration next. Existing customers can also join our Early Adopter Program today. Connect with your Customer Success Manager to learn more.

“We need partners like SAP Engagement Cloud who help us understand this entire journey throughout the year so that on special days like Black Friday, we can reach the right customer at the right time and through the most appropriate channel.” -Nadiele Serpa da Silva, CRM Coordinator, Arezzo

SAP Engagement Cloud SDK

We’re piloting the SAP Engagement Cloud SDK, an industry-first toolkit that unifies integration for Android, iOS, and Web into a single, natively cross-platform solution. This toolkit streamlines integration, improves performance, and brings first-party, uniform data collection across all mobile and web touchpoints. This starts with Mobile Push, Web Push, and In-app messaging.

We’re seeking pilot participants with native Android, iOS, or Kotlin Multiplatform apps to test with at least two channels. Contact your Customer Success Manager to learn more.

For teams using the Expo framework for React Native, we’ve launched the Emarsys SDK Expo Plugin pilot to deliver complete Mobile Engage capabilities without complex workarounds. This means faster time-to-value and a smoother integration experience.

Customers using Mobile Engage and the Expo framework are welcome to join the pilot. Contact your Customer Success Manager to learn more.

Insightful: AI & Analytics That Deliver Clarity

We’re releasing the predictive Mobile Push engagement template in AI Segmentation. This allows you to target contacts who are likely to engage, become, or remain inactive via the Mobile Push channel. Use this to focus your efforts on what will drive the strongest results.

We’ve also enhanced the AI‑assisted Report Builder to support the SMS channel. It uses a new concept of data context to narrow the scope to a dataset, like SMS campaigns, so answers are more relevant and accurate. This helps turn reporting into a conversation instead of a chore. You can ask questions such as, “What was SMS revenue last month?” and get an answer in seconds.

In addition, we’ve added visual logic previews to the AI‑assisted Report Builder, so you can clearly see how your questions are interpreted. This helps ensure accuracy, transparency, and confidence in every report you generate. For example, you can see the conditions and confirm the logic of this question: “What are sent, delivered, clicked, unsubscribed, and revenue for last‑month SMS campaigns with a click rate above 5 percent and campaign name starting with “UK,” ordered by revenue?”

On the analytics side, Conversational Channel LINE is fully integrated into Revenue Attribution. This gives you even more visibility into real drivers of conversions, such as send and click data. You can quickly pull reports for your executives to see the revenue impact and how conversational channels contribute to business outcomes.

Event Attribution now includes WhatsApp and LINE, which gives you a complete view of how interactions across channels and activities influence conversions. For example, you can attribute a premium plan with subscription across SMS, in‑app, LINE, and WhatsApp to see which campaigns and messages drive the most conversions.

Adaptive: A Composable Platform Built for Flexibility

The new Engagement Events data view in Open Data exposes all ingested events. This enhancement makes it easy to connect engagement data to your analytics stack for richer reporting and insights. In addition, you can get deeper analysis and reporting of event details, such as IDs, timestamps, contact references, and JSON payloads.

We’ve also advanced the Standard Product Catalog API pilot with new features. We have introduced a capability to remove incorrect product records in the Standard Product Catalog API pilot via a public deletion endpoint. Deletions are handled safely, and the API Monitoring tool shows the recent count of removed items.

In addition, Standard Product Data is available in Open Data for pilot customers. This provides query able access to product identities, attributes, pricing, availability, localization, and a full audit trail for deeper reporting and troubleshooting. You can track price drops over time or retrieve all details for a specific item.

Explore the Standard Product Catalog API by joining our pilot program.

These enhancements matter because better data leads to better recommendations. Combined with improved reporting, you’ll have fewer operational headaches, too.

Trusted: Enterprise-Grade Control & Governance

The Asset Tagging tool is now available in Segmentation. This helps you organize and surface audiences faster using searchable tags like brand, region, or product type. As a result, your teams stay better aligned, organized, and efficient—even as your audience strategies grow more complex.

“We see each other as equal partners and are highly motivated to keep growing together. […] We receive a great deal of support on technical projects, which increases our speed. And I don't think you can do that with just any tool. This is a great advantage for us, and it makes our partnership with SAP Engagement Cloud truly special.” -Julia Piep, Head of CRM, flaconi

In addition, Business Areas let users control who can access customer data, content, and campaigns by brand or region—all within a single account through role‑based authorizations.

What’s Next for SAP Engagement Cloud?

This release marks the start of a transformational year. Follow along as we continue to invest in:

Real-time decisioning scaled across the entire SAP ecosystem

Closed-loop learning systems that refine personalization with every interaction

Expanded APIs and deeper interoperability across SAP Customer Experience (CX)

Even more simplicity for marketers and extensibility for developers

The future of engagement is connected, intelligent, and enterprise-wide. And SAP Engagement Cloud is built to lead that future.